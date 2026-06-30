Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Vicki's avatar
Vicki
3d

Thank You David! You are a blessing to us all. I feel you are family. We are all family and to my family I always say I Love You so I’m saying from one family member to another I Love You. Keep the faith and God Bless.

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1 reply by Gecko Pico
Joanna's avatar
Joanna
3d

Gecko, I wanted to thank you with gratitude for the work you do for all of us, all over the world. I have benefited from your experiences and the knowledge you share many times. Thank you.

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1 reply by Gecko Pico
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