Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Liv 4ever's avatar
Liv 4ever
28m

Have you heard about Dr Peter Breggin, Dr Peter gøtschke,

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
41m

I look forward to when doctors will be doctors because They care, and not for the gelt They get.

Gotta get rid of the tool called money for that to happen. It's archaic and dangerous to use in society.

Bitcoin: Money for All? Or… Do We need that tool? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/bitcoin-money-for-all

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