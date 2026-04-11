Many people wonder why SO MANY powerful figures—politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and institutional leaders—appear on lists like Epstein’s, implicated in sexual perversion, human trafficking, drug trafficking, targeting of innocents, and even murder.

This isn’t coincidence. It’s not random corruption. This is a systemic sickness deliberately cultivated at the highest levels of power.

Here’s how this foul system operates:

Taboo acts create unbreakable bonds among elites through shared perversion. When everyone participates in the same forbidden activities, they become inextricably tied by mutual sin. Loyalty becomes mandatory—speak out and you incriminate yourself and everyone else in the network. Blackmail and coercion are the primary tools of control. The system either recruits individuals with pre-existing perversions or deliberately perverts them through sophisticated brainwashing techniques, dangling forbidden fruit until they bite. Once compromised, they’re owned. Only the compromised are elevated to power. This is the crucial mechanism: you can nearly guarantee that if someone holds significant, lasting power in our current system, they’re complicit. Their position depends on their vulnerability to exposure. Clean individuals without compromising secrets are filtered out or destroyed. Normalization within the ranks transforms deviance into standard operating procedure. What begins as shocking becomes routine, then expected, then required. This perverse loyalty culture forces compliance with the globalist New World Order agenda—silence is purchased with shared guilt. The system self-perpetuates through fear and reward. Those inside protect the system to protect themselves. Advancement requires participation. Whistleblowers face not just career destruction but exposure of their own compelled transgressions.

This is how perversion and taboo are weaponized to seize control of institutions, cities, countries, and ultimately, our world. The pattern reveals a deliberate strategy of corruption-as-governance.

It is a contract sealed in bodily fluids and the blood of innocents—a modern feudal system where power is maintained through mutual assured destruction of reputation.

This requires no grand conspiracy theory. The world runs on systemic corruption and institutionalized self-preservation. The Epstein lists aren’t anomalies; they’re membership rosters. The scandal isn’t that it happened—the scandal is that it’s the system working exactly as designed.

The question isn’t “why are so many implicated?” but “how do we put those in power that aren’t!”?

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