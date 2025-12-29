A Return to Clear Skies — and a Stark Contrast

The past two weeks have brought back memories of the Mildura of old: clear blue skies without a cloud to be seen.

Over the last few years, blue-sky days have been the exception rather than the rule. Without the foul practice we are seeing worldwide—fumigating the populace—these days would have been clear and blue as is typical in the area. Instead, I have watched in horror as the skies are repeatedly filled with one thick, poisonous chemtrail after another.

For most people, this goes completely unnoticed. They are so thoroughly misled by the “contrail” lie that they immediately dismiss any discussion of chemtrails as “conspiracy talk.”

They could not be further from the truth.

People are willingly allowing a practice that sees themselves—and their children—inhaling chemicals that could see them suffering severe neurological issues well before the age of 50.

Poison in the Air, in the Home, and in the Body

This year, day after day, the skies, the air, and even my home have been filled with these poisonous substances, some of which are not only highly conductive but also electromagnetically active.

I have recorded the days affected and found that, on average, every second day is filled with this toxic fallout.

Today, they broke a two-week spell by doing what they usually do:

a light spray on the outskirts of town, allowing it to drift over residential areas on the wind.

NOTE: There were still four days in the past two weeks where light chemicals were sprayed, but far less than usual.

I have proven that part of the payload in these chemtrails is magnetically attracted and capable of inducing a wide range of symptoms when coupled with targeted EMF.

Documented Evidence and Microscopy

I have not only shown microscopy images of this material, but I have also provided clear, repeatable instructions on how anyone can capture evidence of this crime themselves.

I have written extensively about this across multiple articles.

Yet these fools continue pumping out this poison as though they are immune from repercussions—and perhaps, for now, they are. Especially while parliamentarians refuse to even broach the subject, and the mass media continues to lie outright by calling these obvious chemical trails “contrails” (short for condensation trails) in an act of blatant denial.

I will not outline the difference between contrails and chemtrails in this article. If someone has not yet grasped the bleedingly obvious, they probably never will.

The Contrail Lie Will Collapse

The time will come when the evidence—that pilots are paid more than they earn in the Air Force, forced to sign non-disclosure agreements, and used to poison the very air our children breathe—will become undeniable.

These chemicals can induce illnesses ranging from Alzheimer’s and dementia to lung disease, cancer, and even facilitating simulated mental health conditions through coupling with EMF frequencies.

As for the contrail lie, they might as well be pissing on us and calling it rain.

Eventually, someone who matters will look up, see what is happening, and realise.

Who Is Responsible? The Answer Is in the Sky

In the meantime, what do we do?

I have long maintained that many of the attacks experienced by the Targeted community are either caused or significantly amplified by these chemicals and nano/micro-technologies filling our skies.

I watch people argue endlessly over who is responsible for targeting.

What if the answer is staring us right in the face?

Prove who is pumping nano/micro-technology into our skies, and you have your culprit.

It really is that simple.

Flight Tracking and Accountability

The task becomes even easier when you realise that many of the aircraft tasked with poisoning their own families and countrymen are registered and publicly visible on multiple flight-tracking platforms.

As demonstrated by our beloved MellowKat:

Aircraft that are not covert military assets leave a paper trail that cannot be disputed.

This opens the door not only for litigation against those flying these aircraft, but also for tracing the payment chains, which ultimately leads to identifying who is funding the targeting and transhuman agenda.

More evidence:

Many pilots may claim ignorance—wilful or otherwise—but as established during the Nuremberg Trials, ignorance is no defence. This should be no exception.

The responsibility of Organisations relating to Environmental Waste

We need to be making this battle very visible and UNDENIABLE... Accountability must be enforced. I believe in many cases these are military operations hiding behind the banner of “National Security” and “covert” operations. But in the case where Private organisations are being enlisted - they MUST be answerable and seen to be conducting DUE DILIGENCE... This is their responsibility! While our governments can cover their own asses they cannot do the same for these entities.

Organizations must comply with Enviromental Laws:

Emissions limits (air, water, soil)

Waste handling, storage, and disposal laws

Chemical registration and disclosure rules

Examples:

EU : REACH, Industrial Emissions Directive

US : Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, TSCA

Australia: EPBC Act, state EPA regulations

“Within legal limits” is not a defense if harm can be demonstrated.

