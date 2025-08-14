They curate and control from the shadows and have done for centuries. They are together but appear apart. They are members of secret societies, Freemasons, Jesuits, Club of Rome and more. Joined only by stealth, secret handshakes, signs and symbols. They are those who rule.

They have infiltrated many private corporations, government agencies and international organizations including the WHO, the UN, the WEF, the FED, the Vatican, Black Rock & Vanguard to name but a few.

They use controlled puppets to carry out their wills.



They are Satanist and worship the Pagan, Egyptian and other old world Gods.

They have developed methods and technologies with the aim to be OMNIPRESENT in this world. They have done this as an affront to God's ability to be all seeing and all knowing.

They have had surveillance that most people would not understand for decades. They have massive influence over nearly all industries in the world including politics, the media, health, Intel and Defense.



They even have control over peoples Urges, Beliefs and Actions!

They belong to no nation. They are Globalist.

They hold no responsibility for our life - but rather they hold us in contempt, seeing us more like cattle to be "managed" and controlled.

They despise God's creation and mean to pervert and dominate it.

They use God's given right of freewill against us. Allowing us to harm ourselves though our own decisions. Verily they aim to make us accomplice to their crimes.



They have kept much knowledge of the reality of this world for themselves to allow them to control and curate reality from the shadows.

They carefully curate the narrative shown on our media, science and taught in education facilities around the world.

They know it's easier to manage people's perceptions in order to continue to remain in power while we continue to do their bidding, all the while believing ourselves free.

They know that the best slave is one who does not realise they are a slave.

Their number one weapon is Deception.

They believe deception as a virtue and honesty as a weakness.

They believe themselves Gods and many of their actions are designed to taunt the Real Creator.



They believe in Signs, Symbolism and numerology.

They believe in the cycles of nature.

They realize the power of story and narrative as a way to guide and mislead people to their own demise.

They use language to twist and contort people's perceptions.

They believe in the power of Ritual and Attention. Energy flows where attention goes.

They believe in implied consent, given thorough one's actions or lack thereof. Those who don't speak up or act accordingly are seen as in agreement to whatever it is that they wish to do to us.

They are anti-Christ and all his teachings are deliberately twisted to encourage people to brake them.

They were here at the dawn of creation. They are temptation. They are the serpent in Eden. They are the reason for Treason. They revel in endless war and destruction.

They stand in solidarity with each other sworn by blood oath.

They mean us to harm ourselves. Believing that if we do this they are not karmicly responsible for their actions.

Division is one of their greatest tools.

They are the Moon to the Sun.

The Yin to the Yang.

The Dark to the Light.

The Death to the Life.

The Decay to the Growth.

Their ability to curate and control this world should never be underestimated.

Returning to the word of Christ is their main antidote!