Introduction

I started this Substack with the intention to help people going through one of the most challenging and difficult occurrences in their lives that they may ever have to go through.

We live in a time where the darkness has been given reign over the all kingdoms and the people have lost their way. Indeed the signs of Satanic Inversion of what is right and just has been turned on it's head leaving us in the midst of what some are experiencing as a living hell!

Those people who are good, speakers of TRUTH, are being persecuted while those committing the gravest of crimes go on unjustly enjoying the ill gotten spoils of their foul deeds. This is not by accident. It is without a doubt that the World moves in Mysterious ways and all that is occurring now shall be righted as surely as night becomes day.

You see, this is the nature of Satan. His deals are NEVER AS THEY SEEM. Those partaking in his dealing will also be subject to his wrath in this life or the next.

In the meantime I worry about those innocent people dealing with what might seem like unfair and unjust attacks from those who have lost their ways. I aim to help alleviate some of what you are experiencing using methods I have either found through trial error or have come across in my many hours of research.

The following are a set of processes or items that can be used to alleviate foul attacks that I have found very effective.

I hope they can help you too!

DISCLAIMER

I do not profess to have all the answers and STRONGLY RECOMMEND that everyone do their own research in regards to any of the following methods. I am simply sharing what i have found WORKS FOR ME. Also checking anything you are using on or in your body is PRUDENT... Get yourself a cheap microscope (you can get them as cheap as 20 bucks off eBay that plug into your phone or computer) and start learning how to check for nano fibers yourself! It really isn't that difficult to learn and you can make a game of it... It empowers you to be able to investigate things yourself and you can proceed with confidence in what you are consuming or using.

A note about CELL PHONES

The other point I would like to make is - if you are a Conscious Targeted Individual looking for answers on how to handle attacks, and you still carry a cell phone with you where ever you go, then you are not going to benefit much from what I have to share.

These personal mind control devices facilitate vicious attacks. How this occurs could be one of the following:

possibly improving the accuracy of targeting of a person

By directly interfacing with NANO tech (such as nano actuators or SMART DUST expressed in the ears or brain) of the person allowing neural monitoring and modulation.

Assist in helping to provide power to nano-tech within the body either through acoustic or EMF in order to assist the body in bulding tech.

Inducing strong tinnitus and V2K through vibration of nano strands inside people’s ears.

These are WEAPONS and can induce GREAT PAIN and suffering.

"CLEAN BEHIND YOUR EARS!"

For me, this line conjures up images of my mother telling me to clean properly when going for a bath - “Make sure you clean behind your ears!”. I find it funny that so many years later, this very advice is what happens to be reliving me of so much torment!

Based on the comments I see on here, I realise there are still a huge number of people who appear to be unaware of how much you can reduce the discomfort and torment of V2K just by cleaning in, around and behind the ears! I do this at least two times a day. Once in the morning and once before bed. I do it more than this as required based on how loud the V2K or tinnitus is. IT WORKS WONDERS! If you are thorough, You should notice an IMMEDIATE reduction in both VOICE and TINNITUS!

I recommend the use of earbuds, and a moisturizer which I put all over my ears and behind the ears. As always PLEASE MAKE SURE any cosmetic items you might be using are free from contamination as we know that some companies have been found to add nano-tech to their products and the last thing you want is to make matters worse!! Simply wipe over the entire surface of the ear, giving them a really decent clean… Doing this in the shower is another option with a nice washer, Epsom salts and water.. It doesn’t really matter how, but the main point is to give them a really good clean remove the layer of expressed nano-tech found on their surface!

Blow your nose regularly also and bathing is a great idea on a regular basis especially after external exposure such as CHEM-TRAILS. I generally bathe once or twice a week and find it does help with reducing BODY ATTACKS.

The following show images of earbuds used to clean in, around and behind the ears. This is only 12 hours after having a long bath the night before!

A typical harvesting of nano-strands from behind and inside my ears - only 12 hours after a good bath. This is how quickly these things are expressed out of the body!

A tissue rubbed behind the ears after 12 hours after last clean.

So essentially we have ROUGE NANO TECH PRODUCING WEAPONISED FIBERS OUT OF OUR OWN BODY’S RESOURCES TO USE AGAINST OURSELVES… Let that sink in.. Reminds me of our foul Governmental Institutions!

