Introduction

Everyone can sense there is something is wrong. One only has to turn on the news to see that since the pandemic there has been a massive spike in accidents, violence, mental health incidents, suicides and excess deaths.

But what is behind all this CHAOS.

Psychology 101 teaches us that the average amount of sleep required to enter REM sleep is ~3 hours. This is when the body and mind start to get a real benefit from the rest. Any less than this prevents the body and mind from healing properly.

Sleep deprivation can have severe physical, psychological, and cognitive effects on a person. When used as a form of torture, it can cause immense suffering and lasting harm.

Effects of Sleep Deprivation

Short Term

Cognitive Impairment

Difficulty concentrating

Poor decision-making

Memory lapses and confusion

Emotional Distress

Heightened anxiety

Mood swings and irritability

Increased vulnerability to fear and despair.

Headaches, dizziness

Fatigue and muscle weakness

Hormonal imbalances affecting heart rate and blood pressure.

Intermediate Effects (Over Days)

Visual or auditory hallucinations

Perceptual distortions

Delirium

Disorientation and paranoia

Weakened Immune System

Inability to fight infections

Heightened Pain Sensitivity

Long-Term or Severe Sleep Deprivation

Psychological Breakdown

Long-lasting trauma, such as PTSD

Physical Decline

Cardiovascular problems

Metabolic disruption

Organ failure

EMF and the War on Population

Since the pandemic the number of people reporting the difficultly sleeping has sky-rocketed. While many excuses are given to explain this rather unusual up-tick in insomnia and sleep disturbance, the OBVIOUS reason for this seems to be being ignored.

For those who understand the effects of certain highly conductive carbon-based nano-particulates and/or micro-fibres that have been injected in to a large proportion of the population and sprayed over the population in chemtrails every other day on average, the reason becomes very apparent.

This is a way to decompose those who they don’t like or wish to “dispose” of. Which is 85% to 90% of the population. This is not ambient. These EMF’s are being DIRECTED to certain people. This is a controlled demolition of the populace. This is WHY only SOME PEOPLE are effected and not others. The New World Order and Globalist Military Industrial Complex employs the use of organizations such as Oracle and Palantir who deal in Big Data, Surveillance and Artificial Intelligence that allows them to profile people across the World. This is where much of the hundreds of BILLIONS is being invested under Trump’s Project Star Gate and Golden Dome projects. In fact there is speculation that the “Ballroom” that Trump is building is not a ball room at all but an UNDER GROUND DATA CENTER!

During this “transition” phase a selection of suitable test subjects/targets have been flagged as good candidates for this experiments in torture, sleep deprivation, harassment and eventual termination. Some people receive all of these attacks. Others might just be targeted for sleep deprivation brought on by targeting certain organs in the body to induce cancers, weaken vital organs such as the heart or induce neurological diseases by attacking the brain! Most of these people will be diagnosed with conventional illnesses. The majority will have no idea that they have been deliberately created by the foul NWO and their sympathizers.

These people are likely targeted - whether they realize it or not...

Not only does this practice have the potential to cause the aforementioned effects but it has the potential to take years off a person’s life - a boon to the de-population agenda!

But try to obtain evidence.

Those who have suddenly started HEARING VOICES at least have the option to RECORD THEM FOR EVIDENCE against their tyrannical authorities!

But those with induced cancers and other illnesses find themselves a part of the same health system that took the massive payments allowing the world to be injected with elements that have yielded what could only be described as a Technocratic Dystopian nightmare!

Sleep Issues Normalized

The inability to sleep due to various attacks is becoming the standard it seems. So the MSM, always looking to stay ahead of the narrative, are trying to normalize it and blame other things. They do this by simply assigning it a name such as “insomina” or “sleep apnoea” that they can say is a “condition” and apparently THAT is enough to explain WHY your exhausted mind and poisoned body is not allowing you to sleep throughout the night.

And then I found this delightful article from the illustrious OXFORD Academic that poses the question we were all asking. “Is quality sleep a PRIVILEGE reserved for the affluent?”. Unfortunately you needed to be privileged or affluent to read the contents of the article which is behind the usual pay walls you see for anything that might assist people in understanding the way the control grid operates (such as the IEEE documents relating to Body Area Networks....).

I could give a few suggestions as to why this disparity exists. Perhaps these affluent areas are precluded from the foul regular dumping of nanotech via CHEMTRAILS that help facilitates many of these attacks? Perhaps those who are more affluent are less likely to be targeted by the foul establishment who sees the common man as nothing but cattle to be treated with contempt?

Sleep deprivation for Mind Control

The reasons for inducing sleep deprivation in certain targets goes beyond simple decomposition. A target whose health and mind is waning due to these attacks also becomes a perfect candidate for mind control as their minds become an open door for real-time suggestion planted using another remote form of attacks namely v2k, Voice to skull or Voice of God weapons. These so-called “non-lethal” weapons provide the perfect opportunity to allow for seeding ideas, urges, beliefs and behaviors into sleep deprived targets effectively allowing them to be more easily controlled.

