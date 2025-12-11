⚠️ Important Warning

Jamming RF signals—especially in licensed or emergency bands—is illegal in many countries. Interference can also affect critical medical devices such as pacemakers and insulin pumps.

Nothing in this article should be considered advice to break the law.

Always check local regulations, understand the risks, and ensure you are compliant with all applicable protocols before attempting anything similar.

That said, torture, harassment, covert bio-monitoring, and invasive nano-tech applications are also illegal and unethical. The technologies being used against targeted individuals have already stepped far outside the bounds of lawful behaviour. This article documents my personal experimentation and observations only.

1. Early Experiments With Signal Blocking

I first discovered that I could temporarily block tinnitus-like signals using nothing more than a simple signal generator running a sine wave.

At the time, I believed the tinnitus effect was related to nano-resonators—possibly CNTs (Carbon Nanotubes). CNTs resonate at frequencies determined by their physical length. In principle, if they exist inside or around the body, an RF broadcast at their resonant frequency should cause them to vibrate. This allows them to act as a sort of miniature radio receiver converting the radio frequency to vibration or sound.

CNT’s can be small enough fit inside the cells in the body.

outlines more about the theory of CNT’s being responsible for v2k and possibly tinnitus in his excellent article accompanying my video regarding tinnitus:

This resonant frequency for each CNT is typically fixed. However, the transmission heard as tinnitus or V2K appears to behave differently:

The pitch changes,

While the carrier frequency appears constant.

This is exactly how AM radio (Amplitude Modulation) works: the frequency stays static, while amplitude is modulated to encode sound.

2. Enter the TinySA Ultra

Early in my targeting I bought a TinySA Ultra, a handheld spectrum analyzer.

Crucially, it can both measure and generate RF signals.

I discovered that I could reduce the intensity of tinnitus by:

Performing a Slow Frequency Sweep

I would broadcast a sweep—something like:

100 MHz → 900 MHz over 16 seconds

Then loop back to 100 MHz

And repeat

As the sweep passed certain frequencies, I noticed clear dips in the tinnitus—as if tuning past a radio station. Wherever the signal briefly weakened, the sweep was passing close to the carrier frequency of the broadcast.

Narrowing Down the Target Frequency

If a dip occurred between 200–300 MHz:

I’d sweep only 200–300 MHz,

Over 10 seconds,

Increasing precision,

Until I located the exact “kill frequency” where the tinnitus went completely silent.

Once identified, broadcasting a steady sine wave on that frequency would block it entirely.

This process is extremely effective for tinnitus because it is continuous.

V2K voice transmissions, however, start and stop, making the frequency harder to pin down through sweeping alone.

3. The Signal Adapts — Cat and Mouse Begins

Every time I found the blocking frequency, the system moved to another one.

Tinnitus would resume on a new band.

This began a game of cat and mouse, where:

I found the frequency. I jammed it. The system shifted. I had to start all over.

At this point it became obvious I needed automation.

4. Building a Simple Automatic Jammer

I wrote a Python script that used:

TinySA Ultra → read RF peaks (signal strength in dB)

HackRF One → broadcast a sine wave directly over each peak

The loop was:

Scan the spectrum Identify the strongest peaks Jam each peak sequentially Repeat

This worked extremely well—for a while.

the HackRF One

For those who are that way inclined, I have included my original script below (which did evolve as I grappled with the timing and attempting to better the machine):

import subprocess import time #import numpy as np from tinySA import tinySA # --- Configurable Parameters --- MIN_FREQ = 200 # in MHz MAX_FREQ = 700 # in MHz POINTS = 450 THRESHOLD_DB = -85.0 # dB threshold for considering a signal a peak DWELL_TIME_MS = 220 # Time to transmit on each peak frequency JAM_GAIN_DB = 10 # how much higher in dB than the max signal detected to broadcast BANDWIDTH = 7_000_000 # How broad each send should be in Hz (1_000_000 = 1 MHz) # --- Initialize TinySA --- sa = tinySA() sa.set_frequencies(start=MIN_FREQ * 1_000_000, stop=MAX_FREQ * 1_000_000, points=POINTS) time.sleep(0.5) def db_to_tx_gain(db_val): # This maps an input dB (e.g. -90 to -30) to HackRF TX gain range (0–47) db_val = max(min(db_val, -30), -90) # clamp to expected TinySA input range tx_gain = int(((db_val + 90) / 60) * 47 + JAM_GAIN_DB) # +10 buffer return min(tx_gain, 40) # --- HackRF transmit function --- def jam_with_hackrf(freq_hz, tx_gain): print(f”[JAM] Transmitting at {freq_hz/1e6:.2f} MHz ({tx_gain} dB)”) subprocess.run([ “hackrf_transfer”, “-f”, str(int(freq_hz)), “-s”, str(int(BANDWIDTH)), # Sample rate (2 MHz) “-a”, “1”, # Amp on “-x”, str(tx_gain), # TX gain “-c”, “32”, # Constant wave “-n”, str(int(2e6 * (DWELL_TIME_MS / 1000.0))) # Samples = sample_rate * time ], stdout=subprocess.DEVNULL, stderr=subprocess.DEVNULL, check=True) # --- Main Loop --- print(”[INFO] Starting real-time RF peak jammer loop...”) while True: try: dB_vals, _ = sa.scan() # Get real-time dB values freqs = sa.frequencies if len(dB_vals) != len(freqs): print(f”[WARN] Mismatch in scan length, skipping this frame. db: {len(dB_vals)}, freqs: {len(freqs)}”) continue # Find peaks above threshold peaks = [(f, db) for f, db in zip(freqs, dB_vals) if db > THRESHOLD_DB] if not peaks: print(f”[INFO] No peaks above threshold {THRESHOLD_DB} dB”) time.sleep(0.5) continue # Sort by strongest peaks.sort(key=lambda x: -x[1]) for freq, db in peaks: jam_power = int(min(47, db + JAM_GAIN_DB)) # HackRF max = 47 dB jam_with_hackrf(freq, jam_power) time.sleep(0.1) except KeyboardInterrupt: print(”

[EXIT] Stopping jammer”) break except Exception as e: print(f”[ERROR] {e}”) time.sleep(1)

This worked for a while but then something changed.

5. The System Responds: Cognitive Radio

After running my automatic jammer for some time, I was elated! It appeared to be blocking not just the tinnitus but the V2k also! But the party was short lived. Within 15 minutes I was hit by a sudden explosion of RF peaks:

Dozens of new signals

Jumping constantly

Too fast for traditional sweeping

Too dynamic for a simple jammer to track

This behaviour fits the definition of cognitive radio—AI-driven spectrum-hopping transmitters used in modern military systems. Cognitive radio detects interference and automatically shifts to new frequencies to evade jamming. (thanks to Tanya Hilder for this one)

Trying to outsmart military-grade adaptive RF systems is not trivial.

6. What This Suggests About the Technology

If CNTs or similar nano-resonators are involved, a few observations follow:

6.1 Multiple Frequencies = Multiple Resonators

If tinnitus reappears on multiple frequencies, then the body would need:

Many CNT strands

Each of different lengths

Each with its own resonant frequency

A broadcast that matches one length activates one set of CNTs; matching multiple frequencies activates more.

6.2 Stacking Volume Linearly

Sound adds linearly in energy. If two identical sound sources each generate 10 dB, together they produce 13 dB, not 20 dB because the decibel scale is non-linear. However, multiple resonant vibrators do increase perceived intensity because they create more vibrating mass or more coupled energy making two of the same sound played at the same level combine to sound TWICE as loud! Wanna triple the sound, then play three simultaneously!

6.3 Beam Steering

Modern RF systems (5G, satellite, tactical arrays, devices, cell phones) can focus signals:

Narrow beams

Aimed precisely at the head

Minimizing stray interference

This would explain how the effect can remain local and targeted even indoors.

6.4 Mass Deployment of Nano-Elements

CNTs and graphene-based microstructures are:

Cheap to produce

Easily aerosolized

Capable of sticking to biological tissues (CNTs can even enter cells!)

Resonant across wide frequency ranges

This is not science fiction—industry uses similar materials in sensors, composites, and biosurfaces today.

7. Where This Leaves Us

My experiments show:

The signal can be disrupted.

The system adapts quickly.

Automated jamming works only temporarily.

Cognitive radio behaviour strongly suggests non-civilian tech.

Multi-frequency behaviour suggests multiple resonant nanoparticles.

Is this a complete explanation? No.

But the patterns I observed are not random—they are consistent with engineered RF-nano interaction systems.

8. Where to from here?

Precise targeting and jamming of peak frequencies appears to come with some limitations. If the systems broadcasting can hop frequencies over a wide band a better solution would have to be generating radio interference over a wide band which could be done using a high voltage converter and creating a stop gap that generates a broadband chaotic signal of noise.

Of course this comes with it’s own problems yet it hasn’t stopped some clever ones from producing products such as the Silent Knight and others. Silent Knight offers an excellent solution that uses this very concept of producing noise across a wide band of the radio spectrum.

The effectiveness of this technique has been corroborated by Targeted Justice and many targets who have purchased this solution.

Visit → Target Source LLC

Those who cannot afford to purchase on of these devices, there are alternatives for those who are handy with a soldering iron. High Voltage Converters (HVCs) are low voltage to high voltage out components that you can purchase for relatively cheap (less than $20) off eBay or Amazon. In the coming weeks I intend to explore the use of these devices and possibly show people how they can use these to create their own version of the silent knight for around $100.

I also hope to outline my success with this and what attacks it is effective against.

This is all Time Permitting... Unfortunately I have so many ideas, articles and tasks on my list and not nearly enough time to do them. This program MUST BE EXPOSED. And I intend to do everything within my power to EXPOSE it.

Peace!

