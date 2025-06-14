There appears to be certain groups and individuals in the targeted community who become hostile to POINTS OF VIEW, OPINIONS, EXPERIENCES or STORIES told by others who are also targeted.

This is VERY UNFORTUNATE. It's unfortunate because sometimes the best information you will get is off people who have come from places that would be the last place you would look.

I have learnt in life that people coming from even the most humble of origins, often have the most valuable information.

Verily, is it not SATAN'S WAY to place in front of you a LITANY of FALSE PATHS and HOPES in the hope that you will be MISLED? Isn't this why it's easy to find RUBBISH and much harder to find GOLD?

This a delicate matter. And I for one will tend to avoid, those (especially in a position of prominence) discount someone's view simply because they disagree with it or even worse, because of their CREDENTIALS or lack their of.

Don't you remember what happened last time everyone "TRUSTED THE SCIENCE"?????

I think most conscious targets are too clever to fall for this discounting of people based purely on LABELS and not the FRUITS of their LABOURS.

EVERYONE has right to speak - unless of course you are CONDONING the type of HYPOCRITICAL behaviour we often see from those who OPPOSE US.

I find it perplexing that those who are going through, what we are ALL going through, would be SO CARELESS and HEARTLESS as to not be able to TOLERATE another person's POINT OF VIEW.

YOU, are WELCOME to have WHATEVER VIEW YOU LIKE....

BUT DO NOT EXPECT others to favour your point of view, if you present yourself as one who is ABSOLUTIST in their perspective and unable to simply listen to an ALTERNATE point of view.

You are welcome to have your view... AS I am welcome to have mine.

It's unfortunate that some people have so much trouble simply listening to others. Even worse if they JUDGE purely on CREDENTIALS.

If you don't like what some people are posting, don't DEFAME THEM or DISCOUNT THEM LIKE A CHILD!

You are TOTALLY FREE to UN-register from them to avoid your VISCERAL reaction when you see their work. GO and READ SOMETHING ELSE that fits into your paradigm!

If you are so set on controlling what people CHOOSE to read, listen to, watch and enjoy - then maybe you could get a job at the Ministry of Truth for the AUTHORITARIAN ADMINISTRATION who opposes us?

I prefer to keep my ears and eyes open, and I expect that many in this community are the same.

Let us come together, learn and share what we can while we can.. Knowledge is power. Shutting doors only limits what you can learn..

After all we have weathered, the censorship, cancelling, shadow-boxing and defamation shouldn't we have learned that every voice matters?

EVERY SOUL HAS A STORY FROM THE LOWLIEST PEASANT TO THE HIGHEST KING.