I would like to give a big thank you to those people who were responsible for placing me on the targeted individual program.

Never in my life have I been so informed and awake to the ways of the world. Needless to say, there is no way that I would have become so awake and aware of the reality of this world if I hadn't been placed on the program in the first place. Your torturing, harassment and attempts to program me have only created something stronger. More Resilient. So how clever you are. In your stupidity you created something stronger, more resilient and more awake. Through your attacks you have awoken me to the reality of things. What was once a benign threat could now be considered a real threat.

This just goes to show exactly what challenge can do when it is seen as an opportunity for growth. For those who don't understand what I'm talking about, I'm about to list a few points. This isn't an exhaustive list, but it's a good start.

What Have I Learned?

🎭 The world is controlled mostly by a cabal of a very small number of very powerful people.

🕵️ The cabal understands human psychology and the true nature of this world, but withholds it from the populace to use to their own advantage.

📰 The media is owned by this cabal.

🎓 Your education facilities are owned by this cabal.

🍼 People's perceptions are curated from a very young age — from the moment they're born — in order to ensure compliance and bowing to a fake authority.

🗣️ It is possible to put voices into somebody's head that no one around them can hear.

📡 Electromagnetic frequency can affect the human body and mind.

📶 The rollout of wireless technologies has a dual use, and it was designed from the ground up as a tool of control.

⛪ Religion is also a tool of control. Scientism is the new religion.

🏛️ Your governments and politicians are tools of the cabal. Your most renowned billionaires are also tools of the cabal. They were placed there — they didn't get there on their own merit.

💵 The monetary system is to instill slavery over the people.

🪄 Money is created out of nothing.

💸 Money, as we know it, is worth nothing.

🏦 The creation of money is controlled by a very small number of people, giving them absolute control over others.

📉 Debt is the tool used to enslave the people. Inflation isn't the cost of things going up, it's the cost of the dollar going down. All fiat currency goes to zero eventually. This has been repeated throughout history.

🏢 Starlink, Palantir and many other large corporations were created by the CIA and through venture capital such as the CIA's In-Q-Tel and the IDF, and are involved with the Pentagon.

🌍 There is a global conspiracy to control the minds of the people.

🧠 Your brain activity can be read and modified remotely.

👥 A large proportion of the population's brain activity is currently being read and even affected.

🤒 You can use electromagnetic frequency to mimic nearly any illness.

💀 The cabal wants total domination over the human species, which includes eugenics: reducing the population to make them easier to control.

🍞 One of the main tools of the cabal is bread and circuses. Bread refers to money, or food. Circuses refers to the endless wave of distractions — from the internet and social media through to sports, porn, music, movies, TV shows and the news. All designed to distract, mislead and indoctrinate.

🔬 Popular science is full of half-truths and mistruths.

⚛️ Atoms are an imaginary construct and have never been seen. Everything is frequency. Vibration.

📳 Atomic weight could be more accurately described as vibration density.

🐑 The people are being led willingly into their own enslavement.

🌐 There is currently frequency-based mind control being applied to a large proportion of the western populations — and the eastern populations.

🤝 Most NGOs are part of the cabal.

✨ The flesh (i.e. the physical world) and the Spirit are inextricably connected. Indeed, they are one.

✝️ Jesus is not coming to save you.

🕊️ The coming of the Christ is an analogy for a person, or a population, being in Christ consciousness, which represents people who are aware and holding themselves in a way with dignity, compassion in their hearts, and strength of spirit — spirit strong enough to see truth and speak truth in the face of tyranny (murder, theft of things and freedoms).

⛓️ The idea of Jesus coming to save you is used as a tool to ensure that you do nothing while your freedoms are taken away.

🔁 This is the same way that religions are used all around the world. It's also the same way that politics is used around the world. It's also the way that sports and distractions are used around the world.

🛰️ Starlink is a tool used to create an absolute closed system where there is no way to escape mind and body manipulation and control through electromagnetic modulation.

🎛️ Electromagnetic modulation can be used to curate a person's emotions, feelings, urges, actions. Free will is no longer in this world — it exists only to a degree. And one could argue that if any part of a person's free will is being manipulated in such a way that is direct to the brain, then their free will is no longer.

🔺 The number of people who are truly part of the cabal at the highest levels is a tiny fraction of the overall populace.

🪆 Politicians are puppets for the cabal.

🎬 Musicians and movie stars are all tools of the cabal.

👁️ We are moving closer to a world where every person's life is curated to a degree that most people cannot comprehend. This includes you social interactions, your relationships, your work, your beliefs, the things you see online, who contacts you and when, how people respond to you in the street, how conversations play out. All of this is now able to be affected by what is an all-seeing machine.

🤖 The AI system, the AI-driven system, can see more than you would believe, and it has been turned against a good number of the populace. It is using people like pawns, in ways that most people could not comprehend.

🧬 Nanotechnology has been used to allow connecting people to the grid. This technology is self-assembling and self-replicating.

✈️ Chemtrails are real. It's very possible that what is sprayed in chemtrails contains the very same self-assembling, self-replicating structures, to ensure that all people are exposed. And once it is in the body, it will continue to replicate indefinitely, even after death. I don't believe anyone has come up with a real solution to removing this.

🏚️ Those who we see as authorities, as caretakers of humanity and our countries and our towns, have sold out. They have violated natural law. Those who participate in and assist or contribute to the agenda are selling their own children into slavery.

🔓 Once this has begun, it will not be easily ended. This can be ended, but it requires everybody to wake up. It requires everybody to stop condoning murder, theft of life, theft of things, theft of freedom, theft of privacy. Only once people stop these things can we hope to reverse what has been done.

➗ Division is the number one tool used by the cabal in order to keep people in a state of constant war within themselves and those around them. This has allowed them to take control. This is what has allowed them to advance their agenda to the point it is at today, and it is already very advanced — to the point where it knows that I'm giving you this information right now, even without posting it. It immediately knows. And it knows more about you than you know about yourself. And that is why this information will probably not get far at all.

📜 Laws are constructs designed to force compliance and submission.

⚖️ The only real law is to do no harm. If the collective does not abide by this, then we will lose our freedoms. The more people who do harm, the more we end up with a world full of people doing harm. This will result in us losing our freedoms. This is not dogma or preaching. This is pragmatic common sense.

🌦️ The weather is actively being controlled around the world using electromagnetic frequency and nanoparticulates in the air.

🌊 You can use weather manipulation to create floods and droughts. Radio frequency can also be used to induce earthquakes and landslides.

🚫 Authority is diametrically opposed to freedom.

🗽 Freedom can only come when people stop condoning tyranny. This includes condoning control through violence and murder, such as police having the right to violence and detainment, and the military killing people.

🦾 Transhumanism will not make you super human. Transhumanism = eugenics.

⚔️ All Wars are Banker Wars and are funded on both sides by the same people. They are used to reduce population.

🔮 Superstition is used as a tool of control by the cabal.

This is a non-exhaustive list that I thought of off the top of my head. There are PLENTY more insights to be had...

Much love to my readers for your support 🙂🌿💜

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