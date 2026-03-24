I recently saw an excellent compilation by Peter Mooring which outlined a simple timeline of events relating to Havana Syndrome and Directed Energy Weapons from the perspective Mainstream media releases.

But one thing I have learned is that you cannot trust anything the mainstream media tells you. And the recent release of information pertaining to “hand-held” devices being purchased by the CIA from “Russia” is no exception.

If this stuff is coming out on 60 minutes or 4 Corners (an Aussie Current Affairs show) or the MSM news, it’s because they want to CONTROL THE NARRATIVE (Giordano is the devil in disguise).

Not because they just “realized” that it was happening.. The media is a complicit sound board for the Intel agencies and the Globalist Cabal/Technocracy.

If these attacks are coming from a hand-held device, how do they:

Hit you while you are flying Hit you when you drive inter-state Hit you when you change countries.

Is someone following you with this device? Or is it really powerful?

Neither... The devices are already rolled out across all countries and across all cities in the world. They are are in our pockets as cell phones, our bags as tablets, laptops and portable modems. They are in our houses as SMART meters, WiFi routers, SMART devices and TVs.

They are on street corners as telecommunications cell towers and thick in our skies as satellites. They are radio transmitters.

This highlights something greater.

If “the grid” is rolled out seamlessly and interoperable across most of the world, what does that say about the leaders of our countries? Are they oblivious to the rollout of such networks? Or do they bow to a group who sits much higher in the pecking order than that represented by our political parties or countries? In the US, programs valuing in to the 100’s of BILLIONS are being funded such as Golden Dome and Project Stargate! All a part of the completion of the technocratic control grid.

In these ridiculous articles and current affairs shows, they point to Russia as the source of the weapons. They have previously pointed to China. But are these countries they point to really the source? Or are they just complicit and they are all playing a game of blaming each other for what they do to the citizens of their own countries? Just like bipartisan politics. They each point at the other as the cause of the problem while both being complicit.

The same can be said for war. Are our country leaders secretly shaking hands before wars begin? Agreeing to sacrifice people of their own countries in order to resolve what they believe to be over population (or a populace that is growing too large to control perhaps)? Or maybe they are just elitist? Or being controlled by those who believe in eugenics and mind control of the populace.

The narrative that direct energy attacks on civilians are caused by some sort of hand-held device is not ridiculous. These devices do exist. But in order for it to be proven as the source for most of those people experiencing attacks, this would need to stand up to the questions I asked previous. Questions which do not seem to have answers.

Havana syndrome is yet another case of using the media to water down the decimation of innocent civilians and paint them as being crazy. WHY for example do NONE of the high profile cases of Havana Syndrome include hearing voices (Voice to Skull/V2k) - while 85% of those civilians who are being attacked receive V2k (based on statistics collected in TI Once Voice)? Once again it appears as though this OBVIOUS omission is designed to throw doubt on those innocent civilians being hit with these weapons. It is designed to ensure they are seen as crazy and diagnosed as such, in order to allow the foul players involved in these programs to continue their assault unabated. Indeed, they are the same ones who are CURATING the NEWS and Current affairs shows in order to control the narrative.

But it goes further than this. The fact that the Intel controlled media is NOT speaking publicly about the reality, that the majority of those being hit with these weapons are also experiencing voices in their heads, highlights to me that THEY DO NOT WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW THIS HAPPENING YET!

In order to get an idea of WHY the powers yielding such foul weapons of control are reluctant, neigh, adamant to ensure that the general population is oblivious to the ability to place curated, AI-driven voices into the heads of countless individuals simultaneously can be found in this exploratory piece:

The implications of being able to place voices in people’s heads are MASSIVE. What parent would be comfortable with the corrupt establishment sending communications directly to their child that can only be heard by the child, can be sent during waking or sleeping hours and whose contents could not be verified!? I don’t imagine people would be happy with those who have been accused of human trafficking and child sexual abuse being responsible for sending messages into their child’s head, do you?

Yet it seems like this is already happening!

The damage this style of reporting on Havana Syndrome has on targeted individuals cannot be overstated. This is a deliberate ploy to discredit people being hit in their homes every day to the point of exhaustion and even suicide! This reporting adds to the torment of the program as real people being hit with real weapons are discredited and ridiculed. All the while the real attacks continue relentlessly.

The fact the media refuses to hear real targets stories and continues to report a narrative that is so damaging to countless innocent targets, really tells us a lot about who is behind these programs! Who has such sway over the media? Who has access to weapons that form a global control grid? It really paints a picture doesn’t it?

The control grid AI is being trained on the best way to dispose of or control citizens within the society.

These media reports do not show progress. They show a deliberate plan to ensure that targets continue to be unheard or presented as mentally ill while their foul attacks and data harvesting continues unabated!

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Please be aware that Giordano is very likely totally complicit in the development of these programs. Don’t be fooled.. He’s the devil in disguise! (good to watch to see how easily this guy lies, but if you want real reporting, keep scrolling))

If you want REAL COVERAGE on these topics I recommend Redacted instead:

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