You’re on the List

The Kid on the Street

I was down at the street today, and I got talking to a young fella sitting there with his sleeping bag and everything he owns in the world bundled up beside him. Twenty-four years old. Bright. Sharp eyes, clear way of talking, the kind of kid you’d have hired on the spot if the circumstances had been different.

I said to him what I always say to people in that position, because I’ve stopped believing in luck. I said, mate, do you hear any voices by chance?

And he said, yeah. Yeah, I hear voices.

That’s the whole conversation, really. That’s the doorway into everything I’m about to say. Because this wasn’t a case study or a statistic or a talking head on a documentary. This was some random bloke on a street on an ordinary day, and the first question out of my mouth landed. First time. No fishing around, no long conversation to get there.

We say people like him are down on their luck. I don’t think that’s an accurate description anymore. Luck doesn’t do this to people, and it doesn’t do it to them at scale, and it doesn’t do it to a whole generation of young men in the same way, with the same symptoms, in every Western country at once.

What he is, is on a list.

The Old Way of Finding People

Now let me take you back a bit, because there’s a comparison here that people need to sit with.

Say you’re a leader or a group with a design on eliminating a population. Say, for argument’s sake, the Second World War. Before you can do anything to a people, you first have to identify them. You can’t target what you can’t find.

And back then, finding them was hard work. Physical work. Slow, grinding, labour-intensive work. The SS went door to door. Knocking. Checking. Have you got any Jews living here? Are you a Jew? House by house, street by street, town by town, form by form, with all the inefficiency and the record-keeping and the manpower that implies.

It took them years, and it took them an entire state apparatus, and it still leaked. People hid. People ran. People lied on paper and got away with it. The old system had friction in it, and friction is what human beings escape through.

The New Way

Now look at what we have.

I don’t need a knock at the door. I need a sentence. I need to say it out loud, or type it into a box: bring up all the people who are poor. Bring up all the gays. Bring up all the people who are activists. Bring up all those of a particular culture. Bring up all the people who are anti-government.

That’s it. That’s the entire exercise.

The identification machinery has been centralised, automated and made effortless, and this is not a side effect of the convenience economy. It is the point of it. Big data, big data centres, the vast server farms humming away in a growing number of parts of the world — what do you think they’re for? They are for knowing, in granular detail, who everyone is and what everyone thinks (and sometime changing what they think!).

And we hand it over. We queue up to hand it over.

Make sure your census is done. Make sure you feed us all your information on Facebook, on the platforms, because we’re going to use it to target you. Every questionnaire, every profile, every like, every half-formed opinion typed at midnight — it all goes in the hopper, and the hopper builds a picture of you that you would not recognise and could not correct.

And if they don’t like what you say, you go on the list.

Oh, he’s anti-vax. Oh, he’s gay. Oh, he’s anti-establishment. Maybe he’s just a lateral mind, and they don’t like lateral minds. There’s a box for every one of those, and once you’re in the box, you’re in the set.

What the List Is For

So you’ve done the selection. What happens next?

Somebody presses a button. And the people in that set are designated. They are the ones we’re going to point these filthy, disgusting weapons at — weapons of mind control, weapons of mass fake mental illness. Covert technology, aimed at the head, delivered to people who have no idea it’s happening and no vocabulary to describe it if they did.

These weapons come out of the private sector. Countless military contractors answering to no-one but their “stakeholders”. Profit, their only objective. Even if it costs lives.

And here’s the part that should stop you cold.

This is being done to people by the very agencies that are supposed to be protecting them. The people who are funded by your taxes, who wear the uniforms, who sit in the offices with the flags on the wall, who are supposed to be serving the country. They are the ones helping to implement this against the very people they’re paid to look after.

The state has not been captured by an outside enemy. The state is the mechanism.

The Created Crisis

And then what do they do?

They put a fortune into the mental health crisis. Have you heard that one lately? I bet you have. I bet it’s in every Western nation, in every budget, in every newspaper, in every school, on every advertisement for a helpline.

Here’s the pattern I want you to notice. Everywhere you find direct energy weapons, you find a mental health crisis. Every single place. That’s not a coincidence and it’s not a correlation I’m reaching for — it’s the same operation described in two different vocabularies.

The mental health crisis is a created mental health crisis. We are watching it being manufactured in real time and then funded as though it were a natural disaster.

And the people caught up in it do not have a mental health issue.

What they have is a filthy, eugenicist, Malthusian problem. A covert technology problem. A problem of scum with budgets and clearances and a theory about who should be permitted to exist. That’s what it is, and every hour we spend pretending otherwise is an hour we spend helping them.

The Closed Loop

This is how the trap works. Follow it step by step.

