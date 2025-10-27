Breathing, Meditation and Mindfulness

This morning, during a controlled breathing session, I was reminded that everything that the foul system does is designed to prevent one from raising their energy!

If you need proof of this, just attempt to enter a meditative state. The system will ALWAYS automatically respond with a series of attacks in a desperate attempt to prevent you from entering a higher state. Remember: It cannot stop you from entering this state. But It will try its hardest!

The key is to not allow, these petty, harmless attacks, stop you from continuing your breathing and mediation. Start simple... Irritation, anger, despair all prevent us from raising our vibration beyond the heart. These emotions are a CHOICE that YOU decide! And only you can decide to forgo.

Is your anger serving you? Or are you serving it? Is your irritation helpful? No? Get rid of it. Is your despair getting you, where you want to go? If the answer here is No, it’s time to LET IT GO!

Studies have shown that mediation is effective in replacing the need for excessive sleep. The recorded pay-off for meditation in terms of sleep is roughly 2 to 1. That is 30 mins of meditation is nearly equivalent to an hour of sleep. Not only does it reduce need for excessive sleep, but it can set you up for the day by reducing the stress upon the mind and body which will make you more productive and alert. These effects will echo out into your day. A practice that can pay dividends if approached with discipline and calm.

Remember - Breathing is THE KEY to blocking all attacks that rely on Remote Neural Modulation (RNM). This is because it raises your vibration, increasing activity in the brain which helps to override any neural modulation, rendering these attacks as weak and ineffectual. The longer you remain in meditation, the longer you will reduce the severity of attacks upon you throughout the remainder of your day.

TI and author of the book Targeted Individuals: The Ultimate Solution, Ben Mintz runs an excellent group on Facebook called that can be found here:

Ben highlights controlled breathing techniques such as Nose breathing that are the key to preventing run away reactions to attacks which often work on the basis of snowballing. The body’s stress response is measured by the system following each attack. If the response has succeeded in inducing a stress response, then a follow-up is induced which is also gauged for response. This process is repeated and if not broken can end up in explosive sometimes violent reactions due to frustration. Remember that tactics like this, show us just how PATHETIC this system really is. It is DESIGNED to invoke these outburst. It’s intentionally attempting to ruin your day using the principal of “death by 1000 cuts”. YOU CHOOSE to react OR you choose to IGNORE and give it the real attention it deserves - NONE!

The death by 1000 cuts concept is VERY INTENTIONAL... The reality is that the majority of attacks that targets experience from neuro weapons and v2k are benign and leave no trace. The main damage done by these attacks is the effects of the stress induced in the target due to constant and unrelenting nature of the attacks. That is - if you could completely ignore the attacks, then you would be unharmed by them... Mediation practice gives you the tools to be able to do this.

Another thing to note is that with sleep deprivation, it becomes vital that we learn to enter these states in order to repair ourselves actively and intentionally.

While in these states, the intentional burning of foul thought forms, energies and blockages becomes possible.

My Energy Raises ever higher, Clearing me of foul desire, As I wakeup to aspire I burn the foul in flames of fire!

The establishment is well aware of how stress has a significant effect on the formation and acceleration of many terminal illnesses such as heart attacks, stroke, cancer and more. It is for this reason that maintaining composure in the face of your attacks is crucial to your survival!

Music

Music has the power to stop a severe remote attack in its tracks! If you feel yourself falling into a severe series of attacks, put on some music that you love and sing at the top of your voice!! Dance and MOVE! This too will reduce many attacks… Anything that increases activity in the brain makes it harder for the system to utilize attacks such as hetro-dyning and brain activity cloning.

Be mindful of what you listen to. Lean towards songs with POSITIVE AFFIRMATION. Songs are like SPELLS. They can effect your reality in ways beyond what most people understand.

Cannabis

Many targets experience periods of DEEP PROGRAMMING which can be devastating on their frame of mind. It has been found that marijuana is effective in preventing deep programming from sticking.

If you find yourself in these periods of programming when you are being hit with heavy tinnitus and subliminals I have found weed to be a VERY USEFUL TOOL for in some cases reducing and stopping these attacks.

Weed coupled with positive attitude, affirmation, breathing and stretching can be amazing in opening up the energy centers of the body and connecting with higher faculties that those who are being oppressed are often pushed into through the weight of their targeting. I am not condoning regular everyday use, but rather specific use when the time suits. Weed is a very powerful tool in this respect and can also help you to dissect your situation and see things in a new light.

For those that don’t deal well with the effects of weed can still benefit from a good CBD oil/edible that are excellent for reducing stress and anxiety. It can help people deal with the stress of constant attacks and can assist in reducing attacks overall due to increasing your tolerance to them. You can buy CBD from online stores in many forms from liquid to gummy lollies.

Keep in mind that while cannabis makes hypnosis or deliberate mental control less effective, CBD could help with relaxation or anxiety reduction, which may assist hypnotherapy but mostly for self-guided healing or therapeutic trance rather than external mind control.

So what do I have to do?

It is recommended that you learn a form of meditation or controlled breathing technique which you should strive to apply for a minimum of 1 hour per day. This could be broken up into 2 parts or more based on your situation.

To begin with try 10 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes before bed then expand this as you get used to it.

Starting your day with this practice will guarantee you are in a much better place to be able to handle whatever the day throws at you. Your ability to be able to receive foul abuse from your automated harassment bot and maintain a calm composure will be greatly enhanced.

Compile a music list you can use to break attacks. I like classical such as Mozart for this purpose but you can use whatever works for you. And try out cannabis or CBD before bed if you feel like you are receiving deep programming during the night. You might just have the best sleep you have had for weeks!