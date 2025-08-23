"When the Law no longer Protects you, It No Longer Applies to you!"
A look at why Natural Law is so important in a world where law has become a tool of oppression.
This quote is a strong maxim of Natural Law thinking. It reflects the principle that law is a two-way covenant: if it ceases to protect the living man or woman, it loses its moral and lawful force over them. In essence, it’s saying:
Law as protection, not domination, The true purpose of law is to safeguard rights, life, and liberty. If it becomes a tool of control, oppression, or corporate regulation instead, it steps outside its rightful bounds.
Withdrawal of consent, Statutory “laws” only operate through consent and assumption. When the law ceases to protect, you can rebut consent and stand on Natural/Divine Law instead.
Practical application, Acting accordingly doesn’t mean reckless defiance, but asserting your standing, refusing unlawful orders, and making your own lawful framework (e.g., private trusts, covenants, affidavits, notices).
It ties into the old maxim: “Lex injusta non est lex”, an unjust law is no law at all.
When the so-called “law” ceases to protect, it ceases to bind.
Law was never meant to be a weapon of tyranny or a corporate tool for extracting obedience. Its sole purpose is to guard the rights, freedoms, and dignity of living men and women. The moment it betrays that purpose, by shielding corruption, punishing innocence, or turning free people into property, it abdicates its own legitimacy.
At that point, the covenant is broken. What remains is not law but fraud, masquerading as authority. And fraud obliges no one. As Blackstone declared, “Where the law ends, tyranny begins.” As St. Augustine taught, “An unjust law is no law at all.”
Therefore, act accordingly:
Withdraw consent to unlawful control.
Stand upon Natural and Divine Law.
Recognize your inherent sovereignty.
Refuse to be ruled by statutes that protect no one but the corrupt.
The law is a shield, not a cage. If it no longer shields you, it has no claim upon you.
How can one apply this in a US Court though? Early in our publication's history, one of our contributors was investigating the ritualistic murder of a young woman after police marked her kidnapping, gang-rape, and murder as 'death by exposure' in order to protect a lucrative real estate development that was slated to be constructed on the ruined power plant where her lifeless, frozen corpse was found by squatters that had been living in it. After the article was published and went viral on local social media circles, he began being repeatedly harassed by the local police. At one point, they sent a very attractive young woman to offer him 'sex for drugs' but as he did not use drugs and had no interest in a woman half his age that was clearly a trashy whore junkie snitch - he sent her on her way and she immediately hopped into a waiting police SUV and sped away. They had attempted to set him up to silence him. Once they realized this was not going to work they used more direct methods, while walking down the street one evening, he was beaten and robbed by several unknown attackers who chased him into a nearby building where he was promptly arrested for 'criminal trespassing'. He was told a guilty plea would result in 2 weeks in jail. He ended up serving years in a county jail for his 'crime' of running for his life. I have been attempting to help him file an appeal so he can sue the county that was behind this travesty of justice but the court is now stonewalling all his appeals behind bureaucracy. After years of litigation, they still have no made a decision on his case. This is a violation of Due Process laws. We have reported it to the agencies and misconduct boards that are supposed to regulate this behavior and they simply do nothing. He is currently in hiding and afraid for his life after the real estate developer backed out of the $400 million deal to build a recycling center on the site the girl was found in. He has filed multiple petitions to have the girl's death reopened as a homicide which have all been ignored. The court is clearly protecting a conspiratorial group with connections to the legal system itself. The Judge in the case is worth nearly $100 million and is involved in local real estate dealings. We believe that he was one of the movers and shakers in the city that would have directly benefited from this real estate deal and that his entire situation is punishment for him costing these disgusting vermin tens of millions of dollars by attempting to expose what happened to that poor girl. To this day, no one has looked into his assault or her death. Records have been scrubbed, the site after sitting derelict for 40 years was bulldozed to cover up evidence of her murder, local police have threatened his life claiming 'We RUN this town!'
On paper, resistance seems like something you can actually accomplish but simply saying 'your law is unjust and therefore does not apply to me' does not work in a court of law.
Think, are they really laws or rules that many obey? I was blacklisted, health harmed, information withheld by people following unspoken rules that they somehow want to hold me accountable to.