The following videos are by content creator Kim Osbøl out of Copenhagen Denmark whose work exposes the reality that many people will find difficult to swallow.

I’m going to let the videos speak for themselves.

Call: The Satanic Pedophile Illuminati Freemason Synagogue Of Trump!

ALTERNATE LINK ON RUMBLE (for UK) - https://rumble.com/v5akn0t-call-the-satanic-pedophile-illuminati-freemason-synagogue-of-trump.html

The Sick Satanic Pedophile Reptilian Demons are Fucking Everywhere!

ALTERNATE LINK ON RUMBLE (For UK) - https://rumble.com/v73tfly-the-sick-satanic-pedophile-reptilian-demons-are-fucking-everywhere.html

Call: Pedophile Trump + Elon Musk’s Biometric Surveillance Prison Is Spreading!

ALTERNATE LINK ON RUMBLE (for UK) - https://rumble.com/v741ihk-call-pedophile-trump-elon-musks-biometric-surveillance-prison-is-spreading.html

Please support Kim’s amazing work on:

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!