Over the past few years I have been through what one might call an awakening… But while most associate awakening as something that allows us to be more in touch with the world, and therefore live a happier and more fulfilling life, mine has been forced upon me, having an effect akin to being slapped awake by a wet cold snapper!

The information I impart will not be for the feint of heart. It might also come across as opinionated. One thing is for sure that whatever I write will come from the heart.

Much of what I share will be focused on solutions to the very dark problems humanity as a whole currently faces.

I decided to start this newsletter to ensure I could reach an audience without the blatant censorship and mind games of big tech, associated Intel Agencies and related entities.

Politics, science, technology, religion, health, mental health, psychology and the occult are just some of the fields I am passionate about.

Ever since I was a child I have recognized the striking divide perpetuated between science and religion. I couldn’t understand why the two could not co-exist.

Now I recognize that the two were kept separate for the same reasons many great divides exist today. Simply to create division and prevent unity and the sharing of knowledge and information that would lead to better understanding, thriving, compassion and more harmonious world in general.

Those who exist at the lofty top of the food chain are well aware of the threat UNITY OF THE PEOPLE poses on their continued domination of the planet. They prefer to continue selling us snake oil and inciting hate between us. Their greed and lust for power is just too great. And their fear of the people and retribution is palpable.

So without further ado I would like to invite you to join me as I share with you my findings and hopefully build a community of like minded individuals who can grow and thrive together. Help me formulate a powerful elixir for the world that allows us all to emanate brightly and illuminate the darkness leaving only healing, understanding, compassion and peace in it’s place…

