Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Danyèle's avatar
Danyèle
5hEdited

Thanks for outlining Serge Monast’s investigation I had commented about!

His other publications and interviews (in French) are also incredibly accurate.

Best.

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Vero's avatar
Vero
7h

Your content is always valuable, thank you.

Unfortunately, I don’t have any money because they made me homeless and I can’t make donations, but if I could, I would.

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