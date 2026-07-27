What if your body was secretly wired from the inside? What if a microscopic creature living in your skin, without your knowledge, built a biological antenna — and something out there was broadcasting to it?

Sounds like a plot from a late-night sci-fi marathon, doesn't it? But bear with me, because the deeper I've dug into this, the more the pieces click together in ways that feel less like science fiction and more like a blueprint someone forgot to tell us about. This is a story about bacteria, electric fields, and a mystery that ties together crawling skin, government weapons, and a medical system that seems strangely determined not to look.

Let's pull on the thread — literally — and see where it takes us.

I. "Something's Under My Skin" — The Phenomenon That Started It All

Picture this: you're sitting at home, and out of nowhere, something crawls across your forearm. Except there's nothing there. Then a buzzing — like a tiny mobile phone on vibrate — right under the skin of your calf. A sudden jab, needle-sharp, then gone. A patch of your back burns as if someone's holding a lit match a millimetre away.

Now picture telling your doctor all of this, and getting back a polite, slightly condescending nod and a prescription for an antipsychotic.

This isn't hypothetical. This is the daily reality for thousands — possibly far more — people diagnosed with Morgellons disease, many of whom also carry a diagnosis of chronic Lyme disease. They describe sensations with a deeply mechanical character:

Crawling — as though something with too many legs is navigating the tissue beneath the surface.

Vibrating or buzzing — localised to a patch of skin the size of a postage stamp.

Stinging and pin-pricks — sudden, precise, and unnervingly directional.

Burning — intense but unaccompanied by any visible burn or thermal damage.

And then there's the truly weird part. These sensations aren't random. They spike near cell towers. They get worse when you're close to a WiFi router. Smart meters, 5G antennas, the office microwave — all seem to dial up the internal chaos. But step into a Faraday cage, or drive out to a radio-quiet zone far from any transmitter, and the crawling… stops.

Now what in the world could explain that?

Let's walk through the puzzle, one furious question at a time.

II. The Fibres — No, They're Not Lint

When people with Morgellons look at their skin, they often see — and can extract — tiny, coloured fibres. Dark ones. Blue ones. Sometimes translucent. Naturally, the first reaction of any sane clinician is "environmental contamination." You sat on a jumper. You wiped your hand on a towel. Case closed, right?

Except when researchers actually analysed the things, the story got considerably stranger.

Here's what the electron microscopes revealed [1, 2]:

Composition: Keratin and collagen. Those are human structural proteins — the stuff your hair, nails, and connective tissue are made of. The fibres aren't cotton or polyester. The body made them, and it made them wrong.

Iron content: Energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy found significant iron deposits, often complexed as iron-sulfide or haemosiderin. That's what gives the dark fibres their colour. And iron, my friends, is very interesting when you start talking about electromagnetic fields. But we'll get there.

Morphology: These aren't your standard cylindrical hairs. They're ribbon-like — flat, twisted, sometimes branched, occasionally hollow like microscopic drinking straws. Widths range from 1 to 50 micrometres. They can form tangled mats, weave through the dermis, and emerge from skin that hasn't been broken.

And here's the part that made me sit up straighter in my chair: these fibres have repeatedly been linked to Borrelia burgdorferi, the corkscrew-shaped spirochete responsible for Lyme disease. The bacterium isn't merely "associated." Its DNA turns up in patient biopsies. Treat the infection, and the fibres regress.

So we're not looking at a psychiatric problem. We're looking at a chronic bacterial infection that compels the body to build a network of protein-and-iron filaments inside the skin.

Question: what are the physical properties of keratin? Of collagen? Specifically, what happens when you apply an electric field to them?

Oh, this is where it gets fun.

III. The Body Electric — Piezoelectricity, or How Proteins Become Motors

Let me introduce you to a phenomenon that feels like it belongs in a magical realism novel but is, in fact, solid physics: the piezoelectric effect.

