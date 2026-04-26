Tips for Targets #5 - Disrupting EMF attacks

Just a quick tip relating to blocking directional EMF beams. Of course you need to know which direction you are being hit from … and need to place the barrier in between you and the tower. They always seem to be able to get around (or through) stationary barriers. But moving panels or fabrics - that’s another thing altogether.

Anyway, I thought I’d share this - as some engineer might come up with a portable barrier that we can take with us or figure out how to create an entire room using this concept…

Hmmm ….. 🤔

Peace friends!!

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