The Georgia Guidestones & the Elitist Control Grid

Transcript

(00:00:01):Hello, and welcome back.

(00:00:05):What do we have here?

(00:00:06):The old Georgia Guidestones.

(00:00:08):I just got onto this because I think it’s something that everyone should actually understand.

(00:00:13):These magical stones that appeared, otherwise known as the Ten Commandments of the Illuminati.

(00:00:21):Yeah, I’ll get to that in a minute.

(00:00:23):But first I wanted to chat.

(00:00:25):I mean, I was just out having a bit of chat with my neighbor.

(00:00:28):You know, I like to chat with my neighbors.

(00:00:30):like people you know um and before i was targeted i didn’t even know the p that

(00:00:37):people capable of what targets are being put through actually existed i guess you’d

(00:00:44):call them psychopaths sadists very very sick people um essentially um

(00:00:53):But yeah, my neighbour, she’s great.

(00:00:55):They’ve tried to get me to blame her a number of times,

(00:00:58):you know,

(00:00:59):this little AI or whatever the hell it is that’s the chatterbot.

(00:01:03):But yeah, and they’ve even imitated her voice and stuff, so it’s quite interesting.

(00:01:11):Yeah, they can do ventriloquism and all the kinds of stuff.

(00:01:14):Ventriloquism, imitation, whatever you want.

(00:01:17):But yeah, I was chatting to her and she was telling me about her

(00:01:21):you know,

(00:01:21):that her family,

(00:01:23):you know,

(00:01:23):like about her two daughters and stuff and how they’ve both sort of become cold

(00:01:28):towards her over the last years and stuff.

(00:01:30):And yeah, it’s a very common tale.

(00:01:33):You know, she was speaking with another of her friends who come by and she said the same thing.

(00:01:37):And I mean, I basically said to her, it’s pretty obvious what’s happening here.

(00:01:43):You know, like part of the agenda that we’re currently all suffering under

(00:01:51):is to divide and conquer, right?

(00:01:55):So what better way to divide and conquer than to split families?

(00:01:59):And so you’ll see this in couples being turned against each other,

(00:02:05):particularly if they’ve got kids,

(00:02:06):I imagine.

(00:02:07):That’s probably happening more.

(00:02:10):You can use your imagination as to why they’d want to do that,

(00:02:14):just getting the children out on their own and all that sort of stuff.

(00:02:19):creating single parent families,

(00:02:20):but even then breaking up the parent and the children,

(00:02:24):you know,

(00:02:24):like separating the parents from the children,

(00:02:27):you know,

(00:02:27):isolating people,

(00:02:29):dividing people,

(00:02:30):divide and conquer.

(00:02:33):It’s a pretty obvious and old school, like the oldest trick in the book really, isn’t it?

(00:02:40):And so, you know, the, the, um,

(00:02:44):The beast system is in pretty much everyone’s heads, whether they realize it or not.

(00:02:49):I think the Jab, Deless are less likely to understand that.

(00:02:53):I think they’ve been done a number on.

(00:02:57):And then you’ve got the conscious ones,

(00:02:58):which are the ones who are saying,

(00:03:00):I’m hearing voices,

(00:03:01):and everyone thinks that they’re the crazy ones,

(00:03:03):but they’re actually the ones who are observant.

(00:03:05):um or they’ve been overtly targeted because they actually because part of the

(00:03:11):system’s agenda is to make a person who is a truth teller look crazy because

(00:03:20):they’re doing such abhorrent things that anyone who’s speaking truth is going to be

(00:03:26):exposing their abhorrent activities uh and they don’t want um

(00:03:32):you know like streets full of pitchforks and uh flames uh so it’s an old it’s an

(00:03:39):old problem you know i think they had the same thing around the french revolution

(00:03:42):times just before them didn’t they um which i believe we’ll be approaching quite

(00:03:47):soon hopefully um but i’m i’m guessing it’s probably around five to ten years away

(00:03:52):unfortunately so we just have to survive until then because they’re also are

(00:03:56):cooking us in our homes um

(00:04:00):So I wanted to look at this agenda, because part of the agenda is to break up families.

(00:04:06):So break up the nuclear family, pervert twist, you know, sexuality, pervert...

(00:04:18):break up families, divide people, interracial, blend the races is part of it as well.

(00:04:27):Because the elites believe that they should stick to their own bloodlines, you see.

(00:04:34):And they see that as a strength.

(00:04:36):That’s why some of them have webbed toes and shit.

