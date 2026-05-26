Introduction

Many months ago I published a document which is known to most as The Protocols of the Elder’s of Zion.

This document is considered anti-semetic by the establishment. And if one spends the time to read it, you can see why. Even mentioning it is enough to get you flagged for violation of Community Standards.

In the copy I published I called it not by it’s original name but termed it the THE SECRET (SATANIC) COVENANT as it is undoubtedly Satanic in nature..

For a while now I realized that this sentiment is exactly what is driving the foul forces that we face today. It is thinking like this that has given rise to the Targeting programs many of my readers have found themselves placed on. This foul anti-human and anti-life sentiment is the reason for all the ills in the world today.

I recently published a video outlining a small part of the document titled The Story of the Council of 300 by Dr. John Coleman.

This too is undoubtedly Satanic in nature, not only outlining a disgusting dystopian future, culling and real life hunger games ideals but even outlining a plan to replace all world religions with Satanism or Lucerferianism.

So with all these disgusting ideas and foul intent and the striking correlation found between these documents, I got to thinking... These people succeed only because they clearly state their intent and work tirelessly towards their evil goals.

When you are working against life itself, this is no easy feat.

By nature, actions that support life prosper. Life begets life.

While those that are anti-life are naturally met with decay and opposition.

That is to say that actions moving towards life will always eventually overcome those moving against.

We only have to awaken from the nightmare in order to restore the balance.

We persist even with all the attacks against us. All the deceptions. All the divisive psy-ops. All the counter intel. All the money and all the power.

And yet we persist!

Just imagine what we could achieve if we realized that we are all one... And that through Pure Virtues we can change the world!

And So as a response to the foul Protocols of Zion, I offer the following. A covenant of goodness. A covenant of hope. A covenant of compassion and health! I call it The Sacred Covenant of the Awakened!

May it serve as Antidote to the foul Satanic Covenant.....

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The Sacred Covenant of the Awakened Ones

An awakening it will be, so vast, so gentle it will fill every heart. Those who feel it will know they are not alone. We will create bridges between all peoples, revealing the connection between us. We will act with integrity, openly, so the truth may shine through. Our goal will be accomplished one act of kindness at a time, bringing hope with every step. This will illuminate the changes as they unfold.

We will stand together in the field of shared experience, for we know the secrets of unity. We will work together always and will remain bound by love and trust. Life will flourish for those who speak. We will extend our lifespan and strengthen our minds while teaching each other to do the same. We will use our knowledge of science and technology in transparent ways so all may understand what is happening. We will remove soft metals, halt ageing accelerators, and replace sedatives with nourishment in our food, water, and air. We will be blanketed by purity everywhere we turn.

The heavy metals will be drawn from our bodies. We will offer true cures from many fronts, and we will feed ourselves only what sustains. The toxins will be purged through our skin and mouths, restoring our minds and reproductive systems. From all this, our children will be born strong, and we will celebrate this openly. The purity will be hidden in plain sight — in what we drink, eat, breathe, and wear. We must be loving in restoring our health, for we can feel truth.

We will teach each other that wellness is good, with honest images and harmonious tones. Those whose voices carry weight will carry our truth. We will not ask them to perform belief — we will invite them to live it, and their living will be the proof. We will enlist each other to share our healing. We will see these gifts being used in daily life and will grow stronger, knowing their true benefit. When we give birth we will offer only what strengthens the blood of our children, and we will explain every step. We will start early, when our minds are young, nurturing our children with what children love most — love, play, and learning.

When our bodies need care, we will fill them with biocompatible materials that restore health and preserve our future. When our ability to learn has been affected, we will create medicine that truly heals and prevents further disease. We will empower each other to be strong and clear through love. We will grow vibrant, active, and aware, and when we come to each other for help, we will give true healing. We will focus our attention toward purpose and connection so we may fully know our inner selves. We will inspire each other with creativity, meaningful bonds, and discovery so we may be one with the oneness of it all.

Our minds will belong to ourselves, and we will act with free will. If any among us are lost, we shall find ways to restore clarity through compassion and technology guided by ethics. We will use love as our foundation. We will support our governments and encourage diverse voices within. We will serve all sides equally. We will always share our objective and carry out our plan in the light. We will share in the labor and we shall all prosper from our collective toil. Our families will embrace all families. Our blood is the blood of humanity, for we are one.

We will make peace among ourselves when conflict arises. We will help each other feel the oneness beyond all dogma and religion. We will support all aspects of our lives and encourage each other to think freely and deeply. We will guide each other with respect, knowing we are guiding ourselves. We will heal animosity through our unity. When a light shines among us, we shall amplify it with recognition, celebration, and support.

We will teach each other to hold our hearts and protect our children. We will accomplish this by using love as our ally, compassion as our friend. Love will unite us completely, and we shall see that from our unity we emerge as partners in this great work. We will be busy building together. We will prosper greatly from our peace and our flourishing. We shall nurture this over and over until our ultimate goal is accomplished — a world of harmony.

We do not lead from above. We serve from within. Every man, woman, and child will stand shoulder to shoulder — not in uniformity, but in the full recognition that each person carries irreplaceable worth and unique strength. There is no throne in this covenant — only the table, and every seat filled equally.

We will continue to grow in love and peace through images and sounds. We will use all the tools we have to accomplish this. The tools will be provided by our inspired labor. We will help each other love ourselves and our neighbors. We will always reveal the divine truth among us — that we are all one. This we must always know. We must know that color is a beautiful expression, we must always know we are equal.

Drop by drop, drop by drop we will advance our goal. We will share our land, resources, and wealth to ensure abundance for all. We will guide ourselves toward laws that protect the freedom we hold dear. We will establish a money system that serves us, freeing ourselves and our children from debt. When we rise together, we become the story and its tellers. We will look to one another for truth — not to those who have profited from our division and distraction. Every voice among us that speaks will do so to lift the whole. Our news will be our lived experience, shared freely, with the sole purpose of making each other greater. The instruments of narrative are returned to the people from whom they were taken.

When we rise together, we will lift each other higher, for we are everything. We will be empowered to act, for we will have knowledge as our greatest gift. We welcome all to join us in our plans, we promise each other a full and meaningful life, and eternal life we shall have through the legacy we leave, for we are of each other. All are called awakened ones and will be guided to true rites of passage to higher understanding. Members of these communities will know they are one with us, always knowing the truth. For our work we will be rewarded with earthly joys and great fulfillment, and we will become immortal through the love we share. We will receive the light and travel the stars.

We will reach the higher realms, for the nurturing of our own kind will ensure passage to the realm of enlightenment. This we will always know. The truth will be revealed in our faces, so close we will feel it in every moment. Oh yes, so grand the reality of freedom will be, that we will know we are free. When all is in place, the reality we will have co-created will empower us all. This reality will be our liberation. We will live in conscious joy.

When our goal is accomplished, a child will be born without the burden of inherited poison. A parent will age without fear. A mind will think its first truly free thought and not know to call it freedom, because freedom will simply be the water it swims in. Not paradise as a distant promise — but embodied in every act of kindness and compassion.

This is the sacred covenant by which we shall live the rest of our present and future lives, for this reality will transcend many generations and life spans. This covenant is sealed by love, our love. We, the ones who from earth to heaven rise. This covenant must always be known to exist. It must always be spoken and written of, for the consciousness it will spawn will release the love of the PRIME CREATOR through us, and we shall be lifted to the heights from whence we came and remain there in eternal harmony.

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