How can one apply this in a US Court though? Early in our publication's history, one of our contributors was investigating the ritualistic murder of a young woman after police marked her kidnapping, gang-rape, and murder as 'death by exposure' in order to protect a lucrative real estate development that was slated to be constructed on the ruined power plant where her lifeless, frozen corpse was found by squatters that had been living in it. After the article was published and went viral on local social media circles, he began being repeatedly harassed by the local police. At one point, they sent a very attractive young woman to offer him 'sex for drugs' but as he did not use drugs and had no interest in a woman half his age that was clearly a trashy whore junkie snitch - he sent her on her way and she immediately hopped into a waiting police SUV and sped away. They had attempted to set him up to silence him. Once they realized this was not going to work they used more direct methods, while walking down the street one evening, he was beaten and robbed by several unknown attackers who chased him into a nearby building where he was promptly arrested for 'criminal trespassing'. He was told a guilty plea would result in 2 weeks in jail. He ended up serving years in a county jail for his 'crime' of running for his life. I have been attempting to help him file an appeal so he can sue the county that was behind this travesty of justice but the court is now stonewalling all his appeals behind bureaucracy. After years of litigation, they still have no made a decision on his case. This is a violation of Due Process laws. We have reported it to the agencies and misconduct boards that are supposed to regulate this behavior and they simply do nothing. He is currently in hiding and afraid for his life after the real estate developer backed out of the $400 million deal to build a recycling center on the site the girl was found in. He has filed multiple petitions to have the girl's death reopened as a homicide which have all been ignored. The court is clearly protecting a conspiratorial group with connections to the legal system itself. The Judge in the case is worth nearly $100 million and is involved in local real estate dealings. We believe that he was one of the movers and shakers in the city that would have directly benefited from this real estate deal and that his entire situation is punishment for him costing these disgusting vermin tens of millions of dollars by attempting to expose what happened to that poor girl. To this day, no one has looked into his assault or her death. Records have been scrubbed, the site after sitting derelict for 40 years was bulldozed to cover up evidence of her murder, local police have threatened his life claiming 'We RUN this town!'

On paper, resistance seems like something you can actually accomplish but simply saying 'your law is unjust and therefore does not apply to me' does not work in a court of law.

Think, are they really laws or rules that many obey? I was blacklisted, health harmed, information withheld by people following unspoken rules that they somehow want to hold me accountable to.

