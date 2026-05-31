Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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nobody's's avatar
nobody's
2h

Once you start shielding you never stop. That has been my experience.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

Excellent advice! If I ever get a home, and money - or eliminate the need for money to live richly - rather than sheltering on a friend's studio apartment floor, I will employ the suggestions for sure! (My friend has no money, but gets help affording the apartment.)

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