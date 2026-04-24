Vibrating Feet, Microstrands & Gaffer Tape!

I’m here today to show you something I found in my own home.

I took a piece of gaffer tape and pressed it against the bottom of my clean feet after walking around inside my house for just half an hour. Then I put that tape under my microscope at 200x magnification.

What I found was shocking. The tape was covered in tiny fibers — black, red, and blue. I believe these are carbon-based micro-ribbons, made up of carbon nanotech formed into ribbons.

They are highly conductive, extremely durable, and they don’t burn. They don’t deform in water. They are designed to turn your body into an antenna — to make your body hyper-sensitive to certain targeted EMF frequencies.

Every day I experience vibrations in my feet and body, sleep disruption, voices in my head, and heating and burning effects. These fibers, coupled with targeted electromagnetic frequency, account for the majority of it. These strands are everywhere in my environment. They’re in my bed, in my carpet, on my skin and clothes. I am in a constant battle just to clear my environment of them.

This is the physical evidence of the targeting system I’ve been talking about. This is what they are using to track and harass us.

These fibers on your hands allow you to feel electrical fields. I can locate where electrical cables are running in the walls of the house with my hands. When I am covered in these, I can also feel EMF beams with my hands. If this tech is present inside the body — under the skin, in organs, or along nerves or muscles — imagine what they can do. These can be made to generate current. Could this be how they are inducing pain in various parts of the body?

These can be made of self-assembling nano tech — not visible even under a microscope until it assembles to this size. This is why you will find strands under varied levels of assembly. They will continue to assemble if there is nano dust designed to do this. They will assemble in warm, moist environments like our lungs and our blood. Could this be why people are finding all types of artifacts in their bodies and blood?

I believe these fibers can also be attracted to targets using Electrostatic Deposition (ESD) — which is done by inducing an ionic charge in a target to make these fibers be attracted to them.

I also believe they can steer these particles when they are airborne. Even inside a house. They seem to be able to get into houses through any unsealed holes, gaps, or drafts. Or is something else happening?

I’m going to keep showing you what I find, piece by piece, until the world understands what is happening.

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