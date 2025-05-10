It seems that the use of WILL and ENERGY work is effective in challenging the effects of modulated sensations in the body. How this works is that when you receive a sensation such as crawling under the skin, prickling or pain, it is possible to focus on the area effected, feel the energy in this area, breathe deeply into the area then SHIFT that energy down through the body either to the hands or feet... I use humming on the down breath in order to shift the energy downward.

Breathing, chanting, prayer and meditation assist in this process (i.e. anything that places you in a calm relaxed state - like Alpha).

Feeling the area being effected as energy, visualize a CHANNEL running from the point of discomfort and imagine any energy in the area coursing down this channel to the hands or feet. You can even imagine the energy continuing deep into the ground and imagine it SIPHONING off automatically and effortlessly. I find it useful to draw the energy out with my hands and place it where I want. If that is your feet then move it to your feet. and imagine it flowing there. You may feel a sensation in the hands or feet when doing this as the energy is being REROUTED!

If you bring it to your hands, you can SHAKE the energy off your hands like you would with water…

Eventually this can happen instantly thanks to NEUROPLASTICITY and the ability of the brain to reroute and reorganize neural networks in the brain to other locations. Over days and weeks of doing this consistently, these attacks will automatically reroute without you having to concentrate on them.

This is a valuable skill to learn as you can eventually work through all the locations where the brain has been infiltrated and redirect the energy that enters there (through modulation) in to other unaffected locations in the brain (and body) or even ignore them all together.

THIS IS HOW THE BRAIN WORKS!

It doesn't have a specific location for everything.. It BUILDS PATHWAYS that are used for specific tasks.. For example, if the neural pathways used for hand movement were cut out of the brain, it could redirect the nervous system to a different part of the brain...

People who have body parts attached go through a period of RETRAINING the body to use the altered neural path ways that connect to the Central Nervous System (CNS) in order to get full movement.

This is how rehabilitation works! This is WHY people who loose movement or speech after having a stroke, are able to re-establish their ability to walk and speak. The difference between those who recover and those who don't is only WILL AND DETERMINATION!

I imagine that giving the body foods that assist in rebuilding neural pathways such as avocado, oily fish, olive oils etc would help this process too. (i.e. good fats!)

Our CONSCIOUSNESS is NOT the Brain. The brain is a manifestation of the energy flowing that is our part of the DIVINE ENERGY of LIFE!

The pathways exist as ETHER, Spirit, Chi, Ki, Life-force and are them MANIFESTED into Neural Pathways!

The mind is capable FLEXIBLE. The mind is ADAPTABLE. The mind can overcome anything!

