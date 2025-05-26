They want us to believe in Aliens.

They want us to believe in Magic.

They want us to believe in Demons.

They want us to believe in New Age concepts.

They want us to believe in Curses.

They want us to believe in Hexes.

They want us to believe in Superstition.

They want us to believe in Faeries.

They want us to believe in Monsters.

They want us to believe in Lizard people.

They want us to believe in Voodoo.

They want us to believe in Spirits.

They want us to believe in Ghosts.

They want us to believe in an Uncontrollable Artificial Intelligence!

This is because these entities CANNOT BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE.

They want us to be stupid.

They want us lazy.

They want us complacent.

They want us distracted.

They want us to be ignorant of the SCIENCE.

They want us not to ask questions.

They want us not to do our own research.

They want us to accept their DOGMA of POLITICS presented as SCIENCE.

They want us to believe in one of two WINGS of the SAME BIRD or two CHEEKS of the same ARSE!

They want us to believe we are DISPOSABLE.

They want us to believe that we don't BELONG.

They want us to believe that family doesn't matter.

They want us to believe that we are EVIL.

They want us to believe that we are worthless.

They want us to believe that life is not worth living.

They want us to believe that Gender is Negotiable.

They want us to believe that Nationalism is a bad thing.

They want us to believe we are are not ALL One.

They want us to think we need saving.

They want us to think we are hopeless.

They want us to think we are helpless.

They want us to think we need them to be safe.

They want us to think they care for us.

This is so we are easier to control

They want us to worship False Idols.

They want us to Worship Money.

They want us to embrace watered down versions of the Occult.

They want us to worship Material things.

They want us to embrace Pride.

They want us to compare ourselves to others.

They want us to be Envious of those with more than us.

They want us to rat out our neighbours.

They want us to hate our brothers and sisters

They want us to attack each other.

They want us to be divided.

They want us isolated.

They want us to sexually objectify each other.

They want us to glorify sex over meaning.

They want us to partake in sexual perversion.

They want us to EAT OUR CHILDREN!

This is so we are guilty of the same crimes they are. This is their way of getting permission from the people to commit the same atrocities!

They want us to reject our religions and believe there is no God.

The want us to forsake the concept of God, our Lord Jesus Christ and everything he stood for.

This is because it leaves us with an innate need to replace the hole left by not having something greater than ourselves to believe in. A hole they wish to fill.

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!