I just finished watching the absolutely PATHETIC coverage of HAVANA SYNDROME on FOUR CORNERS (ABC Australia) that was aired last week (22 Sep 2025).

https://iview.abc.net.au/show/four-corners/series/2025/video/NC2503H034S00

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=abc+four+corners+havana+syndrome

I don’t even know where to begin with breaking down this misleading and disgusting INSULT to every individual being targeted by the Intel Communities in Special Access Projects (SAPs) around the world.

Straight out of the gate, the open statement is a scene out of the Washington DC where in chambers a high CIA officer states “It’s hitting the very best people like diplomats and officers. It’s NOT hitting middle range people”.

As you and I all know, this could not be further from the truth. Just take a look at my Substack channel that has grown from 100 members to over 1200 members in the space of months. On Facebook I am gaining up 20 friends a day based on the material I am posting there all related to targeting. We are AVERAGE EVERY DAY PEOPLE many with no connection to politics or defense (although we have some ex-defense people and those who are partners of ex-defense - who appear to be common targets for these torturous weapon systems probably because they can accuse the target of PTSD and continue to attack them!).

The first HUMAN INTEREST interview in the segment is apparently EX CIA (This reminds me of the old axiom - Once CIA ALWAYS CIA).

He tells a story of standing in his kitchen then being “struck” with a sound that nearly made him pass out.. He explains his dash to the other end of the house to escape the weapons effects.

This story is great for misdirection.

1. It suggests you can get away from the attacks

2. It hints at it being some kind of ray gun that you can run away from

3. Being ex CIA NO ONE WOULD SUSPECT IT COULD BE THE CIA THAT IS DOING IT (Which it almost DEFINITELY IS!)

Personally I do not even believe this guy has ever been hit... And if he has then he has probably been brainwashed to give the SHIT STORY that he has anyway so that no consideration is taken for the very real possibility that he was hit by his OWN EX EMPLOYER - The CIA!

The entire rest of the interview with this guy, no other example of being hit by these attacks are ever discussed. I am left with the impression that these ARE ONE OFF ATTACKS! AS most people who read my articles know - this could not be further from the truth for targets. In fact for many people weaponized tinnitus barely ever STOPS - they are 24/7 (although often in a milder form that does not produce concussion or black outs) and ramp up in response to your actions!!

The article makes it sound like it was only in one place in the house... It reminds me of another “Ex CIA” guy who in an interview (I think it was with Lex Friedman, also CIA ASSET) suggested that you could tell If a person being hit with these technologies was lying by if they said that they were hit while moving (like in a car)...

I cannot begin to tell you how RIDICULOUS this claim is... To this I ask the question: How the f*ck does Microwave Phased Array - BEAM STEERING for mobile/cell phone work??? What a JOKE! On top of this V2k is most likely an AM Broadcast! Does your radio CUT OUT when you move your car??

As everyone who has experienced these very real attacks, there is no simple way to get away from them. Just moving to the other end of the house WILL NOT SUFFICE..

This is no RAY GUN or weapon inside a covert briefcase carried by some Russian Spy who is attacking you from the hotel room next door! These are Satellites and Cell Towers!... Think Starlink and telecommunications towers (seems to be nearly 100% from top down these days.. THANKS ELON MUSK you TREASONOUS TRAITOR)!

Then we come to my favorite part of the segment! Which I am sure is James Giordano’s favorite part too! Because it has James Giordano in it! And narcissists love watching themselves on TV!

The nearly sickening scene commences with James (neuroscientist for DARPA, CIA and NSA) sporting large tattooed biceps while showing off his piano playing prowess! WHAT A FUCKING TOSSER!

This guy has mastered the art of PLAYING DUMB and sounding CONDESCENDING at the SAME TIME! Now that is an ART FORM!

Playing DUMB and sounding surprised he casually drops the comment that all these people coming forward couldn’t possibly all be “On drugs”..

Like as if ANY drugs would make someone tell a story such as this unless it was huge doses of PSYCHEDELICS!

Then he continues to play dumb stating that this is possible when we have ALL seen him give talks about INDUCING STROKE in targets with only NANO TECH and frequency (just your average communication tower not some FANCY HIGH-TECH MICROWAVE RAY GUN!)

If the symptoms are just sound, headaches and loss of equilibrium why wouldn’t he consider these types of attacks utilizing nano-technology as a possibility. Surely there must be a part of the brain that effects equilibrium??

So, so far we have three guys talking in this segment. ALL OF THEM CIA! Funny that isn’t it? Why not Signals Intelligence? Why not the NAVY? Why not the Department of Defense??

The ABSURDITY comes to rest when you realize that you are watching a segment that is full of people from the very agency that is producing the effect they PRETEND to know NOTHING ABOUT!

THAT is the trick they play on the unsuspecting public. “Why would they hit their own guy?” would be the common thought among the ignorant.