"Piezo" comes from the Greek for "press." Certain materials — quartz crystals, some ceramics, and, critically, biological polymers like collagen and keratin — generate an electric charge when you squeeze or stretch them. Squeeze a piezoelectric crystal, and a voltage appears across it. The converse is also true: apply an electric field, and the material physically deforms. It bends. It flexes. It moves.

Collagen and keratin are naturally piezoelectric because of their non-centrosymmetric molecular structures — the triple-helical twist of collagen and the coiled-coil architecture of α-keratin are, on an atomic level, lopsided in precisely the way piezoelectricity demands.

If this sounds obscure, it's not. The science is decades old:

Fukada and Yasuda (1957) first measured piezoelectricity in bone collagen [5]. Bone bends and produces electricity! Think about that. Every step you take generates tiny currents in your skeleton.

Fukada (1964) quantified the shear coefficients — the numbers that tell you how much strain you get for a given voltage [6].

Mascarenhas (1975) found the same effect in wool keratin [7].

More recently, piezoresponse force microscopy directly imaged piezoelectric domains in single collagen fibrils [8]. We can now literally see the electric dipoles inside individual molecules.

And the really juicy part? Aligned collagen films and keratin-collagen composite scaffolds have been shown, in the laboratory, to bend and vibrate when an alternating electric field is applied [9, 10].

Now let's connect the dots. The Borrelia-induced fibres are made of keratin and collagen. In many patients, they grow in parallel or partially ordered arrays. Apply an alternating electric field to such an array, and what do you get?

You get thousands of microscopic actuators — biological piezoelectric motors — all twitching in unison.

How much voltage do we need? Researchers have recorded measurable nanometre- to micrometre-scale displacements from electric fields as low as a few volts per metre [9]. The dermis is packed with mechanoreceptors — specialised nerve endings designed to detect the slightest stretch, vibration, or pressure. A micrometre of displacement is effortlessly within their detection range.

So the first domino falls: an electric field can make the fibres move. But wait — we've got iron in the mix too. What does iron do?

IV. Iron in Your Skin — Welcome to Magnetostriction

Remember those iron-sulfide and haemosiderin deposits in the fibres? Iron is ferromagnetic. And some iron compounds exhibit magnetostriction — they change shape ever so slightly in the presence of a magnetic field.

A varying magnetic field exerts torque on these particles and induces strain. The iron particles are embedded in the protein scaffold, so any strain in the iron is transmitted directly to the surrounding keratin and collagen. The iron tugs. The protein tugs back.

But there's more. Iron, compared to the protein matrix around it, is an excellent electrical conductor — several orders of magnitude better. What does a conductive inclusion inside an insulating matrix do when you shine an electric field on it? It acts as a field concentrator. The field lines bunch up around the iron particle, boosting the local electric field strength right where the piezoelectric proteins live. It's like putting a magnifying glass over the sunlight — the same incoming energy, but focused into a much more intense spot.

So now our mechanical picture is richer:

The fibres, ladies and gentlemen, are dual-mode electromechanical transducers. They respond to the electric field. They respond to the magnetic field. They concentrate and amplify. They're not just inert proteins — they're antennas.

And an antenna, of course, needs a signal.

V. The Signal — Why GHz and Why Pulsing?

Now let's step out of the body and look at the electromagnetic environment. We're swimming in radio-frequency radiation: radio, TV, mobile phones, WiFi, Bluetooth, radar, satellite links, and the big newcomer, millimetre-wave 5G.

But there's a specific question we need to answer: to drive the fibres efficiently, what kind of signal would you design?

First, frequency. The fibres are microscopic — a few micrometres wide, tens to hundreds of micrometres long. Their mechanical resonance is going to be somewhere in the kilohertz range, maybe low megahertz. But the radio spectrum at those frequencies has enormous wavelengths — hundreds of metres — which are impossible to focus onto a human body with any precision.

So you go up. Into the gigahertz range. Suddenly you're working at a scale where practical antennas can form tight beams. But here's the catch: at gigahertz frequencies, the field oscillates billions of times per second — far too fast for a protein fibre with real mass and inertia to track. It's like trying to shake a heavy door back and forth a billion times a second. The door just sits there, averaging to zero.

Unless you don't shake it continuously.

What if you pulse it? Turn the beam on for a microsecond, then off for a millisecond. During that brief on-pulse, the electric field slams into the fibres with full force. The fibres strain in response. Then the field cuts off, and the fibres relax. On. Strain. Off. Relax. On. Strain. Off. Relax.

The pulsing rate? You set it to something mechanoreceptors actually respond to — say, 10 to 500 hertz. That's the frequency range where nerves in the skin are exquisitely sensitive. Ten pulses per second feels like a flutter. A hundred pulses per second feels like a buzz. Two hundred pulses per second starts to sting.

And here's the elegant bit: because the strain responds to the peak electric field during each pulse, not the average, you can use an extremely low duty cycle — say, 1% on, 99% off. The average power stays low, well within safety limits. Tissue doesn't heat up. But the peak electric field during each pulse is one hundred times higher than what a continuous-wave signal of the same average power could deliver.

That, right there, is a force multiplier. Non-thermal. Stealthy. And capable of reaching fibres embedded deep in the dermis and even the hypodermis — up to a couple of centimetres below the skin surface at 3 GHz, where penetration is decent. Higher frequencies don't penetrate as deeply, but at lower GHz, the combination of tissue penetration and peak-field amplification gives you enough reach to tickle fibres embedded well below the surface.

VI. The Engineered Virulence: EMF‑Activated Fibril Formation?

What if the infection not only installs the antenna, but the antenna signal itself calls up reinforcements — increasing the fibre density on command, in a specific body region, at a specific time?

This is where the picture darkens considerably. Because what if the very pulsed EMF that drives the fibres also switches on the bacterial machinery that makes them?

We’ve already seen that the Morgellons fibres are human keratin‑collagen in composition, but the infection that provokes them is bacterial. And bacteria, particularly those that form biofilms, are famous for responding to environmental stress by producing proteins that can self‑assemble into filamentous structures. Enter the curli fibrils.

EMF as a Virulence Switch

Curli fibrils are amyloid proteins produced by Escherichia coli and other enteric bacteria. They’re a major component of biofilms — the slimy, multicellular fortresses that protect bacteria from antibiotics and the immune system. Curli are also cytotoxic and pro‑inflammatory, recognised by the immune receptor TLR2. Their production is controlled by the csgBA operon, a genetic cassette that can be turned up or down.

Here’s the critical piece: exposure to extremely low‑frequency electromagnetic fields has been shown to upregulate curli production dramatically. In a controlled experiment, E. coli MG1655 exposed to a 50 Hz, 1.5 mT magnetic field exhibited a 3‑ to 5‑fold increase in csgA and csgB transcripts — the very genes that code for the self‑assembling fibres. This isn’t a marginal response; it’s a robust, measurable genetic change driven solely by an external EM field.

Now, Borrelia burgdorferi is not E. coli, but it engages in many of the same biofilm‑forming behaviours, and spirochetes are known to produce amyloid‑like fibrils and extracellular matrix materials that contribute to chronic infection. If Borrelia (or any of the similar co‑pathogens — Bartonella, Babesia, Anaplasma) harbour a comparable EM‑inducible gene cassette, then a specifically tailored EM signal could remotely trigger a localised burst of filament production in whatever tissue the beam is trained upon.

