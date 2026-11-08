The New World Order, Fraudulent Monetary System, Enslavement and Corruption.

Prelude While I sit here, being tormented by automated weapons that inflict neurological pains and sensations around my body, I wonder: how did it get like this? This video perhaps goes the furthest to explaining how. It all started long ago, when the monetary system was hijacked by private enterprise that has since had the capability to produce money out of nothing. This has concentrated power in the hands of the very few, whose capabilities, money and power have no bounds. Aaron’s insider knowledge of the intentions of those very few highly influential and powerful people gives clear insight into how the population is now on the brink of total enslavement. He passed from “cancer” not long after giving this final interview. I thank him for his bravery, compassion and Spirit. May he Rest in Peace. Viewing is highly recommended. PLEASE VIEW AND SHARE!

Aaron Russo’s Last Interview: The Main Points

An outline of the arguments and stories in Aaron Russo’s Last Interview with Alex Jones (2h 38m) from Late 2006 or early 2007. Everything below is what Russo and Jones say in the interview;

Introduction

Aaron Russo was an award-winning filmmaker and producer — Trading Places, The Rose, and the documentary America: Freedom to Fascism — whom Alex Jones introduces here as “a freedom fighter.” Jones notes that Russo had been battling cancer for more than three and a half years when he began Freedom to Fascism, which he shot, directed and edited largely on his own, and that the interview was first posted online free, with unseen portions added for this release, which Jones dedicates to Russo.

The conversation is part autobiography and part indictment: Russo traces how a successful Hollywood career turned into a second life arguing that a private banking cartel has taken over the American government, and he spends most of the interview laying out that case as he learned it.

The making of a dissident

Russo’s story of his own political awakening runs through two businesses. In his father’s undergarment company he says he created the first ladies’ bikini panties in 1963. He then opened a Chicago nightclub, the Electric Theater — it opened the day Martin Luther King was assassinated, and became a hangout for hippies during the 1968 Democratic Convention.

That summer the police raided the club. Russo describes being thrown to the floor and dragged out, watching the fire department dump garbage on the floor, and a man beside him in the paddy wagon having his skull split by a billy club. The newspapers, he says, ran a fabricated story blaming the fire department visit and the hippies. A week or two later a captain and sergeant offered him a choice of “A plan, B plan, super deluxe plan” — protection at $2,000 a month, with the raids called ahead. He paid, and says he thought it was just Chicago. Later the city moved to close the club for political reasons and it burned down; it never reopened.

From there: managing Bette Midler from the Improv onward, a Tony on Broadway, an Emmy with Dustin Hoffman, The Rose, Trading Places — a classic musical, a classic comedy, and he rates Freedom to Fascism a classic documentary. Then, in the late eighties, silver and gold trading, a legal tax deduction, and an IRS ruling made retroactive: he says he was told he owed $600,000–$800,000, and that the class action he joined lost when the judge sided with the IRS. “That’s when I knew that there was something wrong in America.”

His stated philosophy

Russo says the point of life is to like yourself, which requires respecting yourself, which requires taking actions you would respect in someone else. Character, he argues, can be moulded like clay — he rejects the idea that a leopard never changes its spots, and says he is not the same man he was thirty years ago.

Republic, not democracy

One of his central arguments: Americans have been taught the country is a democracy, and it is not. The word appears nowhere in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights or the Declaration; the founders, he says, considered democracy the worst form of government, because 51% ruling 49% means the 49% are not free. America was founded as a constitutional republic, where 99% cannot take away the rights of 1%. He cites Franklin’s line about democracy being two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner, and the republic version where the sheep has a gun. “Democracy equals new world order. Democracy equals slavery.”

The Federal Reserve and the income tax

Russo’s core economic case:

In 1913 the government handed the power to create money to a private bank, the Federal Reserve, incorporated in Delaware; before that the government issued its own money.

Government now borrows from the bankers and pays interest, and taxes wages to raise the money for that interest — a tax, he says, that did not exist before.

He invokes the Grace Commission and Reagan’s 1980 line that not one red cent of income tax money runs the country.

1935’s Social Security card and paycheck withholding were, in his telling, the first way money was taken out of a paycheck — and it opened the door for the income tax to be withheld too: “You’re a slave. They’re taking it right there when you make it.”

The 16th Amendment did not authorise taxing wages, he says, and the Supreme Court has ruled the IRS lacks that authority.

Yet he says he never advises anyone to stop paying. His argument is the mafia analogy: if the mafia demanded $2,000 a month, you would pay, because they can hurt you; the IRS can jail you, so pay — and then shut down the Federal Reserve, which is the root of which the IRS is only a symptom. He mentions Congressman Hansen as the cautionary case.

Nick Rockefeller

The heart of the interview is Russo’s friendship with Nick Rockefeller, who he says approached him through a female attorney after seeing Mad as Hell, while Russo was running for governor of Nevada and had founded the Constitution Party. They had dinner, talked philosophy, and Rockefeller gradually tried to recruit him: investment opportunities, a possible letter to join the Council on Foreign Relations, business ventures including a chain of nightclubs.

