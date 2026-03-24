Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Renada's avatar
Renada
2h

Great article. Thanks for sharing 🙏

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Renada's avatar
Renada
2h

I am thinking the device they found might be a hacker. It might steal signals from weapon satellites. But when I described the perps in the beginning there was always a backpack. It’s either a weapon or a jammer. But the device could be designed to look like a charger. That’s how they get by TSA or they know it’s happening and let them through.

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