The Dormant Implant Model

Imagine this scenario:

Inoculation — A person acquires an infection, perhaps asymptomatically. The bacteria settle into connective tissues and establish low‑grade, biofilm‑protected colonies. A small number of keratin‑collagen fibres form, but not enough to notice. The antenna is installed but quiet. Activation Signal — Years later, that person becomes a target. A pulsed, beamformed EM field — possibly distinct from the GHz drive signal — hits a patch of skin. The field is designed to mimic the electromagnetic stress signature that triggers bacterial amyloid virulence genes. Within hours, the local biofilm colony shifts into overdrive, pumping out fibrous proteins that integrate into the host’s dermal matrix. The antenna density spikes sharply. Drive Signal — With the newly densified piezoelectric antenna in place, the standard pulsed GHz beam (described in Section VI) now encounters a much more responsive target. The field‑induced vibrations are stronger, more localised, and more varied — from a flutter to a sharp sting — all within the same small patch. Withdrawal — The activation signal is turned off. Over days to weeks, the excess fibres are broken down by phagocytosis and normal tissue turnover, or the biofilm disperses. The antenna returns to its baseline. The symptoms fade. The target is left shaken but without objective evidence — exactly the kind of transient phenomenon that a doctor, trained by the Delusional Infestation guidelines, will dismiss.

This isn’t science fiction. It’s a logical extension of known bacterial biology plus the physics of remote field delivery. The system would be transiently tuneable: you could activate a target’s left arm on a Tuesday, their lower back on Thursday, and nothing in between. The infection acts as a latent, wireless‑activatable implant — no re‑dosing required. Those who remain compliant will carry the infection without realising. But if they step out of line, punishment is only a EMF beam away!

Feeding the Ratchet

There’s an even more unsettling possibility: a positive feedback loop. If the same EM signal that drives the fibres also upregulates the genes that produce them, then each “attack” strengthens the antenna for the next. The denser the fibre network becomes, the more efficiently it couples to the field, which in turn produces a stronger mechanical effect — and perhaps a stronger virulence signal. A victim could find themselves in a worsening spiral without ever seeing a doctor who will take a biopsy seriously.

No Direct Proof — But a Plausible Biological Pathway

To be clear, no published study has yet demonstrated that Borrelia‑induced Morgellons filaments increase in response to EM exposure. But the curli precedent — 3‑ to 5‑fold upregulation of amyloid‑fibre genes under a 50 Hz magnetic field — establishes a plausible biological pathway. The leap from E. coli to Borrelia is not a vast one; both are Gram‑negative bacteria with sophisticated stress‑response systems and biofilm‑forming capabilities. In an environment where chronic Lyme and Morgellons patients are systematically denied diagnostic workups, the absence of evidence cannot be taken as evidence of absence.

VII. The Beam — How to Target a Palm-Sized Patch from 100 Metres

"Targeting" isn't just a dramatic word. To produce a localised sensation — a buzzing on the left shoulder blade that moves to the forearm, say — you need to focus energy onto a specific region of the body with some precision.

In the radio-frequency world, this is done with phased-array antennas. Instead of one big dish, you arrange dozens or hundreds of small antenna elements in a grid. By carefully controlling the phase (timing) of the signal fed to each element, you can steer the beam electronically — no moving parts, just maths.

The physics of beam focusing is governed by diffraction. The spot size — the diameter of the region receiving the concentrated power — goes as:

Spot diameter ≈ 1.22 × λ × R / D

…where λ is the wavelength, R is the distance to the target, and D is the diameter of the antenna array.

Let's plug in some real numbers. A 5-metre phased array operating at 28 GHz (λ ≈ 1.07 cm), aimed at a target 100 metres away:

Spot diameter: approximately 40 centimetres. About the size of a dinner plate. Plenty precise to target one person, or even a specific body region.

Now, what's the field strength at the skin? With a 1% duty cycle and an average power density of 0.5 milliwatts per square centimetre (below thermal regulation limits), the peak electric field can reach tens of volts per metre. The piezoelectric threshold for observable fibre displacement is around 0.1 volts per metre [9].

We're overshooting by a factor of hundreds. There is abundant headroom.

Let that sink in. Off-the-shelf phased-array physics, applied at frequencies that are commercially available, from a structure the size of a small billboard, can deliver patternable mechanical stimulation to a specific person's skin — from a distance — without measurably heating them.

I know what you're thinking. Where are these giant 5 meter phased arrays hiding? Well they are possibly closer than you think. On nearly every corner of every city throughout the western world!

You see in order to achieve a 5 m phased you can break it into pieces - a collection of five 1‑metre phased arrays spread over a 5‑metre baseline can produce essentially the same spot size as a single contiguous 5‑metre array, provided they are coherently phased (i.e. each sub‑array’s signal is timed so their beams combine constructively at the target).

Now where was the past place you saw 5 or more phased arrays in one place? I don't know. But I know the physics works. And I know that the only directed-energy weapon the public is encouraged to know about operates on an entirely different principle.

Speaking of which…

VIII. The Perfect Decoy — The Active Denial System

Have you heard of the Active Denial System? The ADS is a real, publicly acknowledged directed-energy device developed by the U.S. military. It uses a continuous-wave 95 GHz beam to heat the top 0.4 millimetres of skin to around 55°C in seconds — producing an unbearable burning sensation that forces people to move away.

It's overt. It's thermal. It's impossible to ignore.

And by being the only directed-energy weapon the public knows about, it sets a powerful default assumption: all directed-energy effects are thermal. Burning equals real. No burning equals not real.

Think about how this plays out in a clinical setting. A patient reports intense, localised skin sensations. The doctor — who has never heard of piezoelectric coupling in biological fibres, because why would they? — thinks, "If it were electromagnetic, it would heat up. There's no burn, so it's not electromagnetic. Therefore, it's psychological." The ADS narrative doesn't just hide the ball. It buries it under a mountain of "known science."

It should be noted that the technique using piezoelectric fibres can result in real burns too. I have personally experienced this. But they are generally so small (unless there is a large patch of fibres all being pulsed super fast to induce enough heat) they are easy to remain plausibly deniable.

I can't prove intent. But the effect is unmistakable: the existence of the ADS as the poster child for directed energy effectively redirects the medical and scientific communities from asking more interesting questions about the capabilities of pulsed energy while implicating only very high GHz frequencies (although the 5G specification goes as high as 71GHz anyway).

IX. "You're Imagining It" — When Denial Becomes Policy

Now let's talk about the part that genuinely grinds my gears. Because even if the electromechanical targeting mechanism I've just described is 100% correct, it relies on one critical precondition: the fibres have to be there. No fibres, no antenna. No antenna, no targeting.

So how do you guarantee a population of instrumented hosts?

Enter Delusional Infestation – A Management Guide for General Practitioners, a document published by the Western Australian Department of Health.

This isn't a fringe blog post. This is an official document, distributed to doctors, that tells them, in black and white:

When a patient reports fibres emerging from their skin, don't investigate. It's a "delusion."

Don't order tests for Borrelia burgdorferi. Lyme disease, per Australia's official position, "doesn't exist" locally.

Don't perform biopsies and send them for independent analysis. There's nothing to find.

Do prescribe antipsychotics — risperidone, olanzapine, pimozide. If the patient refuses, they are demonstrating "anosognosia" (lack of insight into their own illness) and may require psychiatric admission.

The document completely ignores the body of peer-reviewed literature showing that these fibres are human proteins, that Borrelia DNA is present in patient tissues, and that antibiotic therapy produces measurable clinical improvement [3, 4].

Read it carefully, and it doesn't read like a clinical guide at all. It reads like a silencing protocol. The patient who presents physical evidence is reclassified as delusional. The patient who insists on infectious investigation is declared to lack insight. The patient who refuses neuroleptic medication is deemed a danger. The pathway to diagnosis is blocked at every turn.

And Australia isn't alone. Many countries and medical bodies remain stubbornly resistant to recognising chronic Lyme disease. The U.S. CDC estimates between 300,000 and 476,000 new Lyme cases annually in the United States alone. Ticks are expanding their range as the climate warms. The population of undiagnosed, untreated carriers is growing. Every untreated case means a host whose body continues to produce the piezoelectric filaments.

What emerges when you step back? A system.

