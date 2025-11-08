UNMASKED 2025 - V2K, Nanotech, Hypnosis and more...
The Vine Sisters seminar videos are all now available to watch!
I recently participated in an amazing event Unmasked 2025 organized byfounder Martinez
This event has now been made available on YouTube and Rumble.
The seminar was a three day event and contained experts from the field who spoke on many topics.
I participated on Day 3 of the event (just released!). These videos can be found below:
The rest of the videos can be found on The Vine Sisters pages on YouTube and Rumble.
I would like to extend great thanks to The Vine Sisters and specifically Sara for helping to put together such an incredible event.
Happy Viewing!
David, thank you for such a powerful and deeply insightful contribution to The Vine Sisters’ UNMASKED Symposium. Your clarity, conviction, and heart for truth truly stood out, the feedback has been incredible. Many have said it was one of the most impactful discussions yet. I’m so grateful for your voice in this mission. Looking forward to future collaborations! 🫶🏽
Great job on part 3 keep up the great work!