Private organizations must:

Disclose hazardous emissions and waste

Provide access to environmental impact data

Notify communities of risks

Concealment, misleading reporting, or nondisclosure can rise to:

Fraud

Regulatory capture

Criminal liability

Failure to comply with these laws can lead to:

Class actions

Criminal charges

Loss of operating licenses

International litigation

Reputational collapse

Why Stopping Chemtrails Must Be the Primary Focus

If we truly want accountability for the massive uptick in Alzheimer’s, dementia, suicide, cancer, respiratory disease, and the extinguishing of countless human lives, we need look no further than those responsible for dumping chemtrails over populated areas throughout Western nations and beyond.

These toxic payloads include heavy metals, industrial waste products, aluminium, beryllium, strontium, nano-technology, and micro-strands—to name only a few.

The scale and disregard for human life displayed here is unforgivable.

They do not merely wish death—they wish illness, suffering, and slow destruction.

Chemtrails and Moral Bankruptcy

I recently wrote about how disturbingly morally bankrupt these people are after they filled the skies during our local show weekend—while children gathered beneath those same skies.

The foul NWO Chemtrail Assault continues - targeting CHILDREN! Gecko Pico · Oct 17 I have watched today as the sky has been painted once again full of foul chemtrails representing perhaps one of the worst days I have seen in couple of weeks. This wouldn’t be surprising, as I am always conscious of this activity, having days where not a single line is painted, through to days like today, where no less than 50 to 100 lines are painted a… Read full story

Those who are targeted are no strangers to this depravity. They live with it every day. The stories I hear make it astonishing that people can endure such sustained cruelty inflicted by what can only be described as demonic, psychopathic organisations.

It came as no surprise to realise that those responsible for targeting are the same people responsible for poisoning the skies.

The damage caused by chemtrails is immeasurable. The elements alone are toxic to the body—and especially the mind—before even considering the role of nano and micro-strands capable of activating inside targeted individuals.

This can cause disease, induce voices, and even subliminally influence people to harm themselves or others.

These are war crimes.

Those who commit them often come from privilege, wealth, and power—yet lack the single trait that matters most: compassion. They are morally bankrupt, soulless, and devoid of empathy.

The Problem in a Nutshell

Nano-technology in chemtrails can facilitate many attacks experienced by targeted individuals.

Nano-technology coupled with targeted EMF Weapons systems can enable voices and behavioural manipulation of targets and in loved ones, turning them against targets.

Toxins in chemtrails can induce life threaterning illnesses.

Chemtrails are deployed daily over populated areas.

Logging these flights allows identification of pilots, payment chains, and ultimately who is responsible for both the dumping and the targeting.

Actions: What Must Be Done

Gather Evidence

Record every flight observed dumping chemicals using flight trackers such as:

https://www.flightaware.com/live/

Log: Flight number Date and time Location (longitude and latitude) Any additional identifying details

Photograph the trails left behind.

Conduct microscopy on fallout (see linked articles).

Obtain water and soil analysis after heavy spraying.

Preserve time-stamped particulate samples.

Application Development

Simplifying Chemtrail Reporting

While photo-based reporting tools exist, there is currently no unified platform that allows easy recording and reporting of registered flights.

I have begun developing a specification for a mobile and web application that will allow users to:

See flights currently overhead (within a configurable radius of their location).

See previously logged flights currently overhead (within a configurable radius of their location).

Select a flight and log it with contextual information (where they are, notes).

Optionally upload photos of chemtrails produced by said flight.

Store everything in a MariaDB database for later viewing, analysis, or export.

Conclusion

I am unsure why it has taken so long for many targets to recognise the role chemtrails play in their targeting. Some still deny any correlation at all.

My experience has been very different.

I have observed a clear correlation between heavy spraying and the intensity of attacks.

I truly believe chemtrails represent one of the primary delivery mechanisms for both the transhuman and depopulation agendas that have been underway for over two decades.

By focusing on this attack vector, we have the opportunity to gather real, verifiable evidence—the very thing targets have been denied for far too long.

For this reason, exposing the chemtrail sham must be at the top of the list for all targeted individuals who genuinely wish to make a difference.

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!