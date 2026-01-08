Trump and the Surveillance State - Trump is no Savior!
Trump, Freemasonry and the Technocracy...
The following videos are by content creator Kim Osbøl out of Copenhagen Denmark whose work exposes the reality that many people will find difficult to swallow.
I’m going to let the videos speak for themselves.
ALTERNATE LINK ON RUMBLE (for UK) - https://rumble.com/v5akn0t-call-the-satanic-pedophile-illuminati-freemason-synagogue-of-trump.html
ALTERNATE LINK ON RUMBLE (For UK) - https://rumble.com/v73tfly-the-sick-satanic-pedophile-reptilian-demons-are-fucking-everywhere.html
ALTERNATE LINK ON RUMBLE (for UK) - https://rumble.com/v741ihk-call-pedophile-trump-elon-musks-biometric-surveillance-prison-is-spreading.html
This breakdown of the biometric surveillance infrastructure is spot on. The conncetion between tech billionaires and political power creates a perfect storm for mass control that most people just dunno exists. I remember when people dismissed this stuff as conspiracy theory, but now seeing facial recognition everywhere from airports to shopping malls makes it imposible to ignore. The normalization happens so gradually that by the time anyone notices, the system's already embedded.
So I have always been puzzled as to why the COV event was so rushed' in our faces, and why it was implemented so hastily. The penny dropped for me, the current financial system was/is failing faster than the new currency system can be implemented. Food, Water and environmental toxins were just too slow to penetrate our bodies, as Tara mentions.
The shots were to match timelines to the failing financial system. Direct intervention into the blood stream.
They had to speed up the implementation of 'Beast' system. Purely by design the debt based fractional reserve system speeds up exponentially in failure, so they had to rush in the new (deadly) system.
As Tara mentions in her 7 part posting 'The Ghost in The Wiring', https://taradevimi.substack.com/ how the data they are getting now is way more than they can handle, and not usable, but stands alone in the people who took the shot, hence all the data centers being built everywhere.
Trump clearly want's his share of the new pie.
Any talk of viruses is purely the health fallout of introducing the new currency system into people's bodies. Such as traditional health practitioners who are milking the transition from a health perspective dealing with damaged new currency (people) and distracting, just like a war.
The whole thing at the moment and coming years is distraction and damage control. What is Trump about? Money, this is still a financial reset.