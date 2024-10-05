Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Lilyofthefield's avatar
Lilyofthefield
Jun 2

Well now. There it is. Thank you so much for putting it all down in one place

...so.we will be enslaved and be happy? Think again evil ones I'm waking up everyone I can. ! I will not comply I will not conform I WILL NOT BOW DOWN. 😤

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
Jun 2

"They will never reach the higher realms, for the killing of their own kind will prevent passage to the realm of enlightenment. This they will never know." It's amazing, they don't see, with their focused intent and will, to destroy and desecrate, will not let them "passage to realm of enlightenment". They are saying it. And that prevents eternal Life and immortality. Generating darkness and calling it Light? The Targeted Individuals, suffer everyday from coupling of a focused will and intent to destroy and desecrate, by feeling of their own power by technological means to dominate them. A focused destructive force by scientific means. Humanly it's insurmountable. Divine Intervention is the only way out.

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