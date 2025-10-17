I have watched today as the sky has been painted once again full of foul chemtrails representing perhaps one of the worst days I have seen in couple of weeks. This wouldn’t be surprising, as I am always conscious of this activity, having days where not a single line is painted, through to days like today, where no less than 50 to 100 lines are painted across the sky directly over this small rural city of Mildura having a population of only ~34,000 people.

The thing that really gets me about today’s foul activities is the fact that the Mildura Show is on.. This happens once a year and is characterized by families and children getting out under the usually clear blue Mildura Sky to enjoy a day of festivities....

It makes me feel sick to the stomach to think that those who are responsible for this deliberate/poisoning of the people would be SO LOW as to wait for an event such as this to determine the best time to drop what must be tonnes of chemical soup upon the unsuspecting, trusting populace.

THIS is what characterizes the level of EVIL and sheer brazen disregard and contempt these people hold for the general populace!

But wait a minute... These are only contrails right!? Well if CONDENSATION can last HOURS AND HOURS without dissipating and move to cover the sky in white haze, then it surely is some very RESILIENT condensation! Especially considering the temperature, having been sunny all day, and being what would have been a BLUE SKY DAY it is now COVERED IN THE CHEMICALS being sprayed from these PILOTS who appear to have no regard for the value of HUMAN LIFE! I guess the more than $300K salary paid to these TREASONOUS PILOTS is enough for them to become TRAITORS to humanity!

So what is in the soup??

Some of it is BENIGN without EMF Activation (although much of it is TOXIC if inhaled)!

SMART DUST, NEURAL DUST, Dust to enable V2k, Burning the skin and organs (inside and outside the body)...

Weather control elements utilising ionization.

Unlike most people, as an EARLY TARGET I am privy to effects and capabilities inherent in this foul technology-driven dust being sprayed upon the masses.

I notice direct effects of exposure to the air after chemtrails. Crawling skin, loud V2k, louder tinnitus, burning sensations, vibrations etc. I have also observed the fallout under a microscope. It is NANO STRANDS that can be individually CONTROLLED remotely using EMF or Mobile Communications Towers and Satellites!

I have correlated burns on the skin, that feel like hot pin pricks or mozzie bites with these nano strands by observing location where I feel a “biting” sensation! That is I always FIND A STRAND in the location of the BURNING sensation (which you can read more about in the article below)!

This is not an AMBIENT ATTACK. It is a deliberate ATTACK that the system uses to try to aggravate me so I appear CRAZY!

They want to be able to TEST THEIR SYSTEM without being accused of anything.. SO MOST TEST SUBJECTS experience VOICES which people IMMEDIATELY correlate with the target being INSANE! This allows them to KEEP TORTURING the target.. This will soon BE YOU!

The way THEY avoid the effects of the tech is that these attacks are TARGETED attacks, not ambient... BEAM STEERING for example allow attacking SPECIFIC INDIVIDUALS based on the requirements... It allows a CONTROLLED DEMOLITION of HUMANITY!



THIS is why they want to identify us through digital ID (they have already done this for the majority I believe)..

I strongly recommend the following video which describes this exact thing from 2013! More than 10 years ago!!

PEACE AND LOVE TO ALL MY AMAZING READERS AND SUBSCRIBERS! I appreciate you dearly!