Wednesday Rant - 6G shielding and more...

This video doesn’t contain solutions… It contains honesty. This is all I have left after a another night of terror…

I am still in the process of finding solutions… But if you haven’t already please support our brother OnionheadAndrew who is full of amazing information and insights.

I intend to try out building absorbing microwave panels soon and I will let you know how that goes.

Much love and strength to your all.

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