Post hypnotic suggestion can be used to trigger actions, states, and emotions that can be called up on demand without the target realizing what is happening.

This very dangerous method of control is insidious and very difficult to identify.

Targeted manipulation of ones urges, beliefs and actions is one thing that could be used to curate an individual towards a specific task or outcome. But considering the scope under which sleep deprivation, a red flag that this is happening on a much larger scale, it is more likely that these techniques are being used to influence the masses in a way that has a considerable effect on the social fabric including the manipulation of ideologies, values and behaviors as a whole.

I should differentiate between real-suggestion and deep programming. Suggestion refers to a “whisper in the ear” of the target simulating organic thoughts. Examples of this might be:

Thoughts of aggression toward others

Thoughts of self-harm

Suicidal thoughts

Perverted sexual thoughts

Thoughts of doubt/disbelief (often in response to people or inputs that expose the reality)

Self doubt

Most people operate on autopilot. The subconscious is said to be responsible for more than 90% of a persons automatic urges, beliefs and actions. Deep programming aims to alter the subconscious urges, beliefs and actions of a target. This is done by writing to the sub-conscious. This is achieved through inducing a receptive state (theta or low alpha brain waves) and introducing repeated messages, below the level of conscious awareness, into the head of the target. The optimal state for programming could possibly be induced through EMF frequency from cell towers, cell phones, WiFi or SMART devices, event the power grid. This process can be repeated over a period of hours to days, weeks, months or years!

This can be done during sleeping hours or during periods of relaxation through out the day. This is why many conscious targets experience an up-tick in subliminal messages when they attempt to relax.

For those who are not conscious of their targeting - this technique has the ability to effect their urges, beliefs, emotions and actions without them even being aware of it.

Given the ability to use big data in order to establish peoples common beliefs, alliances, interactions, strengths and weaknesses, these types of mass attacks could be used to placate, confuse, disable, disrupt, decompose, pervert or deceive entire groups of people based on race, class, gender, age, values, compliance or even political persuasion! A “risk score” is likely kept on every citizen allowing the establishment to decide those who are a thorn in their side and move them up the list for prompt decomposition.

Mass Mind Control

These same methods could be used to incite violence through planting of post-hypnotic triggers for example by increasing the emotional response in groups of targets when they are faced with other groups who do not share their views or when they are triggered by an external stimuli, situation or command. In fact the effects that could be induced in the masses using this technique are only limited by the data held about individuals and the imagination of those controlling the system.

Here is just a small list of the potential of what could be achieved using these types of mass hypnosis techniques on the people.

Increase apathy, lethargy or complacency

Increase consumption of goods and shopping online.

Increase use of social media

Increase consumption of foods and eating

Decrease urge or exercise

Increase sexual promiscuity

Increase isolation by convincing people they prefer their own company and telling them they don’t enjoy direct social interactions.

Increase anger and frustration in every day interactions

Increase violence and aggression

Increase infidelity

Decrease compassion for fellow man

Increase fear for the future

Decrease trust in each other

Increase trust in authority

Increase division

Induce confusion

Induce ailments and illnesses through weak-immunity and placebo effect

Induce subversion of sexuality and induction of gender dysphoria (i.e. convincing people to become homosexual or transexual)

Induce civil war!

Induce events such as mass shootings!

This list is non-exhaustive...

Useful Tools to Assist Targets in Sleeping

Falken-BlackFeather - The Warrior Shields

Please check out Falken’s amazing work here for REAL SOLUTIONS to resolving many attacks.

Clean, clean, clean!

Carbon Microstrands, just like Carbon nano tubes (CNTs), of a certain length can be hit with an EMF resonant frequency and made to vibrate to produce sound, heat or even induce an electrical charge through piezoelectricity!

Try shaking out your bedding (or washing it) and see how well you sleep.. (HINT: Don’t hang it out on the line under CHEMTRAILS). If you have a drier USE THAT on an airing cycle. AND take a sample of the crap that comes out of the FILTER in your drier and look under the Microscope.. It is not just cotton/material fibres - IT’S Carbon Micro-fibers (you can tell by adding them to water - they will not swell in water whereas cotton will)!!

A bunch of these fibres, that float in the air everywhere due to them being sprayed on us near every day from chemtrails, pulsed with standard EMF from satellite or tower is enough to cause damage. On the outside it can exhibit as vibration. On the inside it can cause bubbling in the stomach and gas (possibly from vibrating so fast that it HEATS - they can be made to vibrate like this MILLIONS of times a second!)…

When my legs vibrate, I wipe them down and it stops. When my feet vibrate, just taking off my socks (which have these fibres all over them) will often stop this sensation. If you are bare footed, washing them helps to stop it. When in bed and it vibrates I fully shake out all the bedding and sleep like a baby… I have to do it EVERY DAY! Or else the problem returns.

