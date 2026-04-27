Preface

It is what is called death by thousand cuts.

All of them are PLAUSIBLY DENIABLE by the carefully crafted eugenics system...

Cancellation and censorship looks like a technical glitch.

Denial of welfare looks like a system failure.

Denial of service looks like a miscommunication.

Forced committal and drugging looks like mental health treatment.

Dealing with 24/7 harassment make you look incompetent.

Deliberate attacks on health look like a natural health issue.

Denial of work looks like incompetency.

Stealing your children looks like welfare.

Poisoning and genocide look like healthcare.

Getting shot by police looks like a Welfare check “gone wrong”.

F*ck these foul scum and their mind control system. They have poisoned the minds of a huge percent of the population who are now led by the machines directives. If you are “on the list” every node on the network (including people) will automatically turn against you (but they will make excuses as to why they behaved that way). Their disdain for you will be explained by reason in their heads even though the inserted feeling of disdain CAME FIRST and the narrative followed.

Either recognize the machines influence and stand strong in virtue or become a puppet to be weaponized against your BROTHERS AND SISTERS... The establishment HATES YOU AND WANTS YOU DEAD!

It is USING YOU to help tear down others. They are dying everyday because they SPOKE OUT FOR YOUR SAKE!

Stop helping it RUIN OTHER PEOPLES LIVES with your lack of cognitive resilience. Or have you already become a part of the machine??

The following is a post I saw on Facebook by fellow TI Fluer Wren. Her writing is stellar and I though I would share it. Enjoy!

Fluer Wren - Louisiana

This is an Automated Weapons System.

How, you might say?

Within that system, you have a profile, like Facebook but filled with much more intimate data mined from your digital footprint and your physiological nervous system. Maybe even a 3D recreation of your physical body.

You piss off someone powerful?

They flag your profile. Suddenly the Interface connecting everyone’s biological nervous system ices you out.

You lose your job because your relationship with your boss suddenly deteriorates. It’s okay. They’re just neural engineered to treat you a specific way.

You go to access safety net programs, you’re denied for a million, bureaucratic, stupid reasons.. All the offices in your area are closed. The phone keeps disconnecting your call after you wait for hours... the social worker forgets to file some kind of paper work. The next one has to start the process all over again. It doesn’t matter. It can always find a reason to start the process over again.

Let’s say you have kids. Suddenly you can’t feed them because you’ve lost your job and no matter what you do, there is always some small hurdle that makes accessing these safety net programs impossible.

CPS gets involved. They take your kids. You can’t feed them. You can’t cloth them. You can’t house them. You’re a neglectful parent. Suddenly, the system increases its brutality now that it no longer has to worry about the children.

Now you aren’t accepted into ANY of the shelters. You can’t seem to access safety net programs. No one will hire you because they have been neural engineered to feel a certain way about you. You’ve been iced out.

Now you’re living on the street. Traumatized, alone, surrounded by biological warfare (drugs). A sneaky little voice says, “I have nothing left to lose. I’ll try it once to take the edge off.”

Now you’re an addict. What’s on the street now is ten times more addictive (and lethal) than it was even five years ago, and only increasing in lethality.

After a few months, you’re a completely different person. You were once a brilliant father, spoiling your kids, your boss’s favorite employee.

Now, the automated system has labeled you a danger to your children. You can’t do something as basic as access social services. How pathetic is that? You’re homeless and hooked on drugs. What a loser. So many poor choices! No one recognizes you anymore. You overdose. Narcan doesn’t revive you.

A coroner signs your death certificate “overdose”. Just another drug addict. Everyone knows one. Overdoses happen every day.

An augmented human who flagged your profile overseeing the Interface smiles, mission accomplished.

It’s just science fiction, right?

Cause of death? Eugenics.