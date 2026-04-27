Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
19m

That´s accurate, Gecko.

As a homeless TI myself I´m being held in the dirt like so many others worldwide. This fucking bullshit implies: 1. A system clerk aka a SOCIAL WORKER is assigned your name since you´ve been harassed out of your previous one. She/ he is now in charge of: FINDING A PLACE FOR YOU TO LIVE ONCE YOU BECOME USELESS TO THE HOMELESS SHELTER 2. FINDING A "SUITABLE" JOB FOR YOU, PREFERABLY PART TIME SINCE THE FUCKERS TAKE FOR GRANTED YOU CERTAINLY CAN´T a. FIND A FULL TIME JOB ON YOUR OWN OR b. START YOUR OWN BIZ

You are constantly SUPERVISED AND SURVEILLED.

As the homeless shelters feed you, the feed - and yes, it is not food - is either GMO OR POISONED. THE POISON CAN ALSO APPEAR IN COFFEE POTS. Yesterday I happened to pour from the wrong coffee pot, i.e the poisonous one, and so have a hell of a headache today and very low mood.

HOW LONG

O HOW LONG

WILL MOST PEOPLE O O

SING ALONG O O

FUCK!

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Chad's avatar
Chad
40m

Pretty much sums up the standard way they do it. I got to level X based off targeted individuals write up for the different levels.

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