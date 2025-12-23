It is an absolute tragedy what has happened in Bondi Beach Australia on December 15, 2025.

It is being spouted as the most horrific shooting in Australia since Port Arthur when 28 year old Martin Bryant, a young man with his life ahead of him, was framed for the expert shooting of more than 35 people.

The story was that this mentally challenged sharp shooter managed to shoot more than 30 people between the eyes shooting from the hip and expending only 50 bullets!

WOW! He might have been a little low in IQ but apparently, based on this story, this kid knew how to SHOOT!

A number of witnesses say it went differently to what was told to the public. In fact more locals reporting seeing a shooter who they DID NOT identify as Martin Bryant, with only 2 reporting who they thought it was Martin Bryant.

Due to the vast and pervasive practice of the Australian media to use itself as a mechanism to spread lies and propaganda, I have a habit when it comes to consuming Main stream News Media... The habit is asking the simple question that we all should ask when you see a news report:

“WHO BENEFITS??”

This isn’t being cynical or mistrusting. This is simply part of a process of CRITICAL ANALYSIS techniques that many people could also benefit from utilising.

WHO benefits from the event?

HOW is it being presented??

WHO benefits from the PERCEPTION/BIAS painted by the news report?

WHAT else is happening relating to this event AT THIS TIME??

Now let’s ask that question again... “WHO BENEFITS??” Well in the case of Martin Bryant, this was the event used to largely DISARM a large proportion of gun owners in Australia.

It gave rise to a country wide GUN BUYBACK scheme where all Automatic and many semi-automatic rifles and shotguns were PROHIBITED from private ownership. This 12 month buy-back scheme saw more than 650,000 weapons surrendered!

It also introduced strict laws regarding ownership of firearms, storage and introduced a firearm registry. Eligibility and the reasons for owning firearms were tightened significantly.

And today, in the shadow this event further calls from parliament to “overhaul gun laws” have already surfaced in media reports!

So WHO BENEFITS? Well who would benefit from disarming the public in a so called DEMOCRATIC society where shootings are as rare as hen’s teeth and the number of shootings compared to the USA is orders of magnitudes lower!?

But as is custom with those who rule, they never let a good opportunity go to waste.. In fact they have been known to CREATE these “opportunities” for exactly this reason!

Well to answer these questions, let’s first look at the details as they have been presented. What have they told us? What has been OBVIOUSLY excluded?

Police and government leaders labelled it an “antisemitic terror attack”. Today ex-Prime minister John Howard said that “We need to do something about the antisemitism in this country!”

But what ISN’T BEING TALKED ABOUT?? Obviously if you are going to investigate an incident such as this, shouldn’t the Country of Origin of the perpetrator be considered? Is this really an “Australian” issue or is this an issue between Israel and another country that has played out on Australian shores?

Shouldn’t the perpetrators RELIGION also be considered? If the issue exists between two religions than SURELY this should be considered in relation to the incident. Shouldn’t they be discussing the potential CONFLICTS between countries and not SCOLDING THE AUSTRALIAN PEOPLE for being anti-semites?

These are details that the police have withheld. They say it’s to protect certain communities. But really??

Next is the TIMING.. Keep in mind that much of the media in this country has close ties and affiliation with the Jewish community with many supporting the Zionist movement.

What hasn’t been released... The religious beliefs of the perpetrators. The immigration status of the father has not been clearly reported (not mentioned in headlines). The country of origin has not been disclosed.

1. Disarm the populace

In fact vast majority of shootings in Australia are by Authorities! And why would those in power wish to see the populace dis-armed? The most obvious answer to this is en-shrined in the US Constitution in the SECOND amendment.. The right to bare arms. Why did the founding fathers believe so strongly in this principal as to put it only second to the freedom of speech?

This was not to ensure that the people were protected from outside threats, but rather from threats from within.

The establishment wants the people 100% controllable.. They want don’t want a resistance. They want to be able to stomp on your face without consequence.

Already the states are moving to tighten the gun laws in the face of this attack.. They NEEDED this attack in order to introduce these stricter laws.

2. Justify war against Islamic states

3. Increase support for the Zionist community

Then there is the war between Israel and Iran. After the slaughter in Palestine the Zionists have turned their war machine against the Iranians.

In the past weeks more and more people appeared to be coming forward to speak out against the slaughter in Gaza. This event plays into pushing the common man from outrages back to guilt!

How dare you speak out against these people after they were killed on this beach!? Are you a supporter of people who shoot people on beaches (or those who kill woman and children and blow up hospitals and homes with bombs and missiles)?

There are no leaders in power in the west that do not bow to the Zionist agenda. This is not by accident.

Those who rule think nothing of sacrificing a small number of people from the Jewish community to allow them to bend the opinions and perceptions of the people and justify abhorrent actions in the name of “justice”.

The attack at Bondi looks like an orchestrated attack designed to achieve these ends. Before anyone denounces this as antisemetic realize YOUR PEOPLE WERE SACRIFICED for this ends.