Make your bed in the morning, see how much better you sleep... If your sheets are exposed during the day, these fibers will accumulate on the surface of the bedding. This is fine if your bed is made but will cause hell if your bed is unmade.

Air Filters/Negative Ion Generators

OUR AIR IS THICK WITH THIS NANO SCUM!!! WHAT DO YOU THINK IS IN THE CHEMTRAILS!? WE ARE BREATHING IN THE EVIDENCE OF OUR ATTACK EVERY DAY! In order to clear the air of at least the micro-fibers, air filters and ionisers are invaluable.

Please note. Many very useful products that you will see for CHEAP on sites such as eBay or Amazon might have been planted by the same criminal organisations to do the opposite of what they say they are doing..

A case in point was I recently purchased a Air Filter/Ioniser on eBay and on inspection of the filter (which was a layered filter including a CARBON layer) it was full of micro strands that looked the same as those found in chem-trails and through my house.

A air filter device that had a replacement filter full of microstrands

I had a similar experience with an IONIC FOOT BATH that was said to remove toxins but was FULL OF a HIGHLY CONDUCTIVE red substance (possibly a fungus or hydrogel) that was released into the water and would coat your feet possibly making you MORE CONDUCTIVE to attacks! They tried to make people believe that the substance was coming out of their feet - yet when switched on by itself the water turned red with this scum-foul substance coming out of the so-called ioniser!

The foot spa that outputs a red substance from the ioniser without your feet being in the water!

BE WARNED! BE AWARE. THEY are providing “solutions” that make things WORSE!

Gel Pillows

Proper Gel pillows are the best. Not memory foam. You can generally tell how effective they will be based on their WEIGHT. Those that are heavier will generally contain more water content which will help absorb pulsed directed energy attacks to the body.

White Noise

Many targets have found playing white noise to be very useful in masking or completely removing tinnitus. There are many options for creating white noise with white noise generators being the easiest way... Synthetic sound generation can also be achieved from advanced tools such as Visual Analyser, Bespoke Synth or even Audacity all which allow you to generate white noise. Hit up an AI for more details on the best way to generate white noise.

EMF Shielding

You can buy EMF fabric, EMF blankets, ponchos, clothing and more... There are many vendors. Search for this stuff and you will find. I have no recommendations of the best solutions in this respect. But I find lining my donna/duvet cover in 2 to 3 layers of EMF copper or EMF based material very effective in protecting me during the night. I still have to use Gel pillows to block sometimes and to shake out my bedding on a regular basis.

Radio Defense is developing a Faraday sleeping bag and is launching a Kickstarter program to help develop it...

https://www.facebook.com/events/1887115475324620

Edibles/Weed

Certain medications can be useful for those being sleep deprived. CBDs are excellent for reducing stress and anxiety. It can help people deal with the stress of constant attacks and this will have the effect of reducing attacks overall as you can ignore them. You can buy CBD Oil from online stores in many forms from liquid to gummy lollies. The problem with CBD is that it can assist putting a person in a trance making them a prime candidate for planting urges, beliefs and reactions into the subconscious

THC is the opposite of CBD in the it actually prevents planting of ideas into the subconscious. I believe this is due to the lack of ability for the mind to hold on to ideas in the short term while effected. This is why they say that weed induces short memory loss.

Keep in mind that while cannabis makes hypnosis or deliberate mental control less effective, especially if the goal is external influence, CBD Oil could help with relaxation or anxiety reduction, which could assist hypnotherapy but mostly if the goal is self-guided healing or therapeutic trance rather than control by another person.

Using a low THC weed (which contains both CBD and THC) is probably the best of both worlds. It brings calm and prevents deep programming during periods of hypnosis which is often carried out after long periods of sleep deprivation.

Last Resort - Meds

The majority of meds for sleep are generally NOT RECOMMENDED and should be avoided as anything but a LAST RESORT. Most of these meds are very conducive to deep programming, and for this reason should be generally avoided unless you are in a position of distress and severe sleep deprivation and require sleep.

Sedatives are generally conducive to deep programming.

Anti-histamines shut down the bodies ability to get rid of contaminates such as nano or micro-tech that might be breathed in or otherwise introduced into the body.. Anti histamines dry up mucosal pathways and shut down the bodies natural defences... This is obviously not ideal when dealing with contaminates such as nano-tech as it allows the tech to enter the body without the usual defences in place to purge such contamination.

CONCLUSION

With the advent of the New World Order of FASCISM, your sleep, health, life and freewill will be the decision of an “all knowing” Artificial intelligence because the players involved in this movement are TOO LAZY AND STUPID to do anything for themselves. They want all the power and none of the RESPONSIBILITY! These poisonous cretins have seen to it that everything we touch, eat, drink and breathe is full of highly conductive POISONS designed to allow them to cause PAIN AND SUFFERING amongst the people at will. These are the same interests that condone DRUG AND CHILD TRAFFICKING throughout the world. They are Satanists morally bankrupt SCUM who will soon finding themselves in for a RUDE AWAKENING!

