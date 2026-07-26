Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
3h

beautifully put. of course science is our key to Truth. of course technology offers solutions, but without agency, without a spiritual awareness, we are nothing. they want to strip us of our spiritual depth, to make us into two-dimensional man using technology to promote fiction until it seems like truth. they ask, who do you believe? us with great authority or your lying eyes?

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Chef C J's avatar
Chef C J
3h

Lots to learn and absorb in this resonant writ piece. I do recognize myself within these points and find comfort in the wisdom here. Much gratitude for the words you share with us!

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