This morning, as I sat over breakfast, I looked out across our garden and noticed a sudden commotion — a flurry of birds wheeling and darting through the air. It took a moment to understand what was unfolding: a crow had tried to snatch two baby pigeons from a nest tucked into a tree in our yard.

The birds were chasing it. Not just the mother pigeon, but honeyeaters, finches — birds of every kind that I see in our garden day after day. Different species, all rallying together, driving that crow away. The crow stood there, bold and black, right beside one of the little babies it had pulled from the nest and dropped. One had fallen onto the outdoor table; the other lay on the ground. I ran out and chased it off, and the birds flew after it too, pursuing it hundreds of metres down the road until it was gone. It came back once more, and we shooed it away again. Each time, the birds of all kinds rallied together to chase away the threat.

When it was over, I put on gloves, gathered up the two tiny pigeons, and found the nest — right there in our yard, so close I had never even known it was there. I fetched a ladder and gently returned the babies to their nest. Then I waited, keeping watch for half an hour, until the mother finally returned and was reunited with her chicks.

And the whole thing made me think.

Isn't it funny that these birds — a community I see every single day — knew exactly what to do the moment a threat appeared? They banded together, regardless of species or colour or kind. None of that mattered. They faced the danger as one, and they drove it out of the place they call home. To protect their precious offspring.

Couldn't we humans take a page from their book? It is baffling that we, who consider ourselves far more intelligent than the beasts, can be so easily misled by the crow — the thing that represents darkness, mystery and the unknown. That is what so many of us are facing now: a faceless enemy we do not fully understand. Dark, the crow has always symbolised the void, death, disease, pestilence — much like the darkness that has filled the hearts of those who take it upon themselves to rule over humanity.

The birds simply know how to handle it. They face the threat head on. They rally. They work together to rid their home of it, helping one another without hesitation. And yet it is so strange that we humans cannot seem to do the same. Every day we are fed divisive tactics on the news — this ethnic group against that one, man against woman, race against race, religion against religion. Somehow, we are too easily fooled to come together the way the birds do so naturally, to rid our community of the threat we all share.

Maybe it is time we all came together against those who wish us and our families harm also. Those who wish to take advantage of us all would surely fail if we were to stand together the same way that the birds did today.

Perhaps this is a sign of things to come.

GET EDUCATED! Check out my latest project NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!