(00:04:40):Sorry, I’m just asking for it these days.

(00:04:43):Anyway, that’s why they like to fuck their cousins as well.

(00:04:50):But anyway, what I’ll do, and other people’s children, so I’ll continue on though.

(00:04:57):Depopulation.

(00:04:59):So let’s look at this.

(00:05:00):This is evidence.

(00:05:01):Exhibit number one that most people have no fucking idea even exists, right?

(00:05:06):The Georgia Guidestones.

(00:05:07):What does it say?

(00:05:07):The Ten Commandments of the Illuminati.

(00:05:09):Let’s look at this little one.

(00:05:10):This is the one that’s, this is the great one really, isn’t it?

(00:05:14):Maintain humanity.

(00:05:19):How highly opinionated of themselves these people think they are, right?

(00:05:24):They need to maintain humanity, because humanity just can’t maintain itself after all.

(00:05:29):Maintain humanity under 500 million in perpetual balance with nature.

(00:05:38):I love that bit on the end, right?

(00:05:41):It’s like, commit genocide in balance with nature.

(00:05:47):So you get the idea.

(00:05:49):These guys are tapped, right?

(00:05:51):Okay,

(00:05:51):so they destroyed these,

(00:05:53):by the way,

(00:05:53):at some time,

(00:05:54):special number time,

(00:05:56):some Masonic rubbish.

(00:05:58):But they were obviously put up by some rich elite scum who thinks they’re God.

(00:06:04):They literally think they’re God.

(00:06:07):And everything that’s happening today is in accordance to this little 10

(00:06:11):commandments of the Illuminati,

(00:06:13):the Illuminati scum that like to call themselves illuminated and elite.

(00:06:20):Oh, I was just so elite.

(00:06:22):I just don’t know how to handle all these commoners.

(00:06:26):And so you get the gist anyway, right?

(00:06:28):So they’re obviously bored off being told that they’re better than everyone else, which...

(00:06:35):It never ends.

(00:06:35):Well, it’s a great way to create psychopaths.

(00:06:39):I mean, it’s a prerequisite generally.

(00:06:41):You need to...

(00:06:44):Well,

(00:06:45):I mean,

(00:06:45):it’s a prerequisite for creating elitists by telling them that they’re the best

(00:06:51):thing since sliced bread and everyone else is a piece of crap.

(00:06:55):And that we can be treated like... The others are like animals, you see.

(00:06:59):They’re not as good because they just don’t have as much money in their bank accounts.

(00:07:04):you know, so it’s like that.

(00:07:05):Anyway,

(00:07:06):I could go on about this for quite some time,

(00:07:09):but my little guys just gave me a little thing.

(00:07:18):They do this thing where they switch off my screen.

(00:07:20):It just went black for about three seconds, and it’s come back, though.

(00:07:23):It always comes back.

(00:07:24):Okay, so they did fry one of my keyboards once, which was another story, but they’re

(00:07:30):Anyway,

(00:07:30):I ended up upgrading and getting a bloody...

(00:07:32):I was like,

(00:07:33):I’ve only had this for two weeks and they gave me a better one.

(00:07:36):So I was just like, yeah, thanks for frying my keyboard, jerks.

(00:07:40):Anyway, so I just wanted to talk about that.

(00:07:43):What does it say?

(00:07:45):It wants to maintain 500-inch,

(00:07:47):that nebulous New World Order sympathiser groove,

(00:07:53):which includes our politicians,

(00:07:54):mind you,

(00:07:55):don’t be fooled.

(00:07:57):And it includes the US politicians, Australian politicians, New Zealand, so on.

(00:08:02):It’s the world,

(00:08:03):they’ve got world,

(00:08:04):and they pretend,

(00:08:06):like the politicians pretend like they don’t,

(00:08:09):it’s the new world,

(00:08:10):I’ve never heard of it.

(00:08:11):You know, like just so that they can continue killing us in our beds.

(00:08:15):So this ties back into my agenda, right?

(00:08:18):My agenda, the agenda, the agenda.

(00:08:24):which basically says that we need to reduce the population and get rid of 15 out of 16 people.

(00:08:34):That’s all.

(00:08:35):It’s all right.

(00:08:36):It’s okay.

(00:08:37):So I’ll just get all of yours for every 16 people that you know.

(00:08:41):So say you know 160 people, you need to get rid of 150.

(00:08:45):So just choose 10 out of your close group of 150 people that you want to keep around

(00:08:52):And we’ll get rid of the rest.

(00:08:53):Unfortunately, it’s not your choice.

(00:08:55):No, they choose that.

(00:08:57):And how do they choose that?

(00:08:58):Well, they’ve got very advanced algorithms.

(00:09:00):They haven’t just sat there and gone through everyone’s file.

(00:09:03):Oh, David, oh.

(00:09:05):oh, he did quite well for us back here and he seems to follow orders quite well.

(00:09:10):No, no.

(00:09:12):What they do is they sucked all your data out of your health data,

(00:09:17):your Facebook,

(00:09:18):your fucking phone calls,

(00:09:20):your emails,

(00:09:22):and they went,

(00:09:22):oh,

(00:09:24):Well, first we should get rid of those ones that speak badly about us.

(00:09:28):So look, this one’s very, very, oh, look.

(00:09:34):He said something bad about the Queen.

(00:09:37):Like, oh, oh.

(00:09:39):this one happens to this one realized that the vaccines were actually mind control

(00:09:44):poison and designed to slow kill everyone so that people didn’t realize but it was

(00:09:52):so effective that people some people dropped dead the day after they had it and we

(00:09:56):marked them down as a covert death anyway i digress okay so um anyway

(00:10:07):This is what it is.

(00:10:08):This is what this is.

(00:10:10):This is why I’m getting irradiated in my bed and made to look crazy at the same time.

(00:10:14):Because they could have just killed us all.

(00:10:17):But then that’s a lot of people dead at the same time.

(00:10:19):And then those people that are left,

(00:10:21):even if they were the compliant ones,

(00:10:23):are going to start to ask questions.

(00:10:26):Why did everyone just look?

(00:10:27):Why did 1% of the population just drop dead?

(00:10:33):This is a global phenomenon.

(00:10:35):What’s happening?

(00:10:37):People are being targeted globally.

(00:10:39):This is what this is.

(00:10:43):It’s a genocide.

(00:10:44):It’s a controlled demolition of the population, right?

(00:10:51):It’s basically,

(00:10:52):and all of your big knobs at the top,

(00:10:57):corporates,

(00:10:58):governments,

(00:11:00):agencies,

(00:11:01):non-government organisations,

(00:11:03):they’re all part of it.

(00:11:05):They’re all part of it.

(00:11:06):The intel are the ones who organise it.

(00:11:08):And the Illuminati scum at the very top, they’re the ones who instigated it.

(00:11:15):And the WF, of course, champion it.

(00:11:19):And our hospitals follow the orders of these elites.

(00:11:23):And they are often run by the upper levels by people with a lot of money at least.

(00:11:28):And they’re controlled by the money, right?

(00:11:31):And our police are in on it.

(00:11:33):They’ve gotten rid of the good ones.

(00:11:34):All of them left.

(00:11:38):And you want to know why Australia got rid of under-16s online?

(00:11:43):Because all this is coming out.

(00:11:45):Notice how it happened just before the Epstein files.

(00:11:48):Oh, we better get rid of it.

(00:11:49):We’re going to save the children.

(00:11:50):Oh, we don’t want them to get harmed.

(00:11:52):Oh, by the way, the Epstein files just came out.

(00:11:55):We’re raping all the children just as well.

(00:11:57):We kicked them off here so that all the adults who realize that our poisonous

(00:12:02):leaders are trying to kill us in our beds.

(00:12:07):Yeah?

(00:12:09):And they’re talking about that and we don’t want the kids to know because when

(00:12:13):they’re killing 15 out of 16 of us,

(00:12:16):they probably want the young ones.

(00:12:21):And they don’t want them free thinking either.

(00:12:23):They want them.

(00:12:29):And that’s already happening.

(00:12:30):And so if you want to know why your kids don’t like you,

(00:12:33):it’s because the machine told them not to like you.

(00:12:37):I’m not saying they don’t have their own minds,

(00:12:40):but I am saying their minds are being heavily influenced.

(00:12:43):These weapons in the sky and on your cell towers send voices directly into the

(00:12:50):heads of every person,

(00:12:51):customized to each person.

(00:12:53):They know what we do, where we are, what we say, what we think.

(00:13:00):And the AI customizes the message into their heads while they sleep to deep implant

(00:13:07):urges,

(00:13:08):beliefs and actions.

(00:13:13):Don’t believe me?

(00:13:15):How’s your life going?

(00:13:17):Has it been good?

(00:13:18):How are your relationships?

(00:13:23):Basically, our leaders are the enemy.

(00:13:26):If you’re fighting anyone but our leaders and the establishment, the filthy establishment.

