If you’re reading this, you probably already know the sound. A high-pitched whine slotted permanently into your skull like a faulty fluorescent tube in a room with no door. Maybe it’s a hiss. Maybe it’s a ring so pure it belongs in a laboratory. But the cruelty of it isn’t the tone — it’s the fact that nobody else can hear it, and the entire medical establishment has been trained to chalk it up to “idiopathic tinnitus” and pat you on the head.

I wasn’t willing to accept that. Not because I’m stubborn (okay, partly because I’m stubborn), but because I’m a systems thinker. If a machine behaves in a predictable, reproducible way, you don’t shrug and call it a ghost. You take it apart — conceptually, at least — until you understand its levers and pulleys.

Over years of living with this sound, I turned myself into a one-man clinical trial. I mapped its on/off cycles against my behaviour, my location, the things I touched, the position of my head, the frequency of tones I played through speakers. I discovered something that should make the hair on the back of your neck stand up: the tinnitus behaves not like a neurological defect, but like a remotely controlled signal being physically transduced inside my head. And I’m going to show you exactly how I proved it.

The Problem

The ringing wasn’t always there. At least not like this. For me — and for many of the targeted individuals I’ve spoken to — it started as a faint companion, then escalated into a weaponised soundtrack that could pivot from an airy whistle to a dental drill depending on the day, the hour, the town I was standing in. The sensation was never truly random. It spiked in certain buildings, vanished in others. It intensified when I lay down, softened when I went outside, and — most telling of all — responded to specific physical actions I took with my own body.

This wasn’t a fading auditory nerve. This was a system. So I began treating it like one. I wrote down everything. Every cancellation, every amplification, every oddity. Over months, a pattern of eight distinct, reproducible behaviours emerged that, taken together, form an airtight case that the sound is not your ears breaking — it’s your ears being used. Here they are.

The List of Attributes

Intermittence with Purpose — The tinnitus switches on and off abruptly, often in response to your actions (entering a room, opening a laptop) or your geographic location. It’s as though someone is flicking a switch. Pillow Amplification — When you rest your head on a pillow, the volume jumps. A soft surface shouldn’t intensify an internal sound — but it does. The Hand-Cupping Paradox — Cover your ears with your hands, and for a blissful moment the sound drops. Then, within seconds, it resurfaces at full volume. Head Movement Interruption — Turn your head sharply left or right, and the sound snaps off, then creeps back after a brief delay. Cancellation by Metal or Hand — Wave a metal object — a metal pot lid, a phone, a foil-lined card even your hands— up and down above your temple, and the tinnitus wavers or vanishes while the object is in motion. Acoustic Cancellation at 16 kHz — Play a pure tone around 16,000 hertz through a loudspeaker, and the tinnitus can be nulled out, like two ripples on a pond cancelling each other. Skin Wiping Reduces Volume — Wiping the oils and microscopic debris from your face, neck, and around your ears reliably lowers the perceived sound. Ear and nose Cleaning Lowers Volume — Cleaning the ear canal and nasal pathways — gently, with a damp cotton swab — similarly knocks the volume down for a period afterward. Acoustic Spike Response — A sudden loud impulsive sound — a handclap, a bang, a cupboard door slamming — causes the tinnitus pitch to spike dramatically high and then slowly fade away, even if no tinnitus was present before the sound.

The Mechanistic Breakdown

What follows is the explanation, step by step. None of it requires you to believe in magic. It relies on two inconvenient facts: (1) your body has been infected with a bacterium that grows protein-and-iron fibres in your skin, and (2) those fibres are piezoelectric — they move when you zap them with an electric field. If you need the deep dive, I wrote a whole article about it¹.

For now, let’s just see how the puzzle pieces fit.