Why Does this work??

I recommend checking out this article:

My current theory on this is that V2K is simply a combination of self assembling nano-actuators (produced by the body, or sprayed from chem-trails) that express out of the skin around the ears, nose and throat (or anywhere in the body) which when hit with modulated or pulsed EMF (Microwave, ELF or VLF) result in vibrations matching the input of the voice or Ultrasound tinnitus that you are hearing! The makeup of the nano actuators could be a combination of Piezoelectric actuators or Graphene Oxide or Iron based nano strands that respond to certain electrical, radio or magnetic forces produced as a by-product of EMF (ELF or VLF).

So here is my general picture of what I think is happening.

Formation of nano strands are occuring that are induced through exposure to frequency (note: I believe most people have been exposed to this but not all will exhibit the same outcome due to the control of the system being individualized to your "social credit".) These fibers such as IRON, build into strands and express from your skin as NANO FIBERS. The FOUL New World Order and associates (including your Government and the FOUL BIG TECH BROS) have decided to attack you. This is why this is happening! Other people may have the same bots inside them, but they will not do the same thing unless the Body Area Network (BAN), receives a command from the Cloud to do so. These nano-strands use up your body's IRON resources continuously assembling these out of certain areas on your body such as your ears, nose and throat. In order to do this they require sufficient EMF energy to continuously build and assemble. This is done through EMF that trigger iron oxide to build into strands where-ever the EMF is directed on the body! Producing these fibers has many functions: It makes you tired and unable think clearly as your iron levels drop. It expresses these fibers in an around the ears which can be RESONATED in order to induce TINNITUS and V2K. This is done to make you appear CRAZY which is why we have seen this attack against those people speaking out against the NWO's agenda. This isn't a new idea and is supported by the concept of the vibrating tattoo patent filed by Nokia all the way back in 2009 that utilized Iron Nano-particles to vibrate when a person received a message on their phone.. These can be grouped in various parts of the body to induce ailments and DEATH! If grouped in the brain they can INDUCE STROKE. <FIND VIDEO OF Dr James Giordano> To starve parts of the body of OXYGEN and BLOOD FLOW inducing NUMBNESS and stifling the natural electromagnetic flow within the body. This has the potential to eventually induce heart attack. In fact, we are electromagenetic beings! All human ailments are basically an excess or deficiency of the flow of this universal energy around our body. Effecting these fields has the ability to induce nearly any ailment you can think of.

See Frances Leader's fantastic article on the little known force of Magneto-electric energy that enables the creation of remote nano-magnetic fields that could allow mechanical actuation of nano particulates with very little Electromagnetic reading (i.e. it could evade EMF meters and the such).

SHOWER, BATHE and CLEAN!!

I can smell you from here! So if you are not showering or bathing at least once a day, then it's time you started. Get yourself EPSOM SALTS! These can be dissolved in a jar with some essential oils, tea-tree solution and eucalyptus solution with some water an used in place of foul and harsh soaps. If you are being aggressively targeted there is a good chance that your environment is being bombarded with nano particulates that is going to make getting clean very difficult!

Vacuum regularly! DUST your house! And Clean yourself thoroughly... Wash you clothes in Borax. Cleanliness really is next to Godliness!!! As they say...

I recommend watching This Lookoutfa Charlie on the topic of dealing with electronic harassment.

This one is a general outline of Charlie's theory of how to deal with electronic harassment.

And further discussion regarding a self-healing Graphene second skin (like a hydrogel) found on many TIs.

Tinnitus to the WIND!

So you have cleaned and cleansed and you are still plagued with the screech of the foul TINNITUS! Fear not brave one, for a solution is at hand! Early in my targeting I was in a state of absolute torment.. My dearest mother in her desperation to assist me in my pain arrived at my place with a WIND CHIME! That's right the little "trinkets" that you can pick up from a junk shop for a few dollars that blow in the wind and create a delightfully resonant chiming.

I have spoken at length of the positive outcomes I have achieved in utilizing SOUND as a mechanism to dispel tinnitus with much theorizing as to WHY this appears to work.

I found that playing a SINE WAVE utilizing a sweeping increasing frequency between 10 Hz and 20 kHz would temporarily cut out the tinnitus completely! See more about this in the following article:

There is no doubt that SOUND and mechanical FREQUENCY holds many secrets that we are yet to harness in their entirety...

I strongly recommend checking out the following amazing little introductory presentation from Acoustic-Physics Scientist & Inventor of the CymaScope John Stuart Reid who speaks extensively on the topic of using acoustic frequency as a mechanism for healing:

https://theshiftnetwork.com/Frequency-Medicine/recording

But I digress, WIND CHIMES! I have found that hanging 2 wind chimes, one smaller and one larger which I have suspended with elastic and blow around with a fan to induce a constant chime, has eliminated any residual tinnitus I am experiencing! In this case I will not speculate as to WHY this is the case, but suffice to say it WORKS!

I have set my wind chimes up to chime all day and all night! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!

Why does this work?

My current theory is backed by a number of unrelated data-points and scientific articles. One of the main issues with NANO TECH is the ability to POWER them. I discussed this theory in my earlier article below:

Further to this I have found a wealth of articles relating to this phenomenon.

In addition to this there appears to be a newly found TREND being propagated by WHO-KNOWS-WHO relating to HUMMING being a newly found way to make yourself HEALTHY.. I have noticed an UPTICK of this information being displayed especially on FACEBOOK….

The following shows that Google Searches for “Humming Benefits” have increased exponentially since around the same time that the CONVID nano-shots were administered. I am sure people found the same thing that I have.. Humming often appears to cancel the tinnitus. But WHY??

As I wrote in the article listed above I believe the POWER HUNGRY nanobots feed off acoustic sound as well as picking up electronic fields or EMF that can be captured and converted to power so they are able to continue running, building or monitoring.

But why would you want to help power these bots?

Well this is a very good question and to answer this I can only say that, if you have been the recipient of the alternate techniques used to remotely charge your nano-tech you would understand WHY you might want to do this for them, instead of deal with the vibrations being sent as either acoustic vibrations or ELF directly to your head all day and night long! It can be the difference between INSANITY and SANITY being able to SHUT OF THIS OFFENSIVE INVASIVE CRIMINAL technology.

Gel/Memory-foam Pillows for reducing ELF attacks

Gel pillows have been found to be very effective against vibrations induced by ELF. They seem to be more effective at blocking than metals and such... If you are being radiated in the body, these invaluable for reducing and eliminating these attacks... If placing over the area doesn't help, try moving the pillow over the area... For some reason this appears to be be more effective that just placing it over the area.

Ferrites for reducing electrical noise in the home

Many people are unaware of the potential for household devices running off mains power can be utilized against you. With the advent of smart meters the capability to insert controlled dirty energy into a home becomes a possibility.

I am unsure if this technique is being utilized by those that target us but I would be surprised if it wasn't, considering the breadth of attack vectors it seems very unlikely that they would have forgotten the one that surrounds us every day...

You only have to look at the conduct of most energy companies these days to see that they do not have our interests in mind.

The massive powerful corporations hold our very livelihoods in their hands. And quite often they answer to the same corrupt interests that sit atop the biggest investment funds in the world.

Ferrites can be purchased at most electronics stores and can help in reducing noise coming off the grid that might be weaponized against you.

SIDE NOTE: These can also be used to protect your vehicle from EMF based attacks designed to DISABLE your vehicles ECU to preventing it from starting!

Charlie mentions that these are magnets, which they are not.. These a simply iron tubes that act to ABSORB excess "dirty" energy coming off the cables of your appliances (which might originate from Smart Meters).

He suggests that the frequencies of the AC energy could be modulated or pulsed in order to induce the same sort of effects you would get from an EMF attack.

The potential for these attacks to be considerably stronger is great considering the access to a massive amount of energy behind mains power.

Charlies video that suggests placing ferrites on the power cables of your appliances such as lamps, fridges, anything really, can be found below:

Other sources of EMF frequency

In addition to this I found Dan's great article that, goes into the many different household technologies which can be weaponized against you also. Anything from LED light bulbs TV's, computers and getting a special mention. I recommend checking out Dan's post below:

Conclusion

That is all for now.. I hope it helps someone! PEACE!

