Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sjeu's avatar
Sjeu
2dEdited

Good point about the target part! And a change in terminology seems on point. Also to regain agency. Just a thought; Not to minimize the victim part and the immense damage that is caused by these parasites but SAP-title (Special Acces Program -Title) may also fit in.

We are foremost people and even though all involuntary induced hardship, I'd rather identify with being human then with being called a victim. Also, this horrible business and what they violently steal from me is not what carries me or defines me as a human being.

They extract a specifically engineered artificially distorted - fragment that does not represent who I am and I don't want it to be projected or attached to it as I am a whole and worthy human being.

The word -Title creates somewhat anonymous boundaries around what they enforce, induce and extract and the word SAP-title, releases me as a human being from what they make of what they take.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jamie Rice's avatar
Jamie Rice
2d

I prefer not to use the word victim because of the attached meaning. How about Targeted Survivors of covert special access programs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gecko Pico and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture