Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kaal's avatar
kaal
8h

Yeeesss. Great research. Check neo microscopy substack. Ty

Reply
Share
Ralf Schooneveld's avatar
Ralf Schooneveld
11h

Been in bed since monday. Got weird sensation in my left arm and leg. aside from the usual heart/thymus aching.

I think its thta time of the year they ''unaliving'' off the jabbed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gecko Pico · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture