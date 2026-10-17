Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Jason Hidenrite's avatar
Jason Hidenrite
Oct 17

Excellent post! I spend as much time in nature as I can, although my V2K travels through birds chirping, water running from a faucet, and just about any sound.

This is not only effecting us, but animals and nature too. If they can alter human emotions, and we have the ability to rationalize, imagine what they can do to animals and birds. The entire natural order of the earth is being changed and there will be consequences.

I thank you for your kindness and your empathy. That is what they are trying to destroy in you. Not just your resilience, but how you are able to endure torture and still be a light in the world.

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Sandra Vanyo's avatar
Sandra Vanyo
Oct 17

Beautiful story. Beautiful example of how a species can teach bonding, surviving and love. Our planet is seriously lacking in the support and caring of its fellow human beings. Greed, control and money are the driving forces here.

Gecko, you are a wonderful example of caring and love after all that you have been and are still going through. Peace, love, healing and love to you!

Sandy

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