X. The Architecture of Deniable Harassment

Let’s assemble the whole machine:

Biological Substrate : Modified Borrelia burgdorferi infection — might be remotely triggered to upregulate fibre production and induces the body to grow keratin‑collagen‑iron fibres in the dermis.

Physical Mechanism : Piezoelectricity and magnetostriction — Fibres transduce applied electromagnetic fields into mechanical vibration.

Delivery System : Low‑frequency magnetic or electric fields that penetrate deeply and switch on bacterial genes and Pulsed, beamformed GHz radiation focused non‑thermal peak electric fields onto fibre‑bearing tissue to induce sensations from a distance.

Narrative Control : Active Denial System as public benchmark — Promotes the false premise that all EM effects must be thermal.

Medical Gatekeeping: Delusional Infestation guidelines — Ensures the infected population is never diagnosed, treated, or believed.

The piezoelectric properties of collagen and keratin are undeniable physics. Phased‑array beamforming is taught in undergraduate electrical engineering. The ADS is real. The WA medical guidance document is real.

You don’t need a shadowy cabal plotting in a bunker. You just need each piece to be doing its thing, in parallel, without anyone ever asking how they fit together. The result is an architecture of structural deniability — a system where the worst abuses flow not from orders given, but from questions never asked.

And here’s the kicker: it’s self‑sustaining. The infection produces the fibres. The fibres enable the targeting. The medical system prevents the cure. The untreated population grows. Nobody needs to re‑dose anyone. Nobody needs to implant anything. The host’s own biology, hijacked once by a spirochete and never liberated, does the rest.

XI. So… Can We Turn It Off?

Yes. And the answer is almost anticlimactically straightforward, even if the medical establishment has made it difficult to access.

The fibres are a product of a bacterial infection. Remove the infection. The fibres cease to be produced. The antenna falls apart.

Here's what effective intervention looks like:

Diagnosis: Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for Borrelia burgdorferi DNA. Immunoblot (Western blot) serology. Biopsy with histopathological examination and molecular analysis. Co-infection screening for Babesia, Bartonella, and other tick-borne pathogens.

Treatment: Extended courses of doxycycline or alternative tetracyclines. Macrolides. Combination regimens where indicated. Biofilm-disrupting agents, because chronic Borrelia famously retreats into biofilm communities that are difficult for antibiotics to penetrate.

Documented results: Clinical studies of Morgellons patients treated with antimicrobial protocols show observable resolution of lesions, reduction in fibre formation, and improvement in systemic symptoms [1, 2].

The obstacle is not that we don't know what to do. The obstacle is getting a doctor to do it — finding a Lyme-literate practitioner willing to look past the institutional guidance, order the tests, and prescribe the antibiotics. These practitioners exist, but they often operate on the margins of the mainstream, and accessing them can feel like navigating a parallel healthcare universe.

Morgellons Disease: What It Is, Causes, Symptoms & Treatment

XII. Voice to Skull — When the Antenna Whispers

So far we’ve talked about buzzing, crawling, and stinging — sensations any skin can feel. But there’s another class of symptoms reported by an alarming number of people, one that sits even deeper in the realm of the “impossible”: a voice, perfectly formed, emanating from nowhere inside your own head. Not a hallucinatory mumble, but clear, directional speech — words with volume, tone, and intent that no one else can hear.

Under the piezoelectric‑fibre model, this phenomenon has a straightforward physical explanation.

Your nasal passages and the upper pharynx are densely carpeted with nerve endings — branches of the trigeminal nerve (touch, pressure, vibration) and the olfactory nerve (chemical sensing). They’re separated from the brain by a thin, bony sieve called the cribriform plate, which is an excellent conductor of mechanical vibration. If the Borrelia‑induced fibres colonise these mucosal surfaces — and given the spirochete’s fondness for collagen‑rich connective tissue, there’s no reason to think they wouldn’t — then you’ve just installed a bank of piezoelectric transducers within millimetres of the central nervous system.

