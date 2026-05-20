Wednesday Rant - 6G shielding and more...

This video doesn’t contain solutions… It contains honesty. This is all I have left after a another night of terror…
I am still in the process of finding solutions… But if you haven’t already please support our brother OnionheadAndrew who is full of amazing information and insights.
I intend to try out building absorbing microwave panels soon and I will let you know how that goes.
Much love and strength to your all.
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