Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara's avatar
Sara
20h

David, thank you for such a powerful and deeply insightful contribution to The Vine Sisters’ UNMASKED Symposium. Your clarity, conviction, and heart for truth truly stood out, the feedback has been incredible. Many have said it was one of the most impactful discussions yet. I’m so grateful for your voice in this mission. Looking forward to future collaborations! 🫶🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hawkings dream's avatar
Hawkings dream
8h

Great job on part 3 keep up the great work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture