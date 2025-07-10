Being Attacked by so-called "NON-LETHAL" weapons reminds me that the enemy is SCARED OF US because they are a bunch of antiquated materialistic PUSSIES!

Being insulted by a MACHINE makes me realize that I am MORE POWERFUL than I ever imagined. The insults come from a computer A.I. that has been put upon hundreds of thousands of people throughout the world to DISTRACT and DISABLE those who understand the threat of the Global Power, who have for decades been plotting to establish a New World Order..

I realize getting angry at the MACHINE is 100% POINTLESS. I turn my attention towards those things I CAN CONTROL such as OUTING THE TECHNOLOGY USED and finding ways to PROTECT HUMANITY from its effects.

I WILL NOT STOP IN THIS ENDEAVOR until I see it CEASED, AND THOSE RESPONSIBLE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE. Or until my DEATH - WHICH EVER COMES FIRST.

As a CONSCIOUS target I have been given this OPPORTUNITY. There are many being targeted UNCONSCIOUSLY in SUBTLE WAYS - having their Urges, Beliefs and Actions manipulated every day without them even realizing! These people's beliefs are often NOT THEIR OWN. That is to say they have been swayed or manipulated using a tech that allows them to PROGRAM your subconscious (i.e. hypnotism) using Frequency (to put you in a receptive state) and V2K (to send voice based programming into your subconscious).

How does one determine where their urges or beliefs come from when the mind fills in the blanks of any narrative seeded directly in to their subconscious?

This is why Autonomous A.I. Driven weapons that allow voices to be sent directly to a person's mind are so dangerous. They are MORE DANGEROUS THAN NUCLEAR WEAPONS! Especially en mass.. They have the ability to change the course of history and fate of all humanity. If directed only at WORLD LEADERS could have DEVASTATING EFFECTS on the world! Verily it could induce or incite a Nuclear War!

But this tech is not just being used on World leaders. It's being used on EVERY DAY CIVILIANS WORLD WIDE! Which tells us A LOT about how far this technology has come.. They can literally add someone to a list and the next day THEY START GETTING PROGRAMMED for WHAT EVER BELIEF or PURPOSE they wish you to take!

Think about it! What has changed in the last 5 years for you? Do you remember WHAT YOU BELIEVED? WHAT YOU WANTED? Do you even remember?? Has it changed??? Really THINK ABOUT THAT!

I AM NOT AFRAID. I will pursue my GOAL of OUTING the Technology and FINDING WAYS TO DEFEAT IT EVERY DAY faithfully and persistently until I have met this goal or I die trying!

THEY ATTACK US BECAUSE THEY FEAR US! They need to disable us because without doing this - THE PEOPLE WOULD RISE ABOVE THEM and their FOUL PLAN would be outed in no time..

This is why they seed DECEPTION, DIVISION AND CONFUSION, not just on TV and RADIO - but directly into the people's MINDS!!

Re-enforce your beliefs every day! OR THE MACHINE WILL DO IT FOR YOU!

PEACE!