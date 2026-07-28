Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Ms.Yuse's avatar
Ms.Yuse
2h

I’ve had it since as along as I can remember. Even as a child, however, I also have ABOVE average hearing! I’ve had my hearing tested many times. When I was a child, adolescents, as a teenager then when I joined the Navy (they wanted me SONAR!) and again just recently… again tested above average!

I read an article as a teenager that was about the bariatric pressure and how that could affect people’s hearing with high pitched sounds & I thought to myself… so people don’t normally hear what I’m hearing ALL the time?!?

I’ve always just dealt with it. I do notice it will change pitch or tones as you described in this thread. I’m extremely impressed with your in depth analysis & was literally touching my face when reading the part about skin touching! I nearly choked from laughing so hard!

I’ve been an insomniac since I can remember, however, lately I’ve been better rested because I started listening to different frequencies thru earbuds at night. It definitely seems to be helping me get better rest than I have over the years.

Not sure if you’ve ever done any testing with other frequencies or not… I’d be MORE than interested to know what you learn! 🫶🏼😎

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

My fist experience with tinnitus was very shortly after I had a DDT...er..."polio" jab when I was about 23 - 45+ years ago. It has been constant, and rarely deviates. I reported it to My doctor at the time and He said there was nothing He could do and I would have to live with it.

I rarely even think about it, but when I do, it's there, a constant high pitch that does not seem to hinder My hearing any.

Lately, though, one ear or the other will shift tones, lower on the scale, and get louder - for 5 to 15 seconds. And then it's back to that familiar whine...

Interesting reading, this! Thank You!

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