Russo says he declined because “I don’t believe in enslaving people,” and that Rockefeller’s answer was a kind of cold indifference: what do you care about those people, they’re just serfs, look after your own family. Asked what the end goal was, Rockefeller said it was to get everybody chipped and control the whole society. He also described a chip that would read “KMA” — kiss my ass — so that any cop who stopped him would leave him alone. Russo notes that Rockefeller said most CFR members believe they are doing the right thing and think socialism is the better path; only the people at the top know the full plan. Russo adds an anecdote about a CFR member he met in Germany while having cancer treatment who, after seeing the film, said he would resign.

The 9/11 warning and the “war on terror”

Eleven months before 9/11, Russo says, Rockefeller told him an event was coming — without saying what — and that out of it would come an invasion of Afghanistan to run pipelines from the Caspian Sea, an invasion of Iraq to take the oil fields and establish a Middle East base, a move against Chávez in Venezuela, and a war on terror with no definable enemy that would go on forever. Russo says Rockefeller laughed about it.

Russo was in Tahiti on 9/11 and heard from his son; he had no television there and ran across the island to a hotel to watch. He says he did not immediately connect it to Rockefeller, but did once Afghanistan and Iraq followed.

His stated case: the war on terror is a hoax and a fraud; 9/11 was done by people in the US government and banking system to create fear and obedience; the borders were left wide open because the bankers want no borders, a North American Union and one world government; nobody knows how Building 7 came down and the steel was shipped out of the country quickly; Richard Reid lighting matches in his seat in coach is not believable; a majority of British people now think 7/7 was an inside job. He calls 9/11 the first lie, the war on terror the second, Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction the third, and Iran next.

The end goal

The stated objective, as Russo relays it:

A one world government run by the bankers, built in sections — the euro and European constitution first, then the North American Union and the “amero” currency.

An RFID chip in everyone, with all money held in the chips and no cash, so taxes can be deducted at will and a dissenter’s chip switched off — total control.

Population reduction, which Rockefeller thought should be by half.

Relocating Israel to Arizona, with a million dollars a head, as a way of solving the Israel–Palestinian problem.

Women’s liberation, which Rockefeller told him the Rockefellers funded, for two reasons: they could not tax half the population before it, and it got children into school early for indoctrination, breaking up the family. Russo says this turned something he had thought noble into something he saw as evil. Jones adds that Gloria Steinem has written that the CIA funded Ms. magazine, and points to welfare rules and illegitimacy rates as further damage to the family.

Inflation, debt and the central banks

Russo argues there was essentially no inflation in America from the 1780s to 1913 apart from Civil War spikes, and that a dollar is now worth about two cents of what it was in 1913. He cites Greenspan doubling the money supply between 2000 and 2006, Bernanke saying he would double it again and then making the money supply figures secret. He asks why the government borrows money at interest when it could issue it backed by gold, and says no politician will raise the question. He relays Rockefeller’s statement that the New York Fed is the controlling interest in the Federal Reserve system even though there are twelve banks, and describes the Bank of England and the Bundesbank as private banks, the G8’s central banks as private central banks, and the Bank for International Settlements as the central bank of central banks. Rothschild’s line — “whoever makes the money makes the rules” — is his summary.

He also argues that inflation is what destroyed the American worker: wages had to rise to keep up with the cost of living, which made American labour uncompetitive, which sent manufacturing overseas and left a service economy and a military one.

The media, the two parties, and the police state

Jones’s framing material and Russo’s own remarks converge here: the banks own both parties, so left and right are puppets and the public should look past them to the puppet masters. Jones cites Senator Dick Durbin saying on Chicago radio that the banks “own the place,” and holds up a Newsweek cover reading “We are all socialists now.” Russo describes watching a woman from World Can’t Wait being called a lunatic on Bill O’Reilly’s programme instead of being answered on the facts, and complains that the press would rather cover celebrity feuds than the merging of America, Canada and Mexico.

Jones brings in the “MIAC report” from Missouri state police, written by the feds, naming Ron Paul supporters and those who want to end the Federal Reserve as potential terrorists; the Department of Homeland Security report naming returning veterans, gun owners and ammunition buyers as the top terror threat; the 1947 National Security Act; and an April 2008 Orange County Register story that 996,000-plus vehicles in California with official plates are exempt from traffic and insurance laws. The theme Russo draws out: the establishment exempting itself from the laws it writes for everyone else is a pillar of tyranny, and the same logic sits behind the chip in the hand.

The remedy

Russo’s prescription is narrow and repeated: shut down the Federal Reserve, restore sound money and individual freedom, restore the constitutional republic, stop borrowing from bankers, pull the troops out of Iraq and leave other countries alone. He says people must stop cooperating — that the elite need our cooperation, so refusing it is how they are beaten — and that there has to be an uprising, that five percent won the war against the British, and that people need to get angry, stand together and hand out DVDs of the films to wake others up. He offers his website, freedomtofascism.com, and says he has plans in the works he will reveal once he is over his health problems.

Jones closes with a direct appeal: research the private Federal Reserve yourself, call for grand jury investigations, look past the two puppets to the architects, and “look in the mirror — you are the solution.”