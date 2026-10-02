The Internet of Bodies (IoB)

Summary

The video’s central claim is simple: the human body has become an addressable node on a network — something that can be sensed, identified and in principle written to, from a distance. What follows sets out the material the video covers. Almost all of it rests on published research and ratified engineering standards rather than speculation. Only the claims about covert deployment remain contested.

What the Internet of Bodies Is

RAND’s 2020 report on the Internet of Bodies supplied the field with a working definition. An IoB device contains software or computing capability, can communicate with an internet-connected device or network, and either collects person-generated health or biometric data or can alter the function of the body. RAND then sorts the field into three generations: external wearables such as smartwatches and fitness bands; internal devices such as pacemakers, neural implants and smart pills; and merged technologies that interface directly with the nervous system. A fourth generation — technology introduced covertly, without consent — is alleged in testimony from Targeted Individuals. It is not documented in the same way, and should be treated as unverified.

The Hardware Is Real

Two devices make the engineering concrete. StimDust, developed at UC Berkeley, is a leadless, batteryless neural stimulator measuring about 1.7 cubic millimetres. It is powered by ultrasound transmitted through tissue and returns nerve-activity data along the same ultrasonic channel; it was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering in 2020 and demonstrated on a rat’s sciatic nerve. Neurograins, developed at Brown University with DARPA funding, are wireless chips about the size of a grain of salt, implanted across the surface of the cortex to form a cortical intranet. Around 48 were tested in a rodent, with an external patch acting as the communications hub.

The Standards Came First

The most important and least discussed part of the subject is that this is not merely a research agenda. IEEE 802.15.6, ratified in 2012, formally defines Wireless Body Area Networks — short-range networks operating in, on or around the human body — and specifies three physical layers: narrowband, ultra-wideband and Human Body Communication. In the third of these, electrical signals are conducted through skin, muscle and fluids rather than radiated through the air, which makes the body itself the channel. The standard is public and published, and work on it began in 2006. This is the point at which a concept stops being a proposal and becomes a specification.

No Implant Required

Monitoring can also happen with nothing worn and nothing implanted. Wi-Fi sensing exploits Channel State Information — the fine-grained measurements of the radio channel exchanged through the beamforming feedback loop of ordinary routers. A body moving in that radio environment perturbs the channel in ways that are measurable and repeatable. Research from MIT CSAIL, presented as See Through Walls with Wi-Fi! at SIGCOMM in 2013 and later recognised with the ACM SIGMOBILE Test-of-Time Award, detected breathing and heart rate through walls and tracked up to four people simultaneously, reporting heart-rate accuracy of around 99 per cent, with no device on the person and no cooperation required.

An Invisible Identifier

In 2019, MIT researchers funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation published work in Science Translational Medicine on a different kind of on-body infrastructure. Biocompatible copper indium selenide quantum dots were delivered to the skin by dissolving microneedle patches alongside a vaccine, forming a pattern invisible to the naked eye but readable by a smartphone with its infrared filter removed. The marks were stable through five years of simulated sun exposure and were still detectable in rats nine months after application. It is a documented, injectable record of vaccination status, carried on the body itself.

Why It Matters

None of the capabilities described here requires invention. The devices exist, the standards are ratified, the sensing methods are peer-reviewed, and the identification technology has been demonstrated. What remains genuinely contested is not technical feasibility but deployment: who operates these systems, under what authority, with what consent, and with what oversight of the data they generate. The technology is the settled part. The governance is not.

References

RAND, The Internet of Bodies: Opportunities, Risks, and Governance (RR-3226-RC, 2020) — https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3226.html

StimDust: A mm-scale implantable wireless precision neural stimulator with ultrasonic power and communication (arXiv preprint) — https://arxiv.org/pdf/1807.07590v3

StimDust published in Nature Biomedical Engineering (Muller Lab, UC Berkeley) — https://www.rikkymuller.com/lab-news/stim-dust-published-in-nature-biomedical-engineering

Brown University, DARPA-funded neurograins brain-computer interface project — https://engineering.brown.edu/news/2017-07-10/brown-receive-19m-engineer-next-generation-brain-computer-interface

WIRED, Neurograins Could be the Next Brain-Computer Interfaces — https://www.wired.com/story/neurograins-could-be-the-next-brain-computer-interfaces/

MIT News, Could wireless replace wearables? — https://news.mit.edu/2014/could-wireless-replace-wearables

ACM SIGMOBILE Test-of-Time Award for See Through Walls with WiFi! (MIT Media Lab) — https://www.media.mit.edu/posts/adib-and-katabi-receive-the-acm-sigmobile-test-of-time-award/

MIT News, Storing medical information below the skin’s surface — https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218

Science Translational Medicine, Biocompatible near-infrared quantum dots delivered to the skin by microneedle patches record vaccination — https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.aay7162

For more information visit https://nanoworldorder.com/wiki/ — and follow on Substack at geckopico.substack.com.

GET EDUCATED! Check out my latest project NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!