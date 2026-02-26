Introduction

I am very excited to be able to share with everyone a new system, TI One Voice developed by a talented developer Stephane Van Der Aa from Brussels in Belgium.

Stephane has been targeted for many years and tired with the lack of response from our institutions and the usual gaslighting that occurs when we attempt to inform them of these occurrences, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

The platform concept is visionary and integrates a self managed trained Artificial Intelligence in order to assist in the collation of testimonies and data to produce real evidence that in the face of the authorities and the public will be undeniable.

The principal is simple. One person’s testimony can be dismissed as crazy, but many people reporting as one, create data that can be analyzed by AI to draw strong connections and correlations that CANNOT BE IGNORED!

source: TI ONE VOICE PLATFORM - Strategic Data Architecture && Analysis Blueprint - Stephane Van Der Aa

One person’s testimony is just a story - but when we come together, TIs as ONE VOICE we start to paint a very clear picture that will highlight patterns, trends and commonalities in our experiences that when presented will paint a clear picture of the techniques being used against, the form of the attacks, sources of the attacks and even who is responsible.

This evidence has a host of incredible potential uses such as :

litigation

activism

raising public awareness

petitioning the government

and more.

It will also throw light on the techniques used by our perpetrators opening the door for detailed analysis such as being able to determine trends and commonalities in people’s experiences. This is not a side-effect of collating such data, this is the CORE PRINCIPAL of this visionary system. Verily it will allow us to clearly KNOW OURSELVES and more importantly KNOW OUR ENEMY.

Watch an overview of the TI One Voice Platform below:

Social Features

But this is only the tip of the iceberg... Are you sick of worrying if your message sent on social media is actually reaching its target?

The messaging system built right into the platform will allow targets to communicate and share, images, text, documents and video without concern over if the message is being filtered, modified or deleted!

Have you found that certain platforms appear to prevent you from making meaningful contacts with other TIs? Well the Directory is just the thing for you! It allows you not only to find other TIs but will allow you to find those IN YOUR AREA in order to organize meetups!

There’s even a Buddy system that allows to you to pair up with other TIs and provide support for each other. It encourages experienced TIs to pair with newer TIs in order to allow them to be “shown the ropes”, give them advice and offer support.

Learning

A Knowledge base is also part of this magnificent creation all seeded with content from reliable sources that KNOW about targeting as a reality. Trying to remember that detail about ways of shielding from Remote Neural Monitoring that you recall the late great Robert Duncan wrote about? Just jump into TI Assistant and it will take you straight to the information you require!

Evidence Collection System

The data collection system is where much of the smarts of the system lays. It has made the laborious task of collating information about your targeting as easy as having a conversation! Traditionally this would be done by filling out a survey. But due to a groundbreaking utilisation of a built in Artificial Intelligence engine that understands YOU, this becomes a snap!! It knows when you mention V2K or RNM and doesn’t make you feel stupid for having mentioned it!

Use TI One Voice to document attacks and collate your personal history of targeting!



It knows what questions it needs to ask you in order to fill in the questions which can then be collated in order to produce aggregate reports that will provide us ALL with the answers we need to understand ourselves, our community and those who are attacking us!

The real power of this system becomes clear when you begin to see just a few of the statistics that will be available to our community for many purposes!

For more information on the Evidence Collection System watch Stephane’s video here:

A document library allows targets to upload documents for evidence and the built in AI allows you to query, summarise and organize evidence and information to help create a case customized for you! This strengthens not only your case but contributes to helping every TI.

Stephane has built the system from the ground up with security in mind. His secure intrusion detection will automatically lock out any suspicious activity.

TI One Voice

Turn Your Experience Into Structured, Verified Record

If you’re a Targeted Individual, you already know how isolating it can feel.

TI One Voice was built to change that — by giving you tools that are structured, secure, and built for long-term documentation.

This is not just a discussion forum.

It’s a documentation and verification system.

Why Use TI One Voice?

🔒 Sign a Blockchain-Verified Declaration

Add your name to a global, timestamped registry of TIs.

Your signature is cryptographically recorded and independently verifiable.

You are no longer standing alone — you are part of a permanent collective record.

📝 Create Structured, Professional Reports

Use AI-guided interviews to document:

When your targeting began

Specific incidents

Damages (physical, financial, psychological)

Evidence you’ve collected

Your answers are automatically compiled into organized reports suitable for legal or medical use — and secured on the blockchain. These all go towards building a collective experience of TI that will show patterns and connections that will move us closer to justice.

⚡ Log Incidents Instantly

When something happens, record it immediately:

Timestamped

Location-tagged (optional)

Categorized

Saved in structured format

Build a clean, chronological record over time of your attacks. Every report is more data that can be used to more clearly understand what we are experiencing, how common these attacks are and even help us establish who is responsible.

📂 Store & Protect Your Evidence

Upload documents, videos, medical reports, research, or write directly on the platform.

Every file receives:

Hash verification

Tamper-evident blockchain record

Export-ready legal evidence package

Your documentation is preserved with proof of integrity.

🤝 Connect With Verified Signatories

Once you sign, you unlock:

Secure private messaging

Group chats

Global signatory directory

Geographic map

Buddy support system

Events and professional listings

Connect with others who have formally declared — not anonymous accounts.

🤖 Use the Built-In AI Assistant

Get help drafting complaints, summarizing research, organizing evidence, or navigating the platform.

It can read your documents, search the Knowledge Base, and help you structure your case.

This Is About Structure. Not Chaos.

Isolation weakens testimony. Organization strengthens it.

TI One Voice gives you:

Structure

Verification

Community

Documentation you control

If you’ve ever said, “I need to document this properly,” this is the system built for that purpose.

Sign. Document. Preserve. Connect.

Your voice matters — especially when it’s part of One Voice.

Call to Action

Sign up today an become a part of a growing movement that has the very real potential to end the targeting program world wide in only a few years.

The more you contribute your experiences, the quicker we get the evidence we need to shut down these programs.

This is one of the most significant contributions to the Targeted Individual space I have seen to date! Please SHARE this application with ALL TIs you know! Everyone should share this information to at least 2 other TIs. Message them, Call them, Email them! SPREAD THE WORD!

TI One Voice - https://one.witysk.org/

START CONTRIBUTING YOUR EXPERIENCES TO HELP END ILLEGAL TARGETING OF INNOCENT CIVILIANS TODAY!

