The Story of the Committee of 300 - One World Government

A big thanks to Amal Wadei Dawood for sharing this terrifying summary of The Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300.

As far as I can see this explains the cause of all the ills in the world. There is no greater message that needs to be heard.

The agenda is real.

The attacks are real

The propaganda is real..

The fake crises are real.

The pedophilia is real.

The human trafficking is real.

The corruption is real.

The treason is real.

The betrayal is real.

The loss of empathy is real.

The corruption is real.

The satanism is real.

The subversion is real.

These cretins plan to kill BILLIONS people by 2050… TICK TOCK!

This video was ripped from the report of the original here

The video is about a document titled - The Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300.

Here’s a summary of what the document outlines:

One-world government & monetary system under non-elected, hereditary oligarchs

Population reduction to roughly 1 billion “useful” people, via war, famine, disease, and sterilization

No middle class — only rulers and servants

Uniform world laws enforced by a global police and military

One state religion (Luciferianism/Satanism), with Christianity eliminated

No individual liberty, no national sovereignty, no private firearms

Mandatory ID numbers stored in a central NATO database in Brussels

Marriage outlawed , children raised by the state, mandatory “free sex,” and compulsory abortion/sterilization after two children

Compulsory pornography and recreational drug use

Mind control drugs added to food and water

Destruction of industry , centralized agriculture (Agenda 21), forced relocation

Compulsory euthanasia for the terminally ill and aged

Elimination of 4 billion “useless eaters” by 2050 through wars, epidemics, and starvation — targeting Western white populations first

Cashless society with a debit card tied to a central ID, blacklisting for non-compliance

Outlaws hunted and shot on sight; family members punished for assisting them

Media and entertainment as brainwashing tools

Ethnic and religious conflicts deliberately magnified to keep populations divided

She connects each point to real-world developments she sees today — lockdowns, vaccine mandates, 5G, social credit systems, smart cities, the Five Eyes agreement, and the breakdown of the family. She becomes emotional several times, particularly reading the depopulation targets and the quote from Aurelio Peccei (founder of the Club of Rome) referring to human beings as “a brain at one end and a shit factory at the other.”

She closes by urging viewers to share the information and to focus on opposing the 5G infrastructure and the vaccine agenda, which she sees as key tools for monitoring, controlling, and ultimately eliminating the population.

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