Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vicki's avatar
Vicki
3d

I believe in God and will also fight with everything I have and keep praying and believing that one day we will unite and overcome this abomination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
3d

Gecko you are a thousand percent correct. This part is very much what’s going on:

“having their Urges, Beliefs and Actions manipulated every day without them even realizing! These people's beliefs are often NOT THEIR OWN. That is to say they have been swayed or manipulated using a tech that allows them to PROGRAM you subconscious (i.e. hypnotism) using Frequency (to put you in a receptive state and V2K (to send voice into your subconscious).”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture