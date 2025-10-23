V2K - I just RECORDED the VOICES IN MY HEAD - PART II!

This is PART II of a series of videos outlining V2k messages captured. Part I can be found below:



Introduction

Many targets are wrongly ridiculed, discredited and labelled crazy when they share that they are "hearing voices" with family, friends, authorities and even PROFESSIONALS. In some cases they are arrested, committed, misdiagnosed and even forcibly medicated. This can have life long effects on their standing in their communities, social groups, family relationships and the world at large.

The mental health industry has got it coming, as based on the information I share, they will soon be flooded with people demanding that their invalid diagnoses for Psychosis and Schizophrenia based on them "hearing voices" be REVOKED. The industry has been weaponised for decades and the unbelievable number of "crazy murderers" who report to have heard voices telling them to "do it" is testament to this. But what has changed? We are now seeing a growing number of people reporting to hear voices that are well outside of the average age for Schizophrenia to take hold. Schizophrenia is reported to generally appear in late teens and early twenties. Yet today more and more victims of foul technologies are being diagnosed at forty and above.

I personally, have been diagnosed as Schizophrenic by either COMPLICIT or INCOMPETENT mental health workers at the age of 45. Having never experienced voices before in my life and suddenly been struck with them EVERY DAY since their inception.

I am not mentally ill, although I am quickly loosing my patience for a system that has been set up to allow people in the community to be targeted by foul forces who present themselves as good people while torturing and attacking people relentlessly attempting to drive them to aggression, murder or suicide - all while hiding in the shadows like cowards!

This is UNACCEPTABLE and I share what I do in the hope that people may benefit from the insights provided. I hope to give people the tools required to be able to gather TANGIBLE EVIDENCE which can be brought against our foul attackers who are getting paid to torture and harass innocent civilians in their homes.

We have no charges against us. We are not been given a chance to defend ourselves. These people are so COWARDLY that they hide behind their weapons and secrecy..

They are a despicable group of very foul shadowy scum who need to be exposed.

