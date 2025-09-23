Introduction

An old proverb states:

"A way to a man's brain is through his STOMACH!"

But research over the last decades has found that the stomach is also the way to a man's BRAIN!

Our stomach flora has a MASSIVE EFFECT on our ability to THINK CLEARLY, our WELL-BEING and EMOTIONS. This is called the Gut-Brain axis which is an interaction between the gut and the brain... One only needs to decimate the gut flora such as Bifida-bacteria in order to strongly effect a person's emotions and ability to think clearly. It can also have devastating effects on both the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems making us prone to a massively wide range of symptoms from physical symptoms to mental issues such as anxiety and depression.

The mRNA COVID Vaccines have been found to completely DECIMATE the Bifida-bacteria after vaccination.

This was not an accident. It plays into the agenda to control the minds of the masses. One of the best ways to do this is through the decimation of the gut flora that leaves the mind weak and open to attacks.

But why are they attacking our Gut??

As a target of SAPs I have been conscious of regular directed energy attacks on the STOMACH. Many other targets have reported the same thing. Many also report being made to feel hungry, nauseous, producing gas, bloating and pulsing.

In Chinese medicine there is a meridian that runs from the gut to the outside of the pointer finger on the right hand. Dryness and anomalies found in this location on this finger are a representation of the damage that might have been done to your gut. I have found this area gets dry and becomes calloused when I am being hit in the gut heavily over days.

In my previous article I uncovered a conspiracy documented by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) to program the masses through hypnosis techniques via Voice of God or Voice to Skull (V2k).

A foggy mind and an inability to reason and think clearly, makes us easier to influence and therefore easier to PROGRAM.

Could this attack on the gut be related to improving the ability to effect a person though these hypnosis techniques?

So what can we do about it?

Many people might have the inclination to run out and buy the most expensive pro-biotics they can find at the local drugstore/chemist. But as outlined in the video at the start of this article many of these products come from a supply chain that are COMPLICIT to the NWO agenda. These foul already predicted that people would attempt to restore the natural balance within their guts and have likely made changes to the supply lines to ensure these products do not contain the required cultures to restore a healthy gut.

Due to this, I recommend focusing on a natural way to change your diet in order to restore this balance. The following outlines a list of actions you can take to protect and restore your gut flora without utilizing supplements and "magic" cures.

1. Eat a diversity of whole plant foods

Fiber is the main fuel for gut microbes (they ferment it into short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which heal the gut lining).

Variety is key — legumes, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and seeds all support different microbial groups.

Aim for 20–30+ different plant foods per week.

2. Prioritize fermented foods

Naturally fermented foods introduce beneficial bacteria and help increase microbial diversity.

Examples: sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, yogurt (unsweetened), miso, tempeh, kombucha.

Even small daily servings (a spoonful or two) make a difference.

3. Eat prebiotic-rich foods

Prebiotics are specific fibers that microbes love. Common ones:

Garlic, onions, leeks - I eat a heap of these which help A LOT. Garlic is also acts as a NATURAL ANTI-BIOTIC preventing infection in the body

Asparagus, Jerusalem artichokes

Bananas (especially slightly underripe)

Oats, barley, legumes

4. Reduce things that harm the microbiome

Highly processed foods, excess refined sugar, and artificial sweeteners disrupt microbial balance.

Overuse of antibiotics and certain medications (e.g., PPIs, NSAIDs) can thin microbial diversity.

Chronic alcohol intake can also destabilize gut flora.

5. Lifestyle habits matter

Exercise : Regular moderate physical activity increases gut microbial richness.

Sleep & circadian rhythm : Poor sleep can shift gut microbial balance.

Stress management : Chronic stress alters gut permeability and microbial composition (the gut–brain axis works both ways).

Nature exposure : Contact with soil, plants, and animals introduces new microbes. Even gardening can enrich your biome. Grounding is also great for those exposed to high EMF.

Protect from EMF Attacks while Sleeping: EMF-resistant fabric/material can be purchased off eBay and can be sewn it your donna/duvet cover in order to block some of the electro-magnetic radiation being focused on your gut. I use 3 layers inside the cover... Grounding the metallic fabric is a good idea too (by running a wire from it to ground or a metal window frame etc if possible)

Protect from EMF attacks while awake: EMF Ponchos can be worn around the home which gives freedom of movement while assisting in blocking some of these attacks... Using two of these is better than 1.

6. Consider timing & fasting

Time-restricted eating (e.g., 12–14 hour overnight fasting) helps the gut repair and reset.

Avoid constant snacking — gut bacteria thrive on cycles of feeding and resting.

Summary

The best way to naturally improve the gut biome is to eat a wide range of fiber-rich plant foods, include fermented foods, cut back on processed foods, and support it with healthy lifestyle habits like sleep, exercise, and nature exposure.

Extremely Alive

My mate has a business called Extremely Alive in Melbourne Australia who produces excellent all natural kambootcha based products. They create tonics that are second to none which are a very strong pre and pro-biotic.

Please check it out here:

https://extremelyalive.com.au/

Thanks for reading!