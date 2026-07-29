The Future of Human Autonomy

A big thanks to Fluer Wren for bringing this paper to my attention. Fluer is subjected to perhaps some of the most disgusting and perverted attacks on her body and mind and is a wealth of knowledge and massive advocate for Neural Rights and Protections. Please check out her Facebook for many amazing insights both personal and informative.

The paper is a December 2024 academic paper titled “Human Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems: Human Lethal Engagement at the Direction of AI” and was authored by Carolyn Sharp.

Overview and Coverage

The central thesis of the paper is that warfare is reaching a tipping point where humans may relinquish their role as primary decision-makers to AI systems. Sharp introduces the concept of Human Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (HLAWS), a scenario where humans act in a “drone-like state” to carry out lethal engagements directed by AI.

The paper covers several key technological and strategic areas:

The Evolution of Warfare: Humans have a long history of distancing themselves from direct combat for self-preservation, but we are now shifting toward “cognitive distancing,” where AI—possessing unmatched computational capabilities—takes the “driver’s seat” in decision-making.

Interbrain Synchrony and “Überbrains”: Drawing on collective neuroscience, the author explains how brain activity can synchronize between individuals. The paper explores how technology, such as Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI) and Brain-to-Brain Interfaces (BBI) , could allow an AI system to act as a “dominant brain” that monitors, stabilizes, and drives the behavior of subordinate human “drones”.

Technological Mechanisms: The research discusses using radiofrequency-electromagnetic fields (RF-EMFs) and neuromorphic computing to modulate neuronal activity and “encode directives” or transfer thoughts and emotions directly into human minds.

Military Strategic Advantages: For militaries, HLAWS could solve issues like the high cost of training, soldier disloyalty or insurrections, and personnel shortages by “programming” competency and allegiance into otherwise unqualified individuals.

Ethical Questions Raised

The paper raises profound ethical and legal questions regarding the future of human autonomy and the laws of war:

The Illusion of Human Control: Sharp argues that current international debates focused on keeping a “human in the loop” are flawed if the human is merely a subordinate proxy. In HLAWS, the human is central to the act but lacks independent judgment, rendering traditional “meaningful human control” irrelevant.

“Moral Zombies”: Because AI lacks common sense and emotional nuance, the author suggests that an AI-directed human becomes a “moral zombie”. Such a system operates without emotional investment, meaning all options (regardless of cruelty) are on equal footing because the system responds to directives rather than reasons.

Loss of Individual Agency: The use of HLAWS would come at the cost of individual agency, as AI would govern both the programming (inputs) and the decision-making (outputs).

Preservation of Humanity: A foundational principle of the laws of armed conflict is the principle of humanity , which forbids unnecessary suffering. The paper questions whether an AI system—which might influence even unwilling individuals—can ever incorporate these human pillars into its decision-making.

New Legal Standards: Sharp argues that States must stop focusing on the type of decision-maker (human vs. machine) and instead articulate the requisite non-dormant cognitive capacity that any entity must possess to lawfully make lethal decisions in combat.

GET EDUCATED! Check out my latest project NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!