(00:13:32):I’m talking about all big tech.

(00:13:34):I’m talking about all of the filthy, filthy telecommunications

(00:13:41):Our departments of defenses,

(00:13:43):our intels,

(00:13:44):our freaking police,

(00:13:46):a lot of them are complicit as well.

(00:13:47):A lot of them are oblivious, but at the upper levels, they’re complicit.

(00:13:51):At the upper levels, they are complicit.

(00:13:53):At the upper levels, they’re feeding us absolute BS stories.

(00:13:56):They’re killing guys and saying that the guy killed some police officers in our country.

(00:14:04):And who is his name?

(00:14:05):Desi Freeman.

(00:14:06):Freeman, a guy who wanted to be sovereign, right?

(00:14:11):And they say he shot two guys.

(00:14:12):And just go on, miss him.

(00:14:14):He shot two guys and ran into the bushes.

(00:14:16):He shot two cops, apparently.

(00:14:19):He shot three, killed two.

(00:14:21):This is the story.

(00:14:23):And then...

(00:14:25):ran off into the bushes with his homemade gun that he shot two,

(00:14:28):three cops out of 10 that were on his property at the same time,

(00:14:32):and they didn’t pursue.

(00:14:34):And he only heard it was a homemade gun.

(00:14:35):Come off it, mate.

(00:14:38):And he hasn’t been found since.

(00:14:40):This is what happened in my state here in Australia, Victoria.

(00:14:44):This is what they told us.

(00:14:46):What they didn’t tell us is this guy challenged the courts and stood up for his rights.

(00:14:52):as sovereign when he was being dragged through there on,

(00:14:56):they wouldn’t hear his case on another matter.

(00:15:02):And he knew his rights and he spoke up about it and demanded a citizen’s arrest of

(00:15:11):the magistrate.

(00:15:12):So of course he become a target and that’s how they deal with targets.

(00:15:17):They kill them.

(00:15:20):Some they kill slow, some they kill quick.

(00:15:23):They don’t give a shit as long as they’re dead.

(00:15:33):Anyway, I don’t know what the point of this was except Georgia Guidestones.

(00:15:39):Go read about them.

(00:15:41):Go find a website that’s not like bullshit and actually have a read about them.

(00:15:47):um if you want to know what’s wrong with the world it’s all from the top down

(00:15:52):spiritually wicked people in high places they rule the world at this point in time

(00:16:02):satan has the place and he has his little voice minions ai driven in everyone’s

(00:16:08):freaking heads pushing hate division pain suffering

(00:16:16):increase in all ailments everything people are getting sick more people are killing

(00:16:22):themselves more it’s not a coincidence this is the plan reduce the population but

(00:16:30):let’s do it without getting your hands dirty because we’re um you know too rich for

(00:16:36):that you know so um

(00:16:41):Yeah, and they’re twisted fucks.

(00:16:42):I mean, just look at the Epstein files.

(00:16:45):And look at all the stuff to do with the mind control stuff and the genetic

(00:16:51):modifying stuff and the,

(00:16:53):you know,

(00:16:56):made to order babies.

(00:16:57):Like, come off it, mate.

(00:17:00):It’s a fucking sick, sick world we live in.

(00:17:03):And the sickest reside at the top.

(00:17:05):That’s why they were chosen.

(00:17:06):If it wasn’t why they were chosen,

(00:17:08):then they were twisted after they got there so that they could hold it over them.

(00:17:11):That’s how come the world’s fallen into disrepute.

(00:17:14):These people use sex as a perverse sex as a mechanism to bond so that they’re all

(00:17:22):in it together.

(00:17:23):Remember when we fucked that?

(00:17:28):You get the picture.

(00:17:29):Rubbing shoulders, right?

(00:17:31):Rubbing todges as well, all right?

(00:17:33):So anyway, I’ve said enough.

(00:17:37):Possibly too much.

(00:17:38):But I hope yous are all well.

(00:17:42):Peace, love.

(00:17:45):And yeah, let’s expose these ferals.

(00:17:49):I mean, I don’t know what we’re going to do.

(00:17:51):They’ve probably got robots that can fly and shoot.

(00:17:55):um uh an ai freaking drone swarms but it’s like i know maybe we could confuse them

(00:18:02):or something somehow uh talcum powder or something i don’t know i’m still coming up

(00:18:08):with ideas but um the least we can do is make them feel really fucking shit before

(00:18:14):they kill us right all right ciao i’m out

Watch more rants!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!