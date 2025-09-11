We are NOT Targeted Individuals (TIs). We are Victims of Special Access Programs (VSAPs)
The new term I am going to use to describe those being wrongly persecuted by government Special Access Programs.
The term Targeted Individual or TI is used to describe a growing number of innocent civilians who have been targeted by a covert military and intel based programs that uses gang-stalking and the use of covert weapons systems to survey, harass & torture.
The term is misleading due to "Targeted" making it sound like they deserve this. The term "Target" is commonly used to describe accused criminals on many crime series on television and in real life. But the reality is, that the majority of these people are innocent of any crimes.
I suggest we use the term:
👉 Victims of Special Access Programs or just VSAPs.
It flips their own bureaucratic jargon makes a lot of sense & works on several levels:
Clarity: Keeps the bureaucratic/military terminology intact (SAPs are a known category), but reframes it from the victim’s perspective.
Authority: Sounds less dismissive or fringe than “targeted individuals.” It places the phenomenon in a systemic, military-intel context.
Innocence: By saying “Victims of…” it removes the suggestion that the person has done something to deserve being targeted.
Memorability: It’s short, acronym-based (like official programs), so it could spread within advocacy and documentation.
I will en-devour to utilise this term from now on.
Good point about the target part! And a change in terminology seems on point. Also to regain agency. Just a thought; Not to minimize the victim part and the immense damage that is caused by these parasites but SAP-title (Special Acces Program -Title) may also fit in.
We are foremost people and even though all involuntary induced hardship, I'd rather identify with being human then with being called a victim. Also, this horrible business and what they violently steal from me is not what carries me or defines me as a human being.
They extract a specifically engineered artificially distorted - fragment that does not represent who I am and I don't want it to be projected or attached to it as I am a whole and worthy human being.
The word -Title creates somewhat anonymous boundaries around what they enforce, induce and extract and the word SAP-title, releases me as a human being from what they make of what they take.
I prefer not to use the word victim because of the attached meaning. How about Targeted Survivors of covert special access programs.