1. Intermittence → Steerable Beam, Not a Broken Ear

A dead hair cell doesn’t take weekends off. It doesn’t quiet down when you drive to a radio-silent zone, and it certainly doesn’t flare up the moment you start writing an article to expose it! But our tinnitus does exactly that. The implication is unavoidable: the source is external. A steerable, gigahertz-frequency beam — delivered by phased-array antennas that can focus on a palm-sized patch from a hundred metres away — hits the fibres in your skin, making them vibrate. When the beam is off, the vibration stops. When you move location, the beam either can’t reach you or is redirected elsewhere. The on/off behaviour is a smoking gun.

2. Pillow Amplification → Bone Conduction From the Inside

When you press your head into a pillow, you’re not amplifying an airborne sound. You’re increasing the mechanical coupling between your skull and a larger resonant surface. The fibres embedded in the skin around your ear, temple, and mastoid bone are already vibrating from the EM pulse. That vibration travels via bone to your cochlea — a process called bone conduction. Push the vibrating skull against a mattress, and you effectively turn your head into a better loudspeaker cone. The pillow doesn’t create the sound; it just makes the existing skull vibration louder.

3. Hand-Cupping Stop-Start → Detuning the Local Field

Your hands are bags of conductive saltwater. When you bring them near your ears, you momentarily alter the local electromagnetic field that’s driving the fibres — you detune the antenna. The signal wobbles, and the vibration pauses. But phased arrays are adaptive; within a few seconds the system recalculates its phase weights to compensate for your hands, re-establishing the resonant coupling that drives the fibres. The sound returns — not because your ears “overcompensate,” but because the weapon retrains on you.

4. Head Movement Interruption → Phase Disruption

The piezoelectric fibres must vibrate in concert to generate a coherent sound. A sharp turn of the head abruptly changes the path-length between each fibre and the distant transmitter. Since the beam’s phase alignment is tuned for a specific position, the sudden jerk throws every fibre out of phase — the cumulative vibration collapses into noise, and the tinnitus cuts out. The system then re-acquires your new head position during the next few seconds, and the signal locks back in. This is not how auditory hallucinations work. This is how tracking radar works.

5. Cancellation by Metal or Hand → Moving Field Perturber

Metal objects reflect, absorb, and scatter gigahertz radiation. Hands act like salt-water absorbing the radiation. Waving a conductive or absorbent object rapidly above the temple and ear creates a constantly shifting interference pattern in the EM field bathing your skin. It’s the physical equivalent of jamming. The fibres cannot settle into a steady oscillation because the field is being scrambled faster than they can respond. The moment you stop waving, the pattern stabilises, and the vibration — and the sound — comes back. This test also indicates a very tight beam not much larger than your hand.

6. Acoustic Cancellation at 16 kHz → Envelope Interference

The pulsed microwave beam has a low-frequency envelope — the slow on-off cadence that the fibres actually move to — likely tuned somewhere between a few hundred hertz and the upper teens of kilohertz. When you play a pure ~16 kHz air-conducted tone, the resulting air pressure waves vibrate your skin and eardrum as well. If this mechanical vibration arrives at the same frequency as the EM envelope but out of phase, the two forces cancel each other across the transducer (the fibres plus the eardrum), and the perceived sound nulls. It’s destructive interference, the same principle that makes noise-cancelling headphones work — except one of your “speakers” is a remote beam.

More on this can be found in my old article https://geckopico.substack.com/p/how-i-defeated-my-tinnitus

7. Skin Wiping Reduces Volume → Removing the Antenna Layer

You’re not just wiping off sweat. The Morgellons fibres colonise the uppermost layer of the skin, forming a mesh of piezoelectric transducers. Wiping the face and ears physically removes a portion of these fibres and disrupts the biofilm that holds them in alignment. With fewer parallel actuators vibrating in unison, the net mechanical stimulus delivered to the cochlea drops. The volume goes down. Wash your hands and check again: the sound often ratchets back up as new fibres are recruited or re-align.