Then the misdirection begins.. It’s CUBA. It’s Russia. It’s China! It’s ANYONE but the United States of America!

The next chosen CIA Advocate - another apparent “EX” CIA tells his story of being “STRUCK WITH HAVANA SYNDROME”... It’s not a FLU! It’s not a venereal disease. Those I know targeted by these weapon system that utilize the communications grid, the electricity grid, our devices, satellites and MORE aren’t “STRUCK” with it.. They live with it EVERY MOMENT of EVERY DAY!

Make no mistake this presentation is supposed to make your stories seem CRAZY and OUTLANDISH!

“Why would they hit little old you?” will be the question that every normie asks!

“What makes you so special?” they would say!

And segments like this are why they ask these questions; because of BULLSHIT misdirection in the media DESIGNED to mislead and deceive!

The interviewee comes out the gate posing as a “disgruntled” ex-CIA employee with “I’m gonna go public with this”..

Again the CIA shill pretends to be upset and tells his story of being hit with these weapons.. AGAIN no talk of a repeated attack.. just a once off... Like someone punched him in the face!

And you are gonna go public because “no one will believe me?” - OH WAHHH! Are you f*cking kidding me... I invite any of you fakes to come and read some of the terror that my subscribers go through EVERY DAY!

I’m not talking about one-off instances. I am talking about a STRUGGLE for SURVIVAL!

This INSULT to our community is nothing but a FOUL TRAVESTY DESIGNED to ABSOLVE the FOUL INTEL COMMUNITY of it;’s involvement in what is TREASON, TORTURE, HARASSMENT and TYRANNY against it’s own citizens!

Some lying twat gets hit ONCE with an energy weapon and he’s is “gonna go public”... What a load of shit... Here we are a community thousands strong going through absolute hell every day and this poor twat can’t handle a one off punch to the face!

Try SLEEP DEPRIVATION for three years and see how you go!

Then the next great quote I caught was “The US Government does not want to admit this is a foreign enemy”..

Another steaming pile of horse sh!t. Why not exactly? Who the f*ck gives a shit!.. Would you prefer to wait until this “supposed” enemy cooks your brain?? What possible reason would you want to protect your supposed aggressors?

Then this was followed by more CIA “officials” lying about how this has hit “Only people in our top 5% of diplomats and officers” which is the biggest BS lie that I have heard for a while - AND WHY DO YOU KEEP REPEATING THIS?? They obviously want the average person to be met with SKEPTISISM from their friends and family if they report the same attacks!!

How many of you have attempted to inform your Countries Intel, Police or Governement departments about the very real attacks you are enduring?? Not many I guess because most of you already know IT IS THEM who are doing it! But still many citizens have reported this.. Where is the CIA getting their INTEL from ??? Are they unaware of these tens of thousands reporting these attacks in their homes?? Have any of you been ASKED about your experiences by the CIA??

What a LYING BUNCH OF TWATS!

My requests for information from ASIO (the Aussie CIA) yielded bureaucratic red-tape, followed by ignoring (and an increase in the severity of my targeting). BUT IT WAS WORTH it to have it ON RECORD!

The segment then pivots to Russia being the favorite BOGEY-MAN of the hour... To this I have just ONE QUESTION... If Russia have these weapons and a re responsible for these attacks... WHY DON”T THEY TARGET Zelensky???? They are at WAR with Ukraine right?? So why not take out the leader??

I’ll tell you why... Both Zelensky and Putin belong to the same Secret societies that have implemented these weapons against their own citizens in most countries around the world. The same Secret Societies that the CIA are part of. The same secret societies that YOUR LEADERS (regardless of country) also belong to (or are answerable to).

What is happening over there is not war , it’s population control!

You kill my people and I’ll kill yours - then we don’t look like monsters!

Well writing this article must have “hit a nerve” as I was enjoying a day of barely any attacks.. A rarity in many targets experiences... But now I have STABBING PAINS IN MY kidneys. Nice huh? I must be speaking TRUTH!!

Summary

The coverage of Havana Syndrome by Four Corners is one of the most disgusting, deceptive and abhorrent pieces of journalism I have seen in a while (I must admit I avoid the majority of MSM as it’s ALL POISON FOR THE MIND!). It’s use of Human Interest Style reporting combined with the use of the GUILTY as saviors made me sick to the stomach. This is the level of contempt these people hold for the average citizen that they have taken the lives of in an act that has turned these people’s lives in to a living hell.

Their answer to this is to further stomp on the heads of these people by further poisoning the minds of the public in order to ensure that our cries remain unanswered and unheard. The CIA is a DEPLORABLE CRIMINAL ORGANIZATION that is COMMANDED not by the people. Not by Governments, but by the SHADOWY MASONIC & ZIONIST players who rule this world through domination, violence, subversion, drug trafficking, human trafficking and foul fraudulent monetary control.

These people will never admit their guilt... They rule not with honesty but by DECEPTION... Just like SATAN, who many of them worship!

