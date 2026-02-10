Some people believe that the New World Order seeks only depopulation. While this goes some way toward explaining the actions of those who rule, it is far from the whole story.

The Order never lets a good opportunity go to waste, and they operate from a spiritually wicked perspective. Throughout history, those aligned with deception have been described as storytellers, illusionists, and deceivers (John 8:44; 2 Corinthians 11:14). They deliver mistruth and feed on tragedy, believing strongly in ritual as a tool to direct intention and bind collective will (René Girard, Violence and the Sacred).

What is unfolding is not coincidence. Their objective has always been to turn people against one another, for division is the precursor to domination (Mark 3:25; Sun Tzu, Art of War) and domination the precursor to destruction.

Divide and conquer.

They believe they can avoid karmic or moral retribution by ensuring that people participate in their own downfall. Across traditions, evil is understood not as a creative force, but as a parasitic one that requires human consent to operate lawfully (Augustine, City of God; Aquinas, Summa Theologica I–II Q.79).

This is achieved through implied consent — where non-action, silence, or wrongful action is treated as agreement. Scripture repeatedly shows that judgment follows not only overt evil, but also refusal to act rightly (Matthew 25:14–30; James 4:17).

The following conditions have long been understood as pathways to spiritual, psychological, and even physical destruction:

Ignorance (“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” — Hosea 4:6)

Apathy (Revelation 3:15–16)

Lying to oneself (Jeremiah 17:9)

Lack of discipline (1 Corinthians 9:27)

Lack of self-mastery (Proverbs 25:28)

Not knowing oneself (Delphic maxim; echoed in Gnostic and Hermetic texts

Not knowing one’s enemy (Ephesians 6:12)

The inability to reinforce the Self results in becoming an automaton — a condition warned against by philosophers and theologians alike. A human who ceases to think, discern, and govern the inner life becomes a tool of external forces (Hannah Arendt, The Banality of Evil; Gurdjieff, Views from the Real World).

This has always been true. But with the advent of remote Brain Computer Interfaces (BCI), Remote Neural Modulation (RNM) and a slew of technologies aimed at total domination of the mind and very wills of the people it has become more crucial than ever to re-enforce the mind body and spirit.

This is no time for weakness. To be weak now is to risk the loss of the very mind itself, for scripture warns that captivity begins internally before it manifests externally (Romans 12:2; Proverbs 4:23).

By failing to act — by not securing oneself, reinforcing mind and spirit, and standing firm — one effectively invites destruction. In biblical theology, omission is as consequential as commission (James 4:17).

Only by acting from the highest ideals, with faith in God and in the divine image within the self (Imago Dei — Genesis 1:27), can these forces be resisted.

We must recognize and assert our value. Human worth is not granted by rulers, but bestowed by God; however, it must be claimed and embodied through action (Deuteronomy 30:19).

From the perspective of tyrannical power, failure to stand is interpreted as unworthiness — not morally, but functionally. History repeatedly shows that autonomy is preserved only by those willing to defend it (Plato, Republic; Tacitus, Histories).

The price for Apathy is our autonomy.

They take what we give. Evil cannot seize what is not surrendered (Luke 4:6–7).

It’s got nothing to do with “rights”. As far as they are concerned, these do not exist! Under the current rule; Rights are not given freely. THEY MUST CLAIMED!

“The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance.”

— John Philpot Curran, 1790

Addendum: Turning Weakness into Strength

The following further discussed the points listed as weakness in the above article and suggests a resolution to each. It is easy to point out the errors in something but harder to point out resolutions. In order to remain in strength and challenge the anti-human initiatives, expose foul corruption and end draconian programs of those who oppose we much remain strong, active and vigilant.

1. Action Empowers - Addressing Apathy

Apathy is as insidious as it is dangerous, for it requires no effort to sustain—only inaction. It is perhaps the greatest obstacle faced by those with limited time or energy to challenge the status quo. Yet history and scripture alike warn that indifference is never neutral.

To be apathetic is to surrender vigilance. We must therefore remain alert, informed, and willing to call out what is not right, even when doing so is inconvenient. Engagement is not optional; it is a responsibility.