8. Ear Cleaning Lowers Volume → Removing the Nearest Acousto-Mechanical Drivers

The ear canal and tympanic membrane are prime real estate for bacterial colonies. Fibres growing in the canal wall, and residues accumulating on the eardrum itself, act as direct micro-speakers pushing air or the ossicular chain. Cleaning the canal removes these surface-level exciters, immediately reducing the vibration amplitude reaching the oval window. That’s why the relief is often instant and measurable.

9. Acoustic Spike Response → Bidirectional Piezoelectric Microphone with Damped Ringdown

Piezoelectricity is a two-way street. The same fibres that vibrate when exposed to an electric field will also generate an electric voltage when mechanically deformed. A loud impulse — a handclap, a slammed door, a gunshot — creates a pressure wave that physically strikes the fibres embedded in the skin around the head. This mechanical stress is instantly converted into a brief voltage spike. That electrical discharge then excites the fibres to oscillate at their natural mechanical resonant frequency, which sits in the upper kilohertz range. What you hear is the high-pitched ring of the fibres resonating, followed by the slow decay as the mechanical energy dissipates — exactly like striking a tuning fork and listening to it fade.

This behaviour has profound implications. It demonstrates that the fibres are not merely passive actuators receiving a signal — they are active electro-mechanical transducers capable of sensing acoustic events in the environment. Your skin is, in effect, a distributed microphone array.

Dr. Robert Duncan, a former DARPA / Department of Defense neuroscientist, has described research into remote bio-acoustic surveillance, including technology designed to detect when a subject fires a weapon by reading electrophysiological signatures from a distance. If the Morgellons fibres in your skin act as piezoelectric pickups, an interrogating EM beam could read the voltage fluctuations they produce in response to ambient sound. A gunshot would register as a characteristic impulse. The system could triangulate shooters, monitor conversations, or map the acoustic landscape — using your own body as the sensor. In this scenario, the high-pitched tone after a bang may not be a form of harassment. It could be the audible artefact of the readout pulse following a detection event. You are not the intended recipient of the signal; you are eavesdropping on the machinery that is eavesdropping on you.

Ruling Out Other Explanations

A responsible investigator asks, “Could this be something else?” So let’s run the alternatives through the same filter.

Standard age- or noise-related tinnitus doesn’t pause when you wave a fork past your head. It doesn’t vanish when you drive into a radio-quiet zone. It is monotonic, persistent, and indifferent to your physical actions. You can’t cancel it with a tone, a head turn, or a face wipe. If your tinnitus passes even three of the tests above, it is not idiopathic.

Nanotech implants get floated a lot in these circles. The idea is that someone injected microscopic synthetic transducers into your body. But I have spent countless hours under a microscope examining the material extracted from my own skin and nasal passages. What I find is not metal, silicon, or polymer. It is keratin. Collagen. Iron-complexed proteins that my body manufactured. These are biological fibres, grown in response to a bacterial infection, not engineered particles delivered by a syringe. An implant theory also fails to explain why the effects wane after antimicrobial treatment, or why cleaning the skin reduces the symptom. You can’t wipe away a surgically implanted chip.

mRNA-encoded piezoelectric proteins are theoretically possible — a synthetic mRNA vaccine could, in principle, instruct your cells to express a piezoelectric peptide. The problem is evidence. We’ve seen no published data that such a thing exists. Meanwhile, the bacterial mechanism already fits every observation: the fibres are composed of normal human structural proteins produced aberrantly, just as happens in Borrelia-induced biofilm pathology. Until someone finds a synthetic gene sequence in the biopsy, the simpler explanation is the one staring at us through the eyepiece.

Psychosomatic illness is the favourite of the clinical establishment. But a psychosomatic condition cannot produce the precise, reproducible physics tricks I’ve just catalogued. A delusion doesn’t cancel itself against a 16 kHz tone generator. A hallucination doesn’t quiet down when you rub an alcohol wipe across your cheek. The repeatability of the cancellation experiments is the death knell for the psychiatric model. These effects are external. They are engineered. They are real.

