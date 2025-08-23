This quote is a strong maxim of Natural Law thinking. It reflects the principle that law is a two-way covenant: if it ceases to protect the living man or woman, it loses its moral and lawful force over them. In essence, it’s saying:

Law as protection, not domination, The true purpose of law is to safeguard rights, life, and liberty. If it becomes a tool of control, oppression, or corporate regulation instead, it steps outside its rightful bounds.

Withdrawal of consent, Statutory “laws” only operate through consent and assumption. When the law ceases to protect, you can rebut consent and stand on Natural/Divine Law instead.

Practical application, Acting accordingly doesn’t mean reckless defiance, but asserting your standing, refusing unlawful orders, and making your own lawful framework (e.g., private trusts, covenants, affidavits, notices).

It ties into the old maxim: “Lex injusta non est lex”, an unjust law is no law at all.

When the so-called “law” ceases to protect, it ceases to bind.

Law was never meant to be a weapon of tyranny or a corporate tool for extracting obedience. Its sole purpose is to guard the rights, freedoms, and dignity of living men and women. The moment it betrays that purpose, by shielding corruption, punishing innocence, or turning free people into property, it abdicates its own legitimacy.

At that point, the covenant is broken. What remains is not law but fraud, masquerading as authority. And fraud obliges no one. As Blackstone declared, “Where the law ends, tyranny begins.” As St. Augustine taught, “An unjust law is no law at all.”

Therefore, act accordingly:

Withdraw consent to unlawful control.

Stand upon Natural and Divine Law.

Recognize your inherent sovereignty.

Refuse to be ruled by statutes that protect no one but the corrupt.

The law is a shield, not a cage. If it no longer shields you, it has no claim upon you.