This engagement can take many forms: contacting elected representatives, parliamentarians, and senators; organizing or attending local meetings to raise awareness; and supporting grassroots movements through protests, letter drops, and petitions. Action, however small, breaks the spell of passivity. Even taking time to discuss real issues with loved ones, your neighbor or a stranger on the street can go a long way.

The enemy has laced our existence with a world of distraction. Apathy allows them to win without barely a fight. Vigilance and action preserve autonomy.

2. Knowledge is Power - Addressing Ignorance

(“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” — Hosea 4:6)

Ignorance is not a passive state; it is an active vulnerability. It can be resolved only through deliberate and sustained effort to seek knowledge and understanding of what we face and how it may be opposed. To remain uninformed is to remain exposed.

This requires understanding our rights, understanding common law, and understanding history. Knowledge illuminates patterns, motives, and consequences that would otherwise remain obscured. Illumination through knowledge elevates the spirit and restores agency. Indeed, it is knowledge that raises us above the beasts and allows us to act with intention rather than instinct.

As the nature of the threat becomes clearer each day, so too must our commitment to seeing it clearly.

“The nature of the beast gets clearer every day. And ‘cos it’s getting clearer - we can make it go away!” — GP

3. Lying to oneself

“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?”

The ultimate truth begins within oneself. Before any external deception can take hold, there must be an internal willingness to accept comfort over truth. Lying to oneself manifests as rationalisation, minimisation, or willful blindness. It is the quiet voice that says “this doesn’t concern me” or “someone else will deal with it.”

Resolution requires radical honesty. We must examine our motives, our fears, and our compromises. This means confronting uncomfortable truths about our own behaviour, our compliance, and our reluctance to act. Without self-honesty, no external resistance can be authentic or sustained.

Truth must be faced internally before it can be defended externally.

4. Discipline fortifies

“But I keep under [control of] my body, and bring it into subjection…”

Discipline is the bridge between conviction and action. Without it, even the clearest understanding and strongest beliefs dissolve into intention without effect. A lack of discipline leaves one reactive, distracted, and easily manipulated by impulse or fatigue.

Resolution lies in embodying order, strength, resolve, and perseverance. This includes discipline of mind, body, time, and habits. Regular study, physical health, structured routines, and consistency in action all reinforce sovereignty over the self. A disciplined individual cannot be easily herded, rushed, or coerced.

For some this must be tempered with flexibility. As those whose external circumstances may be difficult to avoid, must be flexible enough to change direction as required.

Discipline is freedom made durable.

5. Self-mastery prevents domination

“He that hath no rule over his own spirit is like a city that is broken down, and without walls.”

Self-mastery is the ability to govern emotion rather than be governed by it. Anger, fear, despair, indulgence, and excess all weaken the inner defenses. A person ruled by their passions is predictable—and predictability is exploitable.

Resolution comes through temperance: mastery of emotions, mastery over vices, and conscious regulation of reactions. The enemy uses these vices against us. Addictions, urges, weaknesses all tools for manipulation. Self-mastery does not mean suppression, but command. When the inner city is fortified, external forces find no easy entry.

One who rules themselves cannot be ruled by another.

6. Knowing oneself achieves Autonomy

“Know thyself.”

To know oneself is to understand one’s nature, strengths, weaknesses, values, and purpose. Without self-knowledge, identity is outsourced—to institutions, media, ideology, or authority. A person who does not know who they are will accept whatever they are told they are.

Resolution lies in deep self-inquiry. This includes understanding one’s beliefs, biases, fears, and divine worth. In theological terms, it is remembering one’s nature as more than flesh or function. In practical terms, it is refusing imposed identities and reclaiming authorship of one’s life.

Self-knowledge is the foundation of autonomy.

7. Knowing one’s enemy

(Ephesians 6:12)

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…”

Misidentifying the enemy leads to wasted energy and internal division. When conflict is framed solely as person versus person, neighbour versus neighbour, the true sources of corruption remain untouched. This is not accidental—it is strategic.

Resolution requires discernment. Understanding that manipulation often operates through systems, ideologies, and unseen incentives rather than individuals alone prevents misplaced blame and fratricide. Awareness of psychological, spiritual, and structural forces allows resistance to be directed accurately and effectively.

A battle cannot be won if it is fought against the wrong target.