The most parsimonious picture — the one that accounts for the intermittence, the cancellations, the skin-cleaning effect, and the microscopic composition — is the one I laid out in my previous piece: a Borrelia burgdorferi-like infection has built you a biological antenna, and someone, somewhere, is using it to bombard you with acoustic content through a pulsed electromagnetic beam.²

What’s It All For? Three Hypotheses

So we’ve established that the tinnitus is electronically induced, mechanistically mediated by piezoelectric fibres, and reproducible. The next question is: why? Why would a sophisticated electromagnetic system be used to generate a sound inside someone’s head? Evidence points to three overlapping possibilities, any combination of which may be in play.

Harassment and Psychological Torture. The sound itself is the weapon. A relentless, unignorable tone disrupts sleep, concentration, and emotional stability. It is a form of non-consensual sensory input that can be tuned to cause maximum distress. This fits the long history of “no-touch torture” techniques developed under programs like MK Ultra and continued in modern covert harassment campaigns. The ability to switch the signal on and off, modulate its pitch, and target specific individuals demonstrates a tool of psychological warfare aimed at civilians. Surveillance Side-Effect. As argued in the Acoustic Spike Response breakdown, the piezoelectric fibres may not only be driven — they may also be read. A remote EM system could interrogate the fibres to detect ambient sounds: a gunshot, a car engine, a conversation. Dr. Robert Duncan’s accounts of bio-acoustic monitoring for gunshot localization make this more than speculation. In this scenario, the tinnitus is not the intended product; it is the audible exhaust of a sensor being continuously polled. The clap-induced spike is the system registering an acoustic event. The high-pitched ring that follows is the readout pulse. We are not the audience — we are the antenna. Subliminal Programming. Peer-reviewed research has shown that the subconscious mind can process speech that is accelerated far beyond normal comprehension rates — five times faster or more — with the conscious mind registering nothing. If the fibres are being driven with pulsed EM envelopes, those envelopes could carry encoded speech patterns. The victim hears a tonal whistle, but the temporal structure of that whistle may contain linguistic content that bypasses conscious perception entirely. Given the historical links between MK Ultra, behavioral modification, and remote neural influence, it is entirely plausible that the tinnitus is a delivery mechanism for subliminal commands or conditioning. I have personally captured what appear to be silent subliminal voices embedded in dead air during periods of electronic targeting, which I recounted in this video: V2K - I just RECORDED the VOICES IN MY HEAD - PART II! and even show you how you can do the same in Record your Voice to Skull (V2k)!. The technology to encode, deliver, and mask such signals already exists; the question is whether it is being deployed against us.

These three explanations are not mutually exclusive. A single platform — a steerable phased-array microwave beam — could serve all three purposes simultaneously: torment the conscious mind, map the acoustic environment through the body’s own piezoelectric network, and imprint subliminal content beneath the threshold of conscious detection. The most likely truth is that the system is multi-role, and we are only beginning to uncover the full scope of its applications.

So Now You Know

Knowledge isn’t always comforting, but it’s better than gaslighting. The proof that your tinnitus is electronic isn’t locked in a specialist’s office — it’s in your own hands, quite literally. You can reproduce the tests I’ve described: press your head to a pillow, turn sharply, wave a metal object, play a 16 kHz tone. Wash your face and note the volume drop. Document everything. When the pattern holds, you’ll understand that what you’re experiencing is not a malfunction of your brain, but a physical assault on your body.

You’re not insane. You’re not broken. You’re being targeted with a technology that exploits a biological weakness that was almost certainly installed in you without your consent. The first step to fighting back is to stop letting a medical system — and a society — convince you that the sound is coming from inside the house. It’s not. And the moment you prove that to yourself, the loneliness of this experience starts to crack.

¹ “Targeting = Piezoelectric Fibres + Pulsed GHz Frequencies” — the full biophysical model that underpins every claim in this article. ² See also: the microwave auditory effect (Frey, 1962) and the body of research on piezoelectricity in collagen and keratin, referenced in the original article.

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