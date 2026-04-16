Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
17h

I understand that 100%.

But I am fed up today.

Gecko, THIS TARGET SHIT HAS TO STOP.

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6 replies by Gecko Pico and others
MI5 Cash Cow's avatar
MI5 Cash Cow
17h

Great read old beany. 12 years of zen helped me with most of this but there were some gold nuggets in this. Will share on X as MI5CashCow

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1 reply by Gecko Pico
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