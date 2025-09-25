Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
9h

An epic rant...and I feel your pain...literally. The focus on Havana Syndrome is an absolute deflection - a head fake and it always bothered me as well. As if to say "That's all there is to it - nothing more to see here."

And it is no different than what they do with the UFO disclosure movement...and I mention that only because I see the connection in terms of cover ups, deflection, spooks are the authority on the subject - and the targeting/torturing and silencing of the real witnesses that dare not be seen as credible...

These issues will always overlap for me, since it was my going VERY public with some other-worldly experiences that swallowed me/put me in the crosshairs and landed me right into the belly of the targeting beast back in the mid 90's.

The only UFO witnesses that get the mic are always controlled operatives - always the ex-CIA/govt spooks who are still on the disinfo payroll, and THEY direct the narratives, dominate and capture them, always making sure to avoid, at any cost, the most diabolical aspect of the phenom that no one dare utter a word about - abduction...way back then I revealed that I was sure that it was both an ET AND a military Op...that spelled big trouble for me, but it is the elephant in the room on the Disclosure scene.

I just caught an interview with a UFO whistleblower, and it was not lost on me when he said that so many of his military friends who are involved with the SAP Drone Project are committing suicide - in droves. Could it be that torturing and murdering innocent civilians might just lead to a crisis of conscience to the the point of suicide?

I've said too much already...feeling the heat. so familiar...heart stabs - your kidney...we know the consequences of getting mouthy and out of line...are we insane and masochistic? We should know by now that there is nowhere to communicate anymore without immediate retaliation. AI is on the algos and on our butts in real time now...

Big props for tacking this issue - I have so many drafts on all of this - these two topics especially, that I will never publish...I get heat for merely drafting a post. I'm in coward mode right now...and sick of recovering...

My mood as of late is that, under the constant mind-control that we are ALL under now, there will be no awakening - I'm convinced that for self-preservation I've got to quell this desire to share and sound the alarms...our enemies are formidable...and they have the toys and we are in our killboxes...

Okay, I'm going dark...thx again for the great posts...and your courageous subscribers...we may not be legion, but we are savvy...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pammicakes1's avatar
Pammicakes1
9h

Thank you for your insightful take. This is on the verge of absurd already!

Have you seen this video?

https://youtu.be/DNDcd1Fe5lg?si=SMGlFsMvYffrCZ8Z

It is my favorite video. I have played that for perps, for some employers and my ex. My reasoning for it being an extraordinary video is simple.

Trey Gowdy is grilling a DHS employee on Due Process concerning the"Watchlist"!

Ms. Burresci is lying throughout the entire exchange. Trey Gowdy states sarcastically...., how about we treat them with Cruel and Unusual until they have the opportunity to petition the government to get off "the list"?

First of all, according to the response to Targeted Justice's lawsuit. It is fantastical to think there is a Watchlist! That response to the lawsuit was 8 years After Congressman Gowdy spoke before Congress about a Watchlist? Which was after The Church Hearing and after former 30 year NSA veteran whistleblower Bill Binney spoke to Congressional Representatives and after 30 year veteran of the CIA whistlenlower Kevin Schipp wrote his book.

Another lie....Ms. Burresci stated we can petition the government to get off the list, hahaha!

Senator Holland of Maryland, went down to Venezurla to bring back a man that was deported to the US for his Due Process Rights!!!! What?????

While getting ready for work this morning, I was watching the news. I heard someone relay that James Comey was likely going to be indicted for lying before Congress. Remember Peter Stroyk was fired from his job, he sued because l they read his personal emails. He sued and was awarded 1 million dollars.

We endure 24/7 surveillance every second of every day! This is repulsive!

Are you kidding me? We are slowly dying, we have lost everything and they are recycling old arguments.

The fact is, there is so much evidence to prove our targeting, it's downright comical!

We need to go before Congress. Many US citizens have been before Congress. We are not loud enough. No one is listening!

Maybe we need people that want to form a committee and organize. Zoom may be a good platform?

Charlie did, he really did it. It set his mind to changing the status quo, it wasnt working. There was never a dialog only shouting/ attacking one another. Let's Please Try! ❤️🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture