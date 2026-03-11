Windows is 100% compromised. There is a gaping back door built right into it so military intelligence can waltz straight in and do whatever they want. They can use it to entrain you through the flashing of the screen, and through subliminals sent via both visual and audio channels. This means they can send V2K and other subliminal signals directly through your speakers.

In effect, it becomes a brainwashing machine — literally.



I use Manjaro Linux with a KDE Plasma desktop environmentt has been solid for over 12 months (standard install with UFW running). Before switching to this setup I was hacked many times. Fedora, Ubuntu, and Windows were all instantly compromised.

Stick to community Linux distributions whenever possible. They must be fully open source so that the code can be inspected by the public.

All software you install should be Open Source!

This is the best way to avoid government-sponsored hacking. For example, installing something like Facebook Messenger on your machine is basically asking to be hacked.

If you absolutely must install software that is not open source, make sure you sandbox it. You can do this by running it inside a virtual machine using software such as VirtualBox, or by running it inside a Docker container.

The other part of the puzzle is ensuring that your system has an open-source BIOS or firmware. These are not very common, but they greatly reduce the risk of hidden backdoors at the hardware level. Older machines (around 10 years old) are often less exposed to modern hardware-level exploits.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chipsets can also provide another pathway into a system.

I am currently running a 10-year-old Dell with all remote management options disabled in the BIOS, and with the Wi-Fi chipset physically removed. I run my networking over Ethernet…

I also run my laptop inside a FARADAY CAGE (a metal toolbox) and run the cables out for the network, monitor and USB extension with a hub so I have access to USB ports on the outside...

Peace.