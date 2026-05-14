The System is a Networked Hive Mind
The targeting system is not a handful of individuals working in isolation. It’s a networked collective — people whose minds have been merged through BCIs, communicating at the speed of thought. These “pods” have access to a cloud-connected hive mind that gives them encyclopedic knowledge on any topic. That’s why the V2K always seems to know what you’re thinking. They aren’t reading your mind through magic — they’re plugged into a network that processes and shares information instantaneously.
source: T.I. Kathryn
Deception is Their Number One Weapon
The system’s primary tool is not force — it’s deception. They curate your beliefs, whether spiritual, religious, or new age, to make you appear delusional when you speak publicly. If you say “prayer stopped the attack,” outsiders dismiss the entire phenomenon as imaginary. Meanwhile, the real physical harm — cooking from EMF combined with metal particulates — continues unnoticed. The goal is to make you look crazy so no one takes you seriously.
Weaponized Cell Towers & Internal Cooking
Cell towers use beam-steering and multi-path propagation to deliver invisible, laser-like energy directly at you. Combined with metal particulates from chemtrails, this energy causes internal burning, pain, and eventually illness — cancer, tumours — all at EMF levels just below legal limits. The damage is covert. Doctors see “natural causes.” They don’t know they’re looking at a crime scene.
Spirituality Turned Against You
The system exploits religious belief. Ex-NSA whistleblower Will Filer’s 1999 article described how operatives can coerce targets into accepting Jesus, then use that persona to interrogate them while asleep. This turns spirituality into a surveillance and programming tool. It also makes the target sound mentally unwell to outsiders — another layer of gaslighting.
I covered this psyop in the following article which includes a reference to the original whistleblower document from Will Filer - Ex NSA.
Practical Shielding Works
I’ve tested this myself. A cotton-lined EMF sleeping bag stopped stabbing abdominal pains instantly. Water walls — boxed water placed around the room — absorb energy rather than reflecting it. That’s key. Metal shielding rarely works because the AI targeting algorithm can use the reflections like a laser bouncing off mirrors. Water absorbs. That makes it more effective than any metal solution I’ve tried.
The Call to Action
Protect your vessel first. Shielding, diet, practical solutions — these come before anything else. The power is within you. Become the Christ — the active, rising spirit — not someone lying down waiting to be saved. Truth, honesty, and standing up against the system are the real spiritual path.
Also Protect your MIND
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