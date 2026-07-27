Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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PattyB's avatar
PattyB
11h

If antibiotics work, will oil of oregano? Black Seed Oil? Will antiparasitics (wormwood, black walnut, cloves, etc.?

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Ralf Schooneveld's avatar
Ralf Schooneveld
11h

Fire Medic 8, in case you havent seen his stuff yet.

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