Now recall how we drive the dermal fibres: a pulsed GHz beam with a low‑duty‑cycle envelope in the 10–500 Hz range. To encode speech, you simply adjust that envelope to follow the amplitude contour of a voice signal — the slow rise of a vowel, the sharp burst of a consonant, the silence between words. The pulse rate of the carrier stays in the GHz band for beamforming; the audio information rides on the envelope. The fibres bend to the rhythm of that envelope. The vibrations couple into the cribriform plate, travel via bone conduction to the cochlea, and are registered by the brain as sound — no external noise, no moving parts, just a whisper from the ether.

This is not a new invention. The microwave auditory effect, discovered by Allan Frey in the 1960s, demonstrated that pulsed microwave radiation can generate thermoelastic pressure waves inside the head that the inner ear hears as clicks or speech. The piezoelectric fibre mechanism I’m describing is a non‑thermal variant: the electric field acts directly on the charged protein matrix, displacing it mechanically without the need to heat tissue. It’s a more energy‑efficient, more selective, and much harder‑to‑detect way to achieve the same end.

For anyone enduring this, these are not phantom voices. They may be the result of a physical actuator sitting inside your own skull, being pinged by a remote signal.

This theory matches with the results I have in reducing my V2k down to a whisper for over a year now. I have found consistent relief from this effect by using a dilute hydrogen peroxide nasal spray. The mechanism makes sense. Hydrogen peroxide is a potent oxidiser; it chemically degrades the keratin and collagen fibres, breaking the antenna wires (I previously thought my nose had Carbon Nano Tubes but now I realise the strand are coming from the body) .

It also disrupts the bacterial biofilms that continuously regenerate the fibre network — knocking back the Borrelia colonies that supply the raw material. A weekly rinse quiets the voices for days and often makes the residual sound faint enough to ignore. Your mileage may vary, but the science behind it is consistent with everything we’ve pieced together so far.

This article below outlines Hydrogen Peroxide treatment for V2k and an (possible) treatment for Morgellons (I am a number of weeks in and am still dealing with a lot of attacks and fibers so I think something stronger is needed to really knock this out):

https://open.substack.com/pub/geckopico/p/all-natural-treatment-for-morgellon

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XIII. What This Means — And What I'm Left Wondering

Here's what I've concluded after pulling on this particular thread:

The crawling, the buzzing, the stinging, the burning and even voices— these sensations are not delusions. They are predictable consequences of a military weaponized biological weapon which harnesses a biophysical mechanism that operates at the intersection of microbiology and electromagnetics. The fibres are real. Their electromechanical properties are real. The physics of remote stimulation is real. The institutional processes that prevent people from removing the fibres from their bodies are, unfortunately, also real.

I recently asked the following question.

The question is - is everyone infected with this? Is the difference between those who are infected and those who are not, just a frequency away? Or are those infected with this only a small proportion of people targeted... There is a way to find out!

XIV: ACTION: Request for targeted people to test their skin.

Good People! I need people who are targeted, have microscopes but don't believe they have "Morgellons" to do a test for me!

Take a cotton ball Spray with a little alcohol Rub the ball across a section of skin on your arm about 3 inches about 20 times - up and back. Check it under the microscope.

If you do not have a microscope in this day and age of poisons being sprayed upon us every day. In this age of food, water and medications being contaminated by foul actors who wish to induce illness and control the people's minds and bodies, then maybe now is the time to get one!

They are not expensive, and if my theory is correct, you might be able to reduce the effects of your targeting considerably (like in the order of 80%), but first you need to confirm if you are infected!

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005009649087495.html

If you are one of the people experiencing these sensations, you are not crazy - but you might be infected. Your body is not lying to you. There is a mechanism, and that mechanism has a name, and that name is Borrelia burgdorferi plus physics.

Diagnose the infection. Treat the infection. Document everything.

The pathway out exists. It's just that nobody in an official capacity seems eager to hand you a map. It seems the foul establishement want people infected and chasing stories of nano-tech and mRNA. But what if it is much simpler?



Now is the time to take responsibility for your health and future!

References