Does anyone else find it ironic that the United Nations who have been implicated in a World Wide Conspiracy to take over the entire World through deception, who support teaching infants how to masturbate and encourage 6 year old to take sexual partners, are the ones who often report of the atrocities that they themselves likely have a hand in creating....

The WHO initiative is supported by U.N. Policy

Many believe they are a virtuous organization, monitoring and assisting in some of the biggest crises throughout the world.

How effective has depopulation been?

How many lives did C0VID take?

How many children have been surgically or medically mutilated or taken from their families for gender reassignment?

How much has fertility dropped?

How many starved to death?

How much as inflation increased?

How many people got jabbed and installed with a BCI?

How many homes have been repossessed by the banking cartel?

How many people are addicted to drugs?

How much has suicide increased?

How much has homicide increased?

How bad are the food shortages?

How much was spent on needless wars?

How many children went missing?

How many people were made refugees?

How much has domestic violence increased?

How many were killed in wars?

How many farmers have been disabled due to initiatives to make farming unaffordable?

How many declared bankruptcy?

How much has the average life span decreased?

How many small businesses closed their doors?

How much has the household debt increased?

How many have been made homeless?

How much has the divide between the haves and have nots increased?

How many have displaced due to wars?

How many immigrants from militant cultures have been planted inside apparent democratic societies?

How many children were trafficked?

These are the types of metrics that the U.N. reports.

Many people think that are a good honest organization reporting these problems that need to be addresses. But to those who created and control the U.N. see these things as ACHIEVEMENTS!

They want to compare themselves with the like of Mao and Stalin like so many notches on their belts.

And reporting these types of things is the perfect way to HIDE IN PLAIN SIGHT. It make someone who is foul look virtuous.. As if they actually care.. When it is THEM CREATING these problems!

These foul globalist authorities have slowly but surely taken over every element of our lives from our food, energy, education, law enforcement, justice system, health care, mental health industry, intelligence and military.

They have infiltrated every aspect of our countries.

They mean to take over our countries while inciting violence among the ignorant to instill more draconian laws and authoritarianism under the New World Order agenda. They are currently disrupting, disabling and even murdering those who stand in their way.

They have no fear. They believe they have the right to do what they are doing. They see themselves as Gods and technology has afforded them that which some, in their position, may confuse with the creators real power. Our leaders have deliberately forced our countries into financial positions that has resulted in our very sovereignty being sold to the SWISS BANKING CARTEL and it's subsidiaries. These are the ones who run the world.. They OWN the world... Our countries are indebted to them.

And they have infiltrated our countries by having SPINELESS FOUL players become elected and DO THEIR BIDDING..

The pandemic was a means to an ends.. The ends is the enslavement of even man, woman and child. The management of the people and population will be Technocratic. Every dollar spent, every move made, even your thoughts will not only be privy, but managed and even bent to the wills of those who control the technological systems that integrate advancements in every field from Neuroscience, Electromagnetic engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Medicine, Psychology, Physiology, Nano-technology and more.

I am afraid that if people do not wake up to the reality of what is right in front of their faces that this continued deliberate attack on the people will surely result on a continuation of unnecessary blood being spilt for an agenda of depopulation based on the false premise of over-population!

The people are not bad.. They are BLIND... I guess inaction, apathy and ignorance CAN be as damaging as FOUL ACTION.

🧠 Books Exploring the United Nations in Conspiracy, Esoterica, and Global Control

Not convinced of the United Nations Foul intentions? A plethora of titles exploring the true role that the United Nations actually plays in World governance can be found below (courtesy of ChatGPT).

Investigate the United Nations through the lenses of globalism, occult philosophy, sovereignty erosion, and the New World Order agenda — all published post-1970 (with one vital exception). Each one offers a unique perspective on what role the UN might play in the world stage… behind the scenes.

🔺 New World Order & Globalism Focus

📘 None Dare Call It Conspiracy by Gary Allen (1971)

A Cold War-era classic that argues an elite banking cabal (CFR, Rockefellers) is steering the world toward a one-world government via the UN.

📘 The Shadows of Power by James Perloff (1988)

Investigates the Council on Foreign Relations’ influence over U.S. policy and its close ties with the UN’s founding and globalist aims.

📘 Global Tyranny... Step by Step by William F. Jasper (1992)

A deep dive into the United Nations’ hidden motives, detailing its role in global environmentalism, world military control, and Agenda 21.

🧿 Occult & Esoteric Interpretations of the UN

📘 Externalisation of the Hierarchy by Alice A. Bailey (1957)

A spiritual blueprint for world governance, written by a theosophist whose publishing house, Lucis Trust, is still tied to the UN. Frequently cited in esoteric conspiracy literature.

📘 The Hidden Dangers of the Rainbow by Constance Cumbey (1983)

A Christian exposé of the New Age movement, connecting it to UN programs and Alice Bailey’s vision of a new global religion.

🕳️ Deep Conspiracy Theories: The UN as Central Pillar

📘 Behold a Pale Horse by William Cooper (1991)

A sprawling, controversial text that portrays the UN as a future enforcement arm of a shadowy one-world dictatorship. UFOs, mind control, and silent weapons included.

📘 The UN Exposed by Eric Buehrer (2001)

Critiques the UN’s educational and social programs from a Christian conservative lens, warning of a moral and spiritual erosion of Western values.

🌍 Technocracy, Environment, and Soft Control

📘 Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21 by Rosa Koire (2011)

Exposes the UN’s environmental sustainability goals as a facade for top-down control through zoning, surveillance, and behavioral engineering.

📘 Technocracy Rising by Patrick Wood (2015)

Connects UN programs like Agenda 2030 and sustainable development to a wider technocratic plan driven by data, AI, and elite NGOs.

📜 Honorable Mentions & Research Threads

Lucis Trust – Formerly “Lucifer Publishing,” still consults with the UN under ECOSOC.

UN Meditation Room – Designed by Dag Hammarskjöld, often cited as containing esoteric symbolism.

Agenda 21 & Agenda 2030 – Official UN sustainability goals, frequent focus of globalist critiques.

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!