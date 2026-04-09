Introduction

This article is an outline of the document titled of “The Toronto Protocols (6.6.6.)” by Serge Monast. You can download the full document at the bottom of this article.

Document Overview & Context

Title: The Toronto Protocols (6.6.6.)

Author: Serge Monast (1945–1996)

Publication Date: 1995

Category: Conspiracy Theory / Alternative Media

Format: Bilingual document (English and French) presented as an “Intelligence Report” from the “International Free Press Agency.”

The document purports to expose the secret agendas of two clandestine meetings held by a powerful global cabal known as “6.6.6.” This group is described as comprising the heads of:

The 6 largest world banks.

The 6 largest global energy consortia (including oil).

The 6 largest agri-food consortia (controlling food routes and pharmaceuticals, including vitamins and vaccines).

The alleged meetings took place in Toronto, Canada, in 1967 and 1985. Monast presents translated and annotated versions of the “protocols” from these meetings, framing them as a blueprint for the establishment of a New World Order. The preface, dated 2023, asserts that the strategies outlined in the 1995 publication have been successfully implemented and are evident in contemporary society.

Part I: Preface & First Meeting (1967)

Key Premise

The document is presented not as verified fact but as a scenario that, in retrospect, seems to explain global socio-political shifts since the late 1960s. Monast positions himself as a journalist revealing a suppressed truth, acknowledging that he was dismissed as a “conspiracy theorist” at the time.

The 1967 Meeting: “Bread and Circus” (Panem et Circenses)

Global Goal: “Vital Genocide for the benefit of the hidden Profit.” This is described not as physical extermination but as the spiritual and moral degradation of populations to make them passive, controllable subjects of a global state.

Financing: Through mechanisms like humanitarian and international food aid, which would ultimately fund the multinational corporations controlled by the 6.6.6.

Core Strategies Outlined in the 1967 Protocol:

The plan is a multi-decade, multi-faceted social engineering project targeting Western (Judeo-Christian) societies to dismantle their foundational structures.

1. Creation of a “World Leisure Society”: Objective: Distract the populace from politics and critical thought by promoting hedonism and instant gratification. Means: Infiltrate and control media, fashion, and culture (especially new music) to glorify and normalize a lifestyle centered on sex, drugs, sport, travel, and general leisure . Rationale: A population obsessed with sensual pleasure and “modernity” will be docile and uninterested in safeguarding its traditions or political sovereignty.

2. Destruction of the Family Unit: Objective: Eliminate the family as the cornerstone of society, transferring allegiance from the family to the state. Means: Promote a “Charter of the Rights of the Child” and establish powerful Child Protection Offices . These state agencies, staffed by young, ideologically driven officials, would be empowered to remove children from “traditional” or “religious” parents under broad pretexts. Encourage children to denounce parents, creating a “collective psychosis of fear” that erodes parental authority. Frame traditional religious teaching as a form of child abuse. Rationale: A broken family structure produces psychologically vulnerable, rootless individuals who are dependent on the state and lack the moral framework to resist authoritarian control.

3. Corruption of the Education System: Objective: Create ignorant, ahistorical, and amoral future generations. Means: Eliminate or dilute the teaching of religion, history, and etiquette. Undermine the rigor of language and mathematics. Remove all sources of national pride and moral boundaries. Rationale: This creates a youth prone to delinquency, arrogance, and anarchic individualism—incapable of sustaining a coherent society or caring for its elders, and thus ripe for manipulation.

4. Promotion of Radical Individualism & Sexual Revolution: Objective: Shatter communal bonds and erase concepts of “good and evil.” Means: Enshrine a “Charter of Individual Rights and Freedoms” that prioritizes the rights of the individual over the rights of the community, leading to social fragmentation and conflict. Promote the birth control pill as the tool for “sexual freedom without consequences.” Infiltrate and radicalize feminist movements to sever women from traditional family roles. Normalize divorce, abortion on demand, and various forms of homosexuality to break down traditional legal and social norms. Rationale: A society divided into atomized individuals, obsessed with personal instinct and pleasure, is incapable of unified resistance. This leads to increased criminality, drug use, and suicide, further weakening the social fabric.

5. Economic Manipulation and State Control: Objective: Create a temporary illusion of prosperity to foster complacency, then engineer collapse. Means: In the 1970s/80s, create a climate of economic confidence—”work for all, credit for all, leisure for all”—to cultivate a large, contented Middle Class . Encourage massive state centralization and the growth of a vast, permanent bureaucracy (a “government within the government”). This bureaucracy becomes an unaccountable, expensive machine that will later cripple the state financially. Buy out or neutralize independent business leaders and scientists who could strengthen nation-states. Gain absolute control over supranational organizations (e.g., UN) and global media , financing compliant outlets and silencing dissenters. Rationale: The bloated state becomes both the new “parent” for dependent citizens and a future point of failure. The eventual economic collapse of nation-states, burdened by debt and a useless bureaucracy, paves the way for a global authority to step in.



Part II: Second Meeting (1985) & Conclusion

The 1985 Meeting: “Red Dawn” (L’aurore rouge)

This section outlines the next phase of the plan, building on the “successes” of the first phase and setting the stage for the final takeover.

Core Strategies Outlined in the 1985 Protocol:

1. Triggering the Final Economic Collapse: Objective: Deliberately implode the global economic system built in the post-war era. Means: The 6.6.6. will orchestrate a series of massive, synchronized financial crises and stock market crashes. This will be blamed on the inherent failures of nation-states and capitalism. Rationale: To create a “state of global emergency” so severe that populations will beg for a centralized world government to restore order.

2. Implementation of the “World State”: Objective: Formal establishment of the New World Order. Means: Introduce a single world currency and a global digital banking system to eliminate economic sovereignty. Establish a “World Parliament” and a “World Government” under the guise of solving the manufactured crises. Drastically reduce the global population through a combination of pandemics, famines, and regional wars —all presented as inevitable tragedies. Rationale: Absolute control requires a depopulated, unified planet managed by a technocratic elite. Crises are used as the justification for removing freedoms.

3. Final Eradication of Resistance & Religion: Objective: Eliminate all remaining sources of opposition, particularly Christianity. Means: Use the controlled media to foment hatred against Christians, labeling them as obstacles to peace and progress. Introduce a universal “Mark of the Beast” system (tied to the digital economy) without which no one can buy or sell. This will force a final choice between submission and exclusion from society. Replace traditional religions with a unified, global “New Age” spirituality that worships the planet and the state. Rationale: To complete the spiritual and ideological conquest, making the World State the sole source of authority, meaning, and sustenance.



Conclusion

Monast’s conclusion is a dire warning. He asserts that the period from 1995 to 2023 would see the accelerated execution of these protocols. The “Red Dawn” is not communism in the old sense, but the final, bloody triumph of the 6.6.6. cabal—a global totalitarian state masquerading as a utopian solution.

He ends with a call to spiritual resistance, quoting Joshua 1:9: “Be strong and courageous; do not be fearful and discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” This frames the entire document not just as a political exposé, but as reminder that we must remain vigilant and maintain our connection to spirit in order to stand up against these forces that aim to alienate us from our spiritual origins.

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