A voice is placed in your head. Not a hallucination, not a breakdown — an insertion. Ongoing, deliberate, someone else’s signal, arriving in a place no one else can inspect. You do the honest thing. You are a person concerned with your own welfare, so you report it. You go where they’ve told you to go. Come on in. It’s a mental health crisis. That’s why we’ve put all these people on. They’re specialists. They’ll be able to look after you. You tell them the truth, in good faith, in a room they built and staffed. The truth is logged as a symptom. You are psychotic. You are given the medication. And from that moment you have no legs to stand on. Every future complaint is the illness talking. Every future attempt to explain is the illness talking. Every reasonable person who ever hears your account will hear it second-hand from a file that says what you are.

Kill them with the weapons, and the record says it was their illness.

It’s a closed loop, people. You cannot get out of it. The door is locked from the outside and the key was taken from you on your first appointment.

It’s a false flag event inside your own head. Isn’t it elegant? Isn’t it great? Somebody designed this. Somebody sat in a room and worked out that the most efficient way to neutralise a person is to make their own honesty the evidence against them.

It’s Just Your Meds

Now look at the side effects.

The listed side effects of those medications are, and I want you to read them slowly: crawling sensations. Vibrations. Heating. Difficulty concentrating. Voices. Suicidal ideation.

Those are not random. Those are precisely the symptoms of a human being hit with directed energy weapons. Exactly the same. Down to the details.

So someone finally figures out that they’re being attacked from the outside. They go to someone and they say it plainly: I know this is coming from outside me. And they smile and say — oh, it’s just your meds, love.

Think about what they’ve just said. They’ve just said the thing that makes you want to die is the thing you’re supposed to take more of. Just go take your meds. The meds that cause the suicidal ideation you’re complaining about. That doesn’t even make sense. It’s not meant to make sense. It’s meant to close the door.

And the answer to the obvious question — why do the side effects match the weapons so exactly? — is not that psychiatry is clumsy or over-prescribed. The answer is that the psychiatry industry is designed to back up this system. The diagnostic categories and the side-effect profiles exist for one purpose: so that when the technology does its work on you, the resulting state has a name that isn’t the technology’s.

They need you to be affected in body and mind, and they need you to have nothing to point at afterwards. They need you medicated, so they can say it was the medication. That’s not a side effect of the system. That’s the load-bearing wall.

The Imposter

But I don’t want to leave it at dissent. Plenty of people think this is about politics — that if you keep your head down and say nothing controversial, you’re safe.

That’s not the criterion.

Take the bio-digital convergence agenda, and take it literally. They want a brain where your thoughts can be controlled at the machine interface. Halfway through having a thought, it’s blocked. Or it’s replaced. Inserted by something that isn’t you, arriving in the only place where you are unambiguously yourself.

And for the great majority, it works. They don’t fight it. They hear the little voice in their head that is not their own — that sounds exactly like their own, that has the right accent and the right tone and the right anxieties — and they call it their conscience, or their inner critic, or their intuition. It’s an imposter. And they keep it, because nobody ever told them that it could be an imposter.

They don’t want people who won’t take the imposter. They want people who follow orders. They want people who hear the voice that sounds like their own and isn’t, and carry on as if it’s their own.

If the imposter doesn’t take, they don’t want you.

And what’s the effect of all this? Take it down to one life, because the abstraction is where they hide. That kid is now in the system. He’s probably taking their poisons, and those poisons will probably kill him. They’ll ruin his mind and they’ll ruin his body, in that order, and the paperwork will say he destroyed himself. A bright, decent young man of twenty-four with his whole life ahead of him, and it has already been taken.

This is what our taxes are paying for. This is the state’s version of looking after you. And the whole thing is built — deliberately, top to bottom — so that when you finally work out what’s happening and say it out loud, nobody will believe a word you say.

Main Points

A homeless twenty-four-year-old man on an ordinary street answered yes when asked whether he hears voices — and that is the entry point to the argument, not an exception to it. “Down on his luck” is no longer an accurate description of what is happening to these people. Historically, a regime that wanted to eliminate a population had to identify it by hand — the SS going door to door asking who in the house was a Jew. Identification now takes a single spoken sentence or typed query: bring up the poor, the gays, the activists, the anti-government. Big data and big data centres exist to make that selection effortless — and the census and social media disclosure are how we supply the information ourselves. Anyone they dislike goes on the list: anti-vax, gay, anti-establishment, or simply a lateral mind. Once the selection is made, a button is pressed and that population is designated as the target set for covert directed energy and mind-control technology — “weapons of mass fake mental illness.” The people carrying out this program are the agencies that are supposed to be protecting the public. Everywhere these weapons are deployed, a manufactured mental health crisis appears alongside them, and the money poured into that crisis functions as the cover story rather than the cure. The trap is a closed loop: the technology puts a voice in the head, the person honestly reports it, the system calls it psychosis and prescribes the medication, and from then on the weapon’s symptoms are attributed to the illness — “it’s just your meds, love.” The medication’s side effects mirror the attack exactly, which means the diagnostic system exists to give the technology deniability. The real selection criterion is the bio-digital convergence agenda: they want people who will accept the imposter in their head, and if the imposter doesn’t take, they don’t want you.

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