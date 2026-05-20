Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Wednesday Rant - 6G shielding and more...

Back to square one with attacks and looking for solutions.
Gecko Pico's avatar
Gecko Pico
May 20, 2026

This video doesn’t contain solutions… It contains honesty. This is all I have left after a another night of terror…

I am still in the process of finding solutions… But if you haven’t already please support our brother OnionheadAndrew who is full of amazing information and insights.

I intend to try out building absorbing microwave panels soon and I will let you know how that goes.

Much love and strength to your all.

All of my material is free in a bid to ensure the greatest reach and in the spirit of sharing knowledge and collective growth. Subscribe and share freely!

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