The term Targeted Individual or TI is used to describe a growing number of innocent civilians who have been targeted by a covert military and intel based programs that uses gang-stalking and the use of covert weapons systems to survey, harass & torture.

The term is misleading due to "Targeted" making it sound like they deserve this. The term "Target" is commonly used to describe accused criminals on many crime series on television and in real life. But the reality is, that the majority of these people are innocent of any crimes.

I suggest we use the term:

👉 Victims of Special Access Programs or just VSAPs.

It flips their own bureaucratic jargon makes a lot of sense & works on several levels:

Clarity: Keeps the bureaucratic/military terminology intact (SAPs are a known category), but reframes it from the victim’s perspective.

Authority: Sounds less dismissive or fringe than “targeted individuals.” It places the phenomenon in a systemic, military-intel context .

Innocence: By saying “Victims of…” it removes the suggestion that the person has done something to deserve being targeted.

Memorability: It’s short, acronym-based (like official programs), so it could spread within advocacy and documentation.

I will en-devour to utilise this term from now on.