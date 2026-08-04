Introduction

Isn't it funny how the effects of Electronic Harassment/Targeting nearly exactly mirror the Side-effects of Anti-Psychotic medicines?



The overlap is so extensive. Many people targeted with directed‑energy weapons present with a symptom cluster that matches the side‑effect profile of antipsychotics *exactly*. This makes it easy for clinicians to label them as psychotic, prescribe antipsychotics, and dismiss the real cause — external electromagnetic assault.



This creates a perverse closed loop: once a victim is prescribed antipsychotics, any further reports of the exact same symptoms — which may be ongoing electromagnetic attacks — are automatically dismissed as medication side effects. The drugs themselves become a shield, masking the continuing assault and ensuring that every new complaint reinforces the psychiatric narrative. The victim is trapped: stop the medication and suffer withdrawal and a return of symptoms; stay on it and every attack is considered 'just a side effect', erasing the external cause.



What if the side-effects listed on psych medications aren’t the real side-effects at all?



The overlap is so extensive that a clinician can look at a targeted individual, see textbook antipsychotic side effects, and conclude the patient merely needs more or different psychiatric drugs. The original cause — an external electromagnetic assault — is never considered, because the medical establishment has spent decades painting microwave syndrome and electromagnetic hypersensitivity as psychosomatic conditions.



This suggests that some level of the medical hierarchy is aware of the targeting programs and has been instructed — explicitly or implicitly — to assist in obscuring its existence. Antipsychotics serve a dual purpose here: they chemically disable the victim (making them less credible, more confused, and physically weaker) while providing a convenient medical narrative ("schizophrenic," "delusional disorder") that discredits any future attempt to expose the assault.



Either way once a victim has accepted anti-psychotics the attackers are given a blank cheque to continue harassing the target until death, without fear of investigation by either health authorities or law enforcement.



It's the perfect crime for the deep state actors. State sponsored murder without recourse!

What Does This Say About Those Responsible for the Targeting?

The individuals and agencies behind electronic harassment have engineered a perfect crime — one that weaponises not just the body, but the very institutions that are supposed to protect the body. By selecting symptoms that map onto psychiatric drug side effects, the perpetrators ensure that victims who complain will be medicated into silence and then used as evidence of their own insanity. It is a closed loop: the attack causes symptoms; those symptoms lead to a psychiatric label; the label justifies ignoring the attack; and the attack continues. The brutality of this strategy is matched only by its elegance.

This tells us several things about the perpetrators:

They possess a sophisticated understanding of neurophysiology, psychopharmacology, and medical bureaucracy. This is not the work of a lone stalker with a ham radio — it is institutional knowledge, likely developed within military-intelligence communities.

Their goal is not merely to harass, but to neutralise. The antipsychotic funnel is not an accident; it is a containment strategy designed to strip victims of their credibility, their energy, their cognitive faculties, and their social support, all while making them look crazy to the outside world.

They are confident in their impunity. The fact that this pattern has persisted for decades without serious investigation speaks to the depth of entanglement between targeting programs, medical governing bodies, and law enforcement.

Conclusion

The path from electronic harassment victim to psychiatric patient is not a clinical misadventure — it is the intended destination. Health authorities, whether through ignorance or design, function as an extension of the targeting apparatus, completing the assault with a prescription pad instead of a beam antenna. Until this dynamic is recognised and dismantled, every victim who seeks help will risk being chemically imprisoned for